TradeFlow Capital Management expands commodity trade support in Latin America

4 min read

TradeFlow Capital Management will mobilise capital and improve trade finance access for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in Latin America.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeFlow Capital Management will provide increased commodity trade support for businesses in Latin America by leveraging its innovative non-lending and non-credit based instruments. By empowering small businesses with the right level of financial support to execute import/export trades in bulk commodities, TradeFlow Capital will tackle the growing trade finance gap in Latin America and advance the objectives of the International Chamber of Commerce's (ICC) Trade Now campaign.

TradeFlow-Logo (PRNewsfoto/International Chamber of Commerce)
TradeFlow-Logo (PRNewsfoto/International Chamber of Commerce)

During the World Trade Organization's 2021 Global Trade & Blockchain Forum, ICC Secretary General John W.H. Denton AO announced the participation of TradeFlow Capital as part of ICC's Trade Now campaign to improve SME access to short-term liquidity to survive the ongoing economic crisis and thrive in the post-pandemic future.

"ICC is delighted to launch this partnership with TradeFlow Capital to unlock liquidity for SMEs and keep the global economy moving forward. We are confident that our partnership with Tradeflow Capital and other initiatives under our ICC Trade Now campaign will create new, tangible opportunities for SMEs everywhere." said ICC Secretary General John W.H. Denton AO.

"We have been active in Latin America since 2019 and are well-positioned to expand our services to the Commodity Trade industry there, and in particular to SMEs, based on our extensive experience in Africa. With more than 45% of SMEs having their requests for trade finance rejected with no access to alternative sources of funding, TradeFlow is pleased to support SMEs in particular through the ICC Trade Now campaign to enable trade by SMEs otherwise ineligible for traditional forms of lending in Latin America," said Dr Tom James, CEO and CIO of TradeFlow.

ICC TradeFlow Capital is one of a diverse range of solutions offered through ICC Trade Now to accelerate the provision of trade finance to SMEs. In the coming months, ICC will host a series of events for chamber of commerce leaders and other stakeholders to help find the liquidity and mechanisms needed to bridge the trade finance gap.

Media Contacts

Daniel Chua | Vice-President, Communications, TradeFlow Capital Management
Email: daniel.chua@tradeflow.capital | T: +65 9177 6348

About the International Chamber of Commerce

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is the institutional representative of more than 45 million companies in over 100 countries. ICC's core mission is to make business work for everyone, every day, everywhere. Through a unique mix of advocacy, solutions and standard setting, we promote international trade, responsible business conduct and a global approach to regulation, in addition to providing market-leading dispute resolution services. Our members include many of the world's leading companies, SMEs, business associations and local chambers of commerce.

About TradeFlow Capital Management

TradeFlow Capital Management (TradeFlow) is the world's first FinTech-powered commodities trade enabler focused on SMEs. TradeFlow consists of a diverse team of experts with the focused mission of addressing the increasing trade finance gap faced by global SMEs operating as producers/traders/end-users in the bulk commodity trading space. By performing an enabling role in international trade and globalization, TradeFlow creates growth opportunities for businesses and economies. To date, TradeFlow has successfully invested in more than US$500mn of physical commodity trade through 700+ transactions across 15+ countries and 25+ commodity types, with more than 800 SME counterpart entities KYC reviewed.

In July 2021, Tradeflow was acquired by Supply@ME Capital plc, the innovative fintech platform that provides the Inventory Monetisation© service to manufacturing and trading companies, and which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The combined strengths of both entities further TradeFlow's ability to fulfil its mission of enabling trade for SMEs worldwide, and in doing so, support the UN SDGs.

The TradeFlow Funds*, advised by TradeFlow, were conceived in 2016 and launched in 2018. TradeFlow works in partnership with the International Chamber of Commerce, and is a FinTech Certified Company (SFA), a Corporate Member of the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA), a Member of the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), an Associate Member of EuroCham Singapore, and a Gold Member of the South African Chamber of Commerce.

* No.1 SME-focused trade finance fund in annual net returns to investors in 2020, as reported by Preqin Alternative Investment Database records

www.tradeflow.capital
www.tradeflow.capital

SOURCE TradeFlow Capital Management

