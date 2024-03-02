Trader Joe's steamed chicken soup dumplings recalled, could contain pieces of hard plastic

Time to check the freezer for recalled food products – again. This time, some chicken dumplings sold at Trader Joe's have been recalled for possibly containing foreign material.

CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corp., of Beaumont, Calif., is recalling about 61,839 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumpling products because they may be contaminated with hard plastic from a permanent marker pen, according to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The product, sold as Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings, was produced Dec. 7, 2023 and 6,871 cases of the product was shipped to Trader Joe’s retail locations nationwide, the company said.

The food maker is investigating this matter, which happened during the manufacturing process, Schwan's Company, which owns CJ Foods, said in a statement to USA TODAY. "Our food safety experts are working with our team to make sure we address the matter so it does not happen again," the statement said.

The problem was discovered after some consumers complained about hard plastic in the product, which comes in 6-oz. boxes containing six dumplings. The USDA's FSIS is concerned some consumers may have the product in their freezers.

How do I know if I have Trader Joe's recalled chicken dumplings?

The boxes have lot codes “03.07.25.C1-1” and “03.07.25.C1-2” printed on the side of the box. They have the establishment number “P-46009” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products should not be eaten. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase, the FSIS says.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products, the agency says. However, anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider, the FSIS says.

Trader Joe's has been among the stores affected by last month's recent recall of products containing cheese made by Rizo-López Foods of Modesto, California, for a potential risk of listeria contamination.

