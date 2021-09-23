TRADE SUBJECT TO NOTIFICATION FOR PRIMARY INSIDERS

Merete Eikeseth Gillund, Head of New Markets in Bank Norwegian ASA, has on 23 September 2021 accepted the voluntary offer for 463 474 shares in Bank Norwegian ASA at a share price of NOK 105. Remaining balance controlled by Merete Eikeseth Gillund after a transaction is 17 534 shares. See attachment for further details.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment



