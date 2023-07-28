Trader Joe's recalls broccoli cheddar soup, frozen falafel for containing bugs and rocks

Trader Joe's has issued three recalls this month alone for a variety of food products.

A popular Trader Joe’s soup has been recalled thanks to bugs hiding in its ingredients, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The product manufacturer, Winter Gardens Quality Foods, initiated the recall on July 10 for Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup “because the product has insects in the frozen broccoli florets,” according to the FDA report.

The notice applies to 20-ounce packages sold in Florida, Illinois, California, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. Soup packages with use by dates between 07/18/23 and 09/15/23 should be thrown away or returned for a full refund, according to a Trader Joe’s announcement on Thursday.

The FDA determined the recall as “class III,” meaning “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.” There are currently 10,889 affected cases, according to the report.

Trader Joe’s also announced a recall on Friday for frozen Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel, citing the possible presence of rocks.

Falafel products included in the recall were sold in Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Washington DC and Wisconsin.

Both the offending soup and falafel products have been removed from shelves and destroyed.

Last week, the chain warned consumers of a similar recall concerning two of its cookie products, Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies. These, too, reportedly contained rocks. According to a notice by the company, affected cookie packages have sell by dates of 10/02/23, 10/19/23 and 10/21/23.

All recalled products should not be consumed and should be disposed of, said the company. They can also be returned for a full refund.

