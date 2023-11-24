Trader Error Means Some Finnish Consumers to Get Free Power

(Bloomberg) -- An error by a trader caused Finnish power prices to plunge into negative territory on Friday, prompting the grid manager to ask the public to keep consumption at normal levels even as some of them are getting electricity for free.

Not everyone complied. As many as one in five Finnish consumers pay exchange prices, plus a margin, for power. For them, electricity costs nothing on Friday, and when the price slumped to -€500 ($-546) per megawatt-hour this afternoon, consumption rose by 9%, data from network manager Fingrid Oyj showed.

Some retail consumers also have automation set up to charge their electric vehicles or heat their homes when power is cheap, and such demand likely fired up today.

Intraday trading had helped to rebalance the market by the early afternoon, and Fingrid resumed normal operations, according to regulatory filings. It had intervened earlier in the day, asking utilities to step in and supply extra electricity if needed on a short-term basis, and bought nuclear power on the market as a middleman, Unit Manager Jonne Jappinen said by phone.

Intraday trading from Finland to Sweden and Estonia resumed after a pause to keep the system stable, Fingrid said.

Fingrid had on Thursday night asked consumer to “act as they would on a normal Friday” to prevent system stress.

The error by Norwegian trader Kinect Energy AS sent shockwaves through the Finnish market as it mistakenly offered to sell the equivalent of about half the country’s entire usage at an hourly auction held on Thursday.

Finland’s Energy Authority said it will start an investigation into whether rules were breached, and how similar situations can be prevented in the future, according to a statement on its website.

“It’s a bizarre situation for sure, almost difficult to understand how this is possible to happen, both from Kinect itself, and then to ‘go through’ the Nord Pool system without any alarm bells going off,” said Fabian Ronningen, senior analyst at industry consultant Rystad Energy A/S.

Kinect has been trading on the market on Friday to fix its position, Fingrid’s Jappinen said. Buying back the power will cost between €30 million and €50 million ($33 million to $55 million), according to market estimates. The Norwegian company didn’t respond to calls and messages seeking comment during regular business hours.

The faulty trades led to an average price of -€203 per megawatt-hour, compared with an average in the Nordic region of €35.28, according to Nord Pool. Prices for Saturday were back at a more normal tariff for this time of year, settling at €72.39.

Kinect, a unit of World Kinect Corp., sold on average 5,787 megawatts from hour 1 to hour 24 for Friday delivery, according to a regulatory filing. That compares with current demand of just under 13,000 megawatt-hours, which exceeds Fingrid’s forecast by 10%. Domestic production and imports still covered the consumption, the network manager’s data showed.

“We’ve had practice on how markets work since the late 1990s and such a situation has never been seen before,” Pekka Salomaa, director of energy market at industry group Finnish Energy, said by phone. “It’s a good question: how has the company allowed such an unusual batch of tenders to go through, and the second question is why were no alarm bells ringing at the market place.”

He suggested considering adding a second round of tendering in the exchange rules to catch similar errors in the future, as is done in Germany.

“What’s essential is that the market participant, Kinect, think through its own processes, but that also the Nord Pool process is reviewed to see what safeguards should be in place,” Salomaa said. “Maybe that could be a simple check — ‘are you really tendering this’ — or a block on trades that are simply excessive for that party.”

Nord Pool, the Nordic power exchange, welcomed the efforts of its members to counter the impact of the error by trading in the intraday and balancing markets.

“We are grateful for these continued efforts and encourage all members who find themselves affected by yesterday’s unfortunate events to continue to explore these methods to trade back into balance,” it said.

The latest official data, as of the end of 2022, puts the number of retail consumers with contracts linked to exchange prices at 14%. Salomaa said given the number has been growing, an “educated guess” would indicate around 15% to 20% now.

