U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,030.46
    +3.20 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,364.45
    +170.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,247.44
    -37.88 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.18
    +7.67 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.81
    -0.13 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.20
    +5.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0401
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7290
    +0.0230 (+0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2087
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2110
    +0.6210 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,497.51
    -113.28 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.80
    +3.15 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.79
    +9.19 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.03
    -100.06 (-0.35%)
     

Trader Joes Bags Spot at the Top of Retail for MBLM’s Brand Intimacy 2022 Study

MZHCI, LLC
·3 min read

12th annual study finds grocer bested H&M, Sephora, Whole Foods and others with broader and deeper customer connections

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / The top retail rankings from MBLM's 12th annual Brand Intimacy Study show Trader Joe's outperformed 21 brands in its category, with a strong association to the indulgence archetype, centered around moments of pampering and gratification, as well as 50% of its customers having an emotional connection with the brand.

Trader Joe's ranking is the grocer's first entry in the largest study of brands measuring emotional connections. The retail industry ranked third overall, behind technology & telecom, and media & entertainment as measured through MBLM's artificial intelligence-driven analysis of 1.4 billion words used by consumers in discussions surrounding more than 600 Brands. Trader Joe's ranked 7 among 600+ brands in the study, ahead of other retailers that made it into the top 20, including Costco, H&M, and Amazon.

When it comes to retail Brand Intimacy, keywords used most often are ‘delicious' and ‘tasty,' for Trader Joe's and runner-up Costco. Trader Joe's emerged as the more intimate brand, however, with better performance across the identity, ritual, and indulgence archetypes, as well as demonstrating better connectivity with customers though all three Brand Intimacy stages.

MZHCI, LLC, Friday, November 25, 2022, Press release picture
Brandi intimacy 2022 retail top 10 rankings.

"Trader Joe's is winning customer hearts and minds not only as the highest performing retailer in MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2022 Study, but also among the top 10 out of hundreds of brands across industries," stated Mario Natarelli, managing partner, MBLM. "Its focus on unique offerings, affordable prices, friendly staff and creating its own unique ethos, is effectively connecting with customers, who see it as a preferred alternative to generic, anonymous grocery store brands."

The Top Retail Rankings in MBLM Brand Intimacy Study 2022. Click for details on retailer rankings.

1. Trader Joe's (Retail Grocery)

2. Costco (Bix Box Retail)

3. H&M (Clothing Retail)

4. Amazon (E-commerce Retail)

5. Whole Foods (Supermarket Retail)

6. Waitrose & Partners (Supermarket Retail)

7. Aldi (Supermarket Retail)

8. Ebay (E-commerce Retail)

9. Walmart (Big Box Retail)

10. Ikea (Furniture Retail)

11. Sephora (Beauty Retail)

12. The Home Depot (Home Improvement Retail)

13. Marks & Spencer (Clothing Retail)

14. Nordstrom (Luxury Retail)

15. Target (Big-Box Retail)

16. Lowe's (Home Improvement Retail)

17. 7-Eleven (Retail Convenience Stores)

18. Macy's (High-end retail)

19. Boots (Health and Beauty Retail)

20. Bloomingdale's (Luxury Retail)

21. Neiman Marcus (Luxury Retail)

22. Saks Fifth Avenue (Luxury Retail)

To see more about Trader Joe's performance, as well as more detail on H&M and Ikea, MBLM has also released an article, "Retail Roundup."

Overall, the study shows that consumers have increased the brands they are forming emotional connections with by 9% since the pandemic started. They are also building deeper connections with those brands, as brand performance has increased by 19% since COVID, highlighting that people are bonding with brands more deeply.

To download the Brand Intimacy 2022 Study or explore the rankings click here.

Methodology
To read the study methodology, click here.

About MBLM
MBLM invented Brand Intimacy, the emotional science behind the brands we use and love. For our clients, we deliver expertise and value through our agency insights, services, and software offerings. With offices in five countries, our multidisciplinary teams invent, transform, and enhance brands for businesses of every kind. We deliver marketing that creates stronger emotional connections with stakeholders. These bonds create better performance and long-term returns. To learn more about how we can help you create and sustain ultimate brand relationships, visit mblm.com.

Contact
Joe McGurk/Zachary Zinser
MZ North America
Joe.McGurk@mzgroup.us / Zachary.Zinser@mzgroup.us
973-924-9797 / 248-509-092

SOURCE: MZHCI, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/728178/Trader-Joes-Bags-Spot-at-the-Top-of-Retail-for-MBLMs-Brand-Intimacy-2022-Study

Recommended Stories

  • Hundreds of the best Black Friday 2022 sales you can shop right now

    Black Friday 2022 is here and we're tracking the best Black Friday sales you can shop at Amazon, Walmart, Solo Stove, Wayfair and Pottery Barn.

  • Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History

    After nearly a century, Disney (NYSE: DIS) has become synonymous with entertainment. Disney has evolved and changed with the times, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its successful foray into the streaming-video market. Disney+ has gone from a budding start-up to an industry powerhouse in just three short years, boasting more than 164 million subscribers worldwide.

  • Elon Musk Called 'Unapproachable Tyrant' in Tesla Employee Survey

    The 2018 survey was referenced in a shareholder lawsuit alleging the Tesla CEO's $50 million pay package is overpriced.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • Bahamas Securities Regulator Blasts 'Inaccurate' Accusations Made by FTX

    The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said FTX "misrepresented" the regulator's move to secure the embattled exchange's assets against hacks in bankruptcy court filings in the U.S.

  • Investors Have Lost Faith in Crypto Exchanges. JPMorgan Sees an Opportunity.

    A string of crypto business failures has stranded millions of dollars in customer funds this year, underscoring the level of trust needed for crypto custody.

  • Copper Mining Grows at Last But Now Smelters Can’t Keep Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper miners are boosting output at last after several years of anemic performance. But it may not be enough to meaningfully lift stockpiles from historically low levels, keeping supplies tight in a market critical to the energy transition.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsPanic Buying in Bei

  • 93% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of better than 3,600,000%. While there is a long list of reasons for Buffett's success, one of the most overlooked catalysts is portfolio concentration. Despite having more than $345 billion invested in around four dozen securities, 93% of Warren Buffett's portfolio can be traced to just four sectors.

  • Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Ether rises ahead of ‘Shanghai’ upgrade, XRP climbs

    Bitcoin traded little changed Friday morning in Asia, while Ether rose amid a mixed performance by the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

  • Putin Ally Kudrin to Take Yandex Role After President Approves

    (Bloomberg) -- Alexei Kudrin, a longtime ally of Vladimir Putin, is expected to take a senior role in a restructuring of Yandex NV after winning the Russian president’s blessing to leave government service amid an overhaul of the country’s most prominent technology company following sanctions imposed over Putin’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityEliz

  • Deutsche Bank warns of peril in borrowing from U.S. banks

    Germany's Deutsche Bank has a stark warning to European companies borrowing from U.S. lenders: They will drop you when times get tough. The caution, spelled out in an interview with Deutsche Bank board member Fabrizio Campelli, is the latest escalation in a battle with U.S. banks for the business of European firms on its home turf. It comes at a time that the corporate banking unit of Germany's largest lender is seeing a resurgence in the home stretch of an extensive restructuring.

  • Mega-Companies Messed Up America’s Job Market. They’re Doing it Again.

    Headlines about big layoffs don’t mean the job market is melting, but they do point out excessive hiring by America’s big companies during the pandemic.

  • 10 Things You Should Discuss With Your Financial Advisor Before 2023

    Before 2022 comes to a close, advisors should kick off discussions with clients on a range of subjects, including retirement, investing, insurance and taxes. For many of these topics, there are year-end deadlines or contribution cut-offs that are important to … Continue reading → The post Webinar: 10 Things Advisors Should Discuss With Clients Before the Year Ends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Next U.S. Energy Revolution Is Here. These Companies Will Benefit.

    The manufacturing of equipment for clean energy is moving back to the U.S. What’s behind it—and which companies stand to benefit.

  • New CIO Wants Cisco to Be a Model for Hybrid Work

    Fletcher Previn, a veteran of IBM, aims to mold the networking-equipment company into a flexible-workplace paradigm.

  • Russia's Yandex seeks Putin's approval for restructuring - FT

    The company has informally enlisted former finance minister Alexei Kudrin to win Putin's approval, in principle, for the restructuring plan, according to the report. If Putin gives his final assent at their meeting later in the day, Kudrin is expected to leave his current role of heading the Audit Chamber, a government accountability body, for a leading position at Yandex, the report said. The changes would lead to Yandex's Dutch holding company exiting the Russian market by selling its entire business apart from the international divisions of four key units, it said.

  • How to Keep Your Retirement On Track in an Unpredictable Market

    Retirees and investors on the cusp of retirement are under stress this year. The traditional portfolio consisting of 60% stocks and 40% bonds has had one of its worst years in a century. No wonder retirement investors are so gloomy.

  • LinkedIn’s CEO says skills are replacing a college degree in this job market

    Ryan Roslansky joins the CEOs of General Motors, IBM, and Accenture in putting the emphasis on skills, not pedigree, when hiring.

  • How Iberia Escaped Europe’s Energy Crisis

    Spain and Portugal have the potential to evolve into a new European energy powerhouse thanks to abundant sunshine, strong winds, and mature gas infrastructure

  • Jeffrey Epstein Accusers Sue Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan

    Women who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse are saying the banks facilitated his alleged sex-trafficking operation and ignored red flags about their wealthy client.