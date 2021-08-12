U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

Trade Surveillance Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Deployment, and Organization Size

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The trade surveillance systems market was valued at US$ 958. 65 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,789. 52 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16. 5% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trade Surveillance Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Deployment, and Organization Size" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128439/?utm_source=GNW

There has been an increase in the number of suspicious trading patterns in recent years in terms of a lack of flexible deployment, false positives, and data sources that are not truly integrated as per standard compliance, which would create need for the implementation of an effective trade surveillance system in financial institutions in coming years.Also, to improve the overall investor interface experience and stay ahead in the competitive market landscape, trade surveillance providers are anticipated to increase the number of solutions during the forecast period.

In future, financial institutions are expected to invest in the trade surveillance systems with an ability to provide real-time information to the institutions and collect and monitor multiple structured and unstructured data sets simultaneously. Moreover, major market manipulations such as loss of investor confidence, damage to market integrity, fraud behavioral patterning, and insider trading would propel the demand for trading surveillance systems in financial institutes in coming years.
Based on components, the solutions segment held the largest share in the global trade surveillance systems market.The need for risk and compliance solutions has arisen as the regulatory, compliance, and risk management environment in organizations has become increasingly complicated.

Risk and compliance management teams may evaluate and exchange data for a 360-degree picture of the organization’s risk landscape, allowing executives and boards to create educated business plans.The widespread use of risk and compliance solutions software programmes by businesses to avoid financial and reputational concerns associated with non-compliance is fuelling the market development.

Furthermore, businesses have been able to streamline their operations thanks to the digitization of banking processes.However, cyber-attacks and fraud have grown as a result of this.

To reduce the risks of compliance failures and fraudulent transactions, financial institutions and banks are quickly investing in EGRC solutions. Mobile payments, e-commerce, cloud computing, big data & analytics, IoT, machine learning & AI, and social media, for example, all entail the sharing of personal information, leaving individuals and companies more vulnerable to hacking, resulting in increased demand for risk and compliance solution. Similarly, based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on premise and cloud. In terms of geography, in 2020, the market in APAC was growing at highest rate.
The COVID-19 outbreak spreading across the globe has critically impacted all industries severely globally.Any hindrance on industries directly affects the region’s economic development.

The unprecedented rise in number of COVID-19 confirmed cases across the countries and the subsequent lockdown to combat the spread of the virus in the first two quarters of 2020 have led to numerous businesses to come on a standby situation.Technological investments in 2020 experienced a dip owing to the above-mentioned reasons.

The sudden lockdown imposed in many countries across the world, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, has severely impacted the stock market leading to high price volatility worldwide, which reduced the trading activities.Therefore, the trade surveillance market witnessed decline in the growth.

However, when the economy began to normalise in the third quarter of 2020, trading activity throughout the world began to normalise as well. Therefore, the investments are increasing in cloud-based trade surveillance solutions to enable remote surveillance of trading activities. Thus, the COVID-19 outbreak pandemic is having a moderate impact on the global trade surveillance market.

The overall trade surveillance systems market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the trade surveillance systems market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the trade surveillance systems market.

ACA Group; Aquis Exchange; B-Next; CRISIL Limited; FIS Global; Nasdaq Inc.; OneMarketData LLC; Scila AB; SIA S.P.A.; and Software AG are among key players operating in the market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128439/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


