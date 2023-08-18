Trader Joe's recalls multigrain crackers after metal was found

Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds with a March 1-5 expiration date have been recalled.

Trader Joe’s multigrain crackers with sunflower and flax seeds have been recalled because they may contain metal.

Any crackers purchased with expiration dates between March 1-5 of 2024 need to be disposed of immediately, Trader Joe’s announced Thursday.

All potentially affected product has been removed from stores and destroyed, the company said.

“If you purchased or received any donations of Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds, please do not eat them,” Trader Joe's wrote in their announcement.

You can return the crackers to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported.

Customers can contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626)-599-3817 on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST or send a message online.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trader Joe's multigrain crackers pulled off shelves for containing metal