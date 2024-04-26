Traders add to bets on September start to Fed rate cuts

FILE PHOTO: An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington·Reuters
Reuters
1

(Reuters) - Traders added to bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will deliver its first interest rate cut this year in September, after a government report on Friday showed U.S. inflation rose last month in line with expectations.

Interest-rate futures prices pointed to about a 65% chance of a rate cut at the U.S. central bank's mid-September meeting, up from less than 60% before the report that showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.3% last month from February.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Christina Fincher)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Rise as Inflation Signals More of the Same: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders fearing another ultra-hot inflation report got a degree of relief after the Federal Reserve’s favored price gauge was roughly in line with estimates.Most Read from BloombergJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China ChipPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesAlphabet Beats Revenue Estimates as AI Fuels

  • US inflation rises in line with expectations; consumer spending strong

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. monthly inflation rose moderately in March, but stubbornly higher housing and transportation costs suggested the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates elevated for a while. The report from the Commerce Department on Friday, which also showed strong consumer spending last month, offered some relief to financial markets spooked by worries of stagflation after data on Thursday showed inflation surging and economic growth slowing in the first quarter. "Markets should breathe a sigh of relief this morning," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

  • Treasury Yields Fall After PCE Inflation Data Meet Expectations

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries rose, sending benchmark yields down from the highest since November, after the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation came largely in line with expectations. Most Read from BloombergJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China ChipPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesAlphabet Beats Revenue Estimates

  • Fed's preferred inflation gauge shows price pressures stayed elevated last month

    A measure of inflation closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained uncomfortably high in March, likely reinforcing the Fed's reluctance to cut interest rates anytime soon and underscoring a burden for President Joe Biden's re-election bid. Friday's report from the government showed that prices rose 0.3% from February to March, the same as in the previous month. It was the third straight month that the index has run at a pace faster than is consistent with the Fed's 2% inflation target.

  • Russia Toughens Rate Guidance With Policy on Pause for Longer

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia kept interest rates unchanged on Friday, shifting toward more cautious guidance as inflation risks from a persistently tight labor market and growing consumer spending limit the central bank’s options.Most Read from BloombergJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China ChipPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesAlpha

  • Microsoft, Google Gain After AI Fuels Cloud Computing Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. and Google owner Alphabet Inc. sent a clear message to investors on Thursday: Our spending on artificial intelligence and cloud computing is paying off. Most Read from BloombergJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China ChipPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesAlphabet Beats Revenue Estimates as AI Fuels

  • Activist Elliott Builds $1 Billion Anglo American Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management has built a roughly $1 billion stake in Anglo American Plc, people with knowledge of the matter said, adding to the pressure on the UK-listed miner after it rejected a takeover approach from Australia’s BHP Group Ltd.Most Read from BloombergJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China ChipPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingUS Economy Slows and Inflation

  • Why Is Chipotle Stock the Largest Holding for Billionaire Bill Ackman?

    Shares of the burrito roller have been a huge success for Ackman's fund.

  • Investors brace for 5% Treasury yields as US inflation worries mount

    As U.S. inflation worries grow, some investors are preparing for the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to breach a 16-year high of 5% hit last October. Bond yields, which move inversely to prices, have climbed in recent weeks as signs of persistent inflation erode expectations for how deeply the Federal Reserve will be able to cut interest rates without further fueling consumer prices. Many investors are betting further weakness lies ahead for bonds.

  • Wall Street plunges after US inflation shock

    US stock markets plunged amid fears of stagflation in the American economy, which grew at its slowest pace in nearly two years just as inflation jumped.