Trader Joe's recalls select lots of cashews amid potential health risk

A number of production lots of “50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews” sold at Trader Joe's locations in sixteen different states were recalled Sunday for testing positive for Salmonella.

It's not a great day to be a nut lover, especially if you are a Trader Joe’s customer.

The neighborhood grocery store chain said they were recalling “specific” production lots of “50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews” over Salmonella concerns Sunday.

The recalled product was sold at Trader Joe’s retail locations across the country, impacting cashew lovers across 16 states.

The Food & Drug Administration found, during routine testing, that one of the recalled lots tested positive for the presence of Salmonella. Consumers have yet to report illness as a result of product consumption.

The recall notice comes days after John B. Sanfilippo & Son Incorporated, the manufacturer behind “Great Value” brand sold at Walmart stores, recalled a “limited amount” of Honey Roasted Cashews over undeclared allergens, USA TODAY reported.

Here’s what to know about the recall, including refund availability and product numbers.

Labels to read, numbers to look out for

A close-up look at the lot number found on "50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews," a Trader Joe's nut product that has been recalled.

One way to check whether your your bag of TJ cashews is part of the lots recalled is to check if the lot number and best by date match the list included below.

The lot number is printed on the back panel of the plastic pouches.

T12139 - Feb. 21, 2025

T12140 - Mar 1, 2025

T12141 - Mar 8, 2025

T12142 - Mar 10, 2025

You can also check to see if the product was manufactured in India or Vietnam, according to the FDA.

No other lot numbers or products were affected by this recall.

“50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews” were sold at Trader Joe’s locations in Ala., Ark., Ariz., Calif., Colo., Idaho, Kan., La., N.M., Nev., Okla., Ore., Tenn., Texas, Utah, Wash.

Refunds available to customers who purchased recalled nuts

People stand in line waiting to enter Trader Joe's to buy groceries in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on March 24, 2020.

Consumers have been urged to dispose of any and all potentially contaminated nuts as soon possible, as they are not safe to eat.

You can take your bag of “50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews” back to your local Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can reach Wenders LLC, the manufacturing company that issued the recall via email at foodsafety@wendersllc.com.

Salmonella is known to cause “serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” according to the FDA.

Healthy people who are infected with the organism may experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

