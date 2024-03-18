Trader Joe's-branded cashews sold in 16 states recalled over salmonella concerns

A Trader Joe's-branded cashew product sold in 16 states is being recalled over salmonella contamination concerns.

In a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website, Wenders LLC said some of its Trader Joe's 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews product had tested positive for the presence of Salmonella during a routine examination.

No illnesses have been reported to date, Wenders said.

Consumers should return affected products — which have the SKU number 37884 and lot numbers T12139, T12140, T12141, and T12142 — for a full refund, it said.

Food recalls have reached a five-year high, according to a recent study by benefits group Sedgwick, although experts say some of this may be due to better detection methods. Additionally, many of the incidents involved undeclared allergens.

Last month, Trader Joe's recalled chicken soup dumplings over foreign-matter contamination concerns. Trader Joe's recalls have often involved foreign material, including metal, rocks and insects, which at least one expert has said is the natural result of its use of smaller-batch production sources.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com