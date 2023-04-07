Trade Management Global Market Report 2023: Rising Rate of Import and Export Owing to Globalization Bolsters Demand

Company Logo

Global Trade Management Market

Global Trade Management Market

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trade Management Market Research Report by Component (Services, Solutions), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), Deployment Mode, Functionality, Vertical - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Trade Management Market size was estimated at USD 3,097.02 million in 2022, USD 3,455.09 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.07% to reach USD 7,711.44 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Rate of Import and Export Owing to Globalization

Stringent Government Compliances for International Trade

Extensive Applications of Trade Management Solutions Across Various End-User Industries

Restraints

Slow Adoption Rates among Organizations and Lack of Capabilities to Manage Trade Management Systems

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Trade Services & Solutions

Investments in Transportation & Logistics Infrastructure

Challenges

Vulnerability to Economic and Political Instability





Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



The report on the Global Trade Management Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan. This research report categorizes the Global Trade Management Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Story continues

Based on Component, the market is studied across Services and Solutions.

Based on Organization Size, the market is studied across Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises.

Based on Deployment Mode, the market is studied across Cloud and On Premises.

Based on Functionality, the market is studied across Trade Compliance, Trade Consulting, Trade Finance, and Trade Function.

Based on Vertical, the market is studied across Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, and Transportation & Logistics.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Trade Management Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Trade Management Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Trade Management Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:



The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various strategies for business growth adopted by the vendors. The news in this section covers valuable insights at various stages while keeping up with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The Global Trade Management Market Competitive Scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strengths and weaknesses, providing insights to enhance products and services.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Trade Management Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Trade Management Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Trade Management Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Trade Management Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Trade Management Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Trade Management Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Trade Management Market?





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 254 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3097.02 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7711.44 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Trade Management Market, by Component



7. Trade Management Market, by Organization Size



8. Trade Management Market, by Deployment Mode



9. Trade Management Market, by Functionality



10. Trade Management Market, by Vertical



11. Americas Trade Management Market



12. Asia-Pacific Trade Management Market



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Trade Management Market



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Company Usability Profiles



16. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

3rdwave

4PL Consultancy Ltd.

AEB SE

Bamboo Rose LLC

BDP International, Inc.

Bolero International Limited

Centrade, Inc.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Global Customs Compliance

Infor

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group

Livingston International Inc.

MIC Datenverarbeitung GmbH

Neurored S.A.

Noatum Logistics

OCR Services, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Shipsy.io

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Vigilant GTS LLC

Visionet Systems, Inc.

Webb Fontaine Group

Wise Tech Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3rlr42

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



