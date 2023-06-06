Tradehold (JSE:TDH) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of ZAR0.30

Tradehold Limited (JSE:TDH) will pay a dividend of ZAR0.30 on the 19th of June. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 7.5%, which is around the industry average.

Tradehold Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Tradehold was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 8.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 513%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was ZAR0.05 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was ZAR0.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 28% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. In the last five years, Tradehold's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 8.5% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Our Thoughts On Tradehold's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Tradehold (of which 3 are concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

