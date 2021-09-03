Trader Joe Raises $5M for DeFi on Avalanche

BeInCrypto –

Avalanche-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Trader Joe has become the latest to secure a round of funding from venture capital giants.

In an announcement on Sept 2, the DeFi trading platform revealed that it raised $5 million in a strategic sale led by Defiance Capital, GBV Capital, and Mechanism Capital. Several other venture capital firms, angel investors, and industry leaders including Three Arrows Capital, Coin98 Ventures, Delphi Digital, Avalanche Foundation, and Aave founder Stani Kulechov, also contributed.

Trader Joe plans to expand its team with the cash injection and continue developing its trading and lending platform. Pseudonymous co-founders “Cryptofish” & “0xMurloc” stated:

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto