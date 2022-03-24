U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

Trade Wisely, Safely with Prominent Cryptocurrency Exchange FAMEEX

FAMEEX
·4 min read
FAMEEX

Through constant optimizations, FAMEEX hopes to offer a more enjoyable trading journey for users who can trade straightforwardly.

Through constant optimizations, FAMEEX hopes to offer a more enjoyable trading journey for users who can trade straightforwardly.

New York, NY, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providing services to more than 30 places, including Australia, Singapore, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, London and Kyiv, FAMEEX keeps an eye on attracting novice crypto enthusiasts and mulls over the possibility to expand business in South East Asia and South Asia. While sharing its ambitious blueprint, FAMEEX continues developing the signature products including the USDT-margined perpetual futures, grid trading bot and the super commission rebate programs.

Choose Platform Wisely and Trade Crypto Safely

Given that crypto rookies often worry the most about the safety of their funds, FAMEEX affirms to put safety and security first with multiple measures. Applying strict listing rules, FAMEEX team has uncompromising standards when it comes to protecting the users. Only stable and mainstream cryptocurrencies can be held a chance to be listed on FAMEEX.

Though FAMEEX has stepped into the crypto market with fierce competition for a short period of time, it already had acquired a horde of die-hard users and followers on social media. Relatively low trading fees contribute to part of the success. The basic spot trading fee is 1‰ while the futures trading fee is 0.2‰. Through constant optimizations, FAMEEX hopes to offer a more enjoyable trading journey for users who can trade straightforwardly.

Competitive Trial Fund Offer

Some exchanges distribute trial funds 7 days or more than two weeks after the campaign. FAMEEX hardly delays users’ gratification as the platform usually distributes the trial funds right after the designated mission is completed while in rare situations, the team needs up to three days to review the qualifications.

Users equipped with FAMEEX trial funds can be fearless in opening a futures position and enjoy trading for 72 hours depending on different campaigns. To make the best use of the bonus, rookies can open either a long or short position for a short period of time and close the position right away when they make a profit. FAMEEX trial funds could be deducted as transaction fee and any losses incurred during futures trading can be offset against it as well. The game is not over yet as the timer is still running.

Recent FAMEEX Campaign

To invite more newcomers to trade with less risk, FAMEEX holds trial fund campaigns on a regular basis. The latest campaign was announced on March 21, where new users can earn up to 105 USDT. The campaign apparently was exquisitely designed by the operations and marketing team with two activities available.

New users can earn 5% of their first deposit in the futures wallet as the form of trial funds. To put it simply, if one new user makes a deposit of 1,000 USDT into the future wallet, the new user can earn 50 USDT trial fund, with which the user can open more long or short positions.

In addition to the trial fund bonus, users whose first futures trading, either long or short, with transaction volume equals or more than 1,000 USDT can claim another 5 USDT. It should be noted that the transaction volume is calculated by the first filled order and users whose futures accounts consist of trial funds are unable to claim the bonus.

More details can be found on FAMEEX official website:

https://www.fameex.com/en-US/support/announcement/105-usdt-bonus-for-deposit-trade

About FAMEEX

The rising exchange FAMEEX started its trial operation in September 2019 and officially launched services on the 1st of January 2020. FAMEEX has dedicated to providing the safe, stable and fast trading experience for users. Since the priority of FAMEEX is security and safety, it only offers the mainstream cryptocurrencies having no exploitation concerns. Services including, grid trading, perpetual futures contract, spot trading and super commission rebate program are provided.

With a four-layer ladder encryption protection mechanism, users who trade on FAMEEX hardly need to consider the safety issue while enjoying relatively low trading fees. The basic spot trading fee is 1‰ while the futures trading fee is 0.2‰. Through constant optimizations, FAMEEX hopes to offer a more enjoyable trading journey for users who can trade straightforwardly.

Find FAMEEX on:

Official Website: https://www.fameex.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FameexGlobal

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMRYZgPUFtrSkAu9_owUbxg

Telegram: https://t.me/fameexgroup

Trade on-the-go with FAMEEX’s crypto trading app (iOS/Android)

Contact: Media team
Email: Business@mail.fameex.info
Website: https://www.fameex.com/

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

    Shares of cruise tour company Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.5% through 1:55 p.m. EDT Wednesday -- its second down day in a row after missing earnings yesterday. Tic-tac-toe, three-in-a-row investment banks Stifel Nicolaus, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup lined up to offer lower price targets on Carnival stock today. Of the three, only Stifel still has a "buy" rating on Carnival stock, noting that management "remains generally upbeat" about trends in cruise bookings for late this year and into 2023.