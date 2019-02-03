Trader: Bitcoin and Ethereum’s Block Reward Halving Will Create Bullish Momentum

In the past 72 hours, the valuation of the crypto market increased by $3 billion to $114 billion as Bitcoin and Ethereum slightly recovered.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum rebounded by around 3 percent since January 29 and currently remain volatile in a tight price range.

Source: CoinMarketCap.com

A trader with an online alias “Moon Overlord” suggested that given the historical performance of major cryptocurrencies, the block reward halving of Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum could allow the three digital assets to recover strongly in the mid-term.

Read the full story on CCN.com.