Traders Are Already Gaming the New Russian Metal Sanctions

Mark Burton, Archie Hunter and Jack Farchy
6 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- It took less than a day after the UK and US banned future sales of Russian aluminum, copper and nickel on the London Metal Exchange before traders had zeroed in on a way to make money off the convoluted new rules.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The opportunity lies in massive piles of Russian metal already sitting in the exchange’s global warehouse network. And the LME might not like what they’ve got planned.

The bottom line of the sanctions is simple: no Russian material produced after April 12 may be delivered onto the LME. The idea is that the restriction will drive down demand and prices for Russian supplies, but its miners can still sell to non-US and -UK buyers outside of the LME, where the vast majority of the global trade in metals happens anyway. Prices initially spiked on the news, but quickly fell back in a sign that markets aren’t expecting major disruptions.

Read: Russian Metal Hit With Sanctions as US Blocks Deliveries to LME

Now, as the dust settles, the growing buzz in the metals world is how the new rules, combined with a series of quirks in the LME’s contract structure and global warehouse system, have thrown up an opportunity for a complex but lucrative trade. Multiple traders and brokers have described the play in conversations this week, while LME Chief Executive Officer Matthew Chamberlain fielded questions about it in a call with market participants on Sunday.

For the metals world, it’s the latest episode in a rich history of traders seeking to exploit loopholes to profit from giant stocks of aluminum on the LME, which can generate hundreds of millions of dollars a year in storage and handling fees.

The sanctions, and the way that the LME has decided to implement them, have created a new multi-tiered market of metal categories, with varying restrictions attached to each. While the exchange can no longer accept delivery of “new” Russian supplies, the UK has actually relaxed earlier rules to allow UK buyers to accept Russian metal that was already in the LME system when the rules were announced.

This category of metal — the LME calls it “Type 1” — is what many in the market are now focusing on.

The growing percentage of Russian stocks in LME warehouses has been a controversial subject since the invasion of Ukraine, and the share had increased further in recent months — to more than 90% for aluminum — after UK buyers were blocked in December from taking delivery of Russian metal, making the supplies even less attractive for everyone else.

But UK nationals and companies are only allowed to accept Russian supplies that were already in the the LME system before April 13 — the permission doesn’t extend to any metal registered after that date, or “Type 2.”

Crucially: once Type 1 metal leaves the system, it loses its special status. If it’s re-registered, it becomes categorized as Type 2, and faces the same restrictions.

So, here’s the play:

First, traders are rushing to withdraw the large volumes of (Type 1) Russian metal already stored on the LME.

Then, after selling it (now, as Type 2) back on to the LME, they can cut a deal with the warehouse to share the rent from future owners. For warehouses, the rent share deals are a way to incentivize traders to deliver to their facilities, rather than a competitor’s.

The trade is complicated, but the idea is a simple one: they’re ultimately betting that the metal could sit there for months on end if UK nationals can’t withdraw it, and many western industrial consumers don’t want it. Previously the metal might have been attractive to buyers in China, but in the coming months that market is likely to be stuffed with newly produced Russian metal.

And for every day the metal sits there, the trader receives a sliver of the warehouse’s profit on it.

Read: New Sanctions on Russia to Drive More Metals Sales to China

Potential evidence that traders are mobilizing can be seen in a sharp rise in the prices that they’re paying to obtain spot metal. Aluminum contracts expiring in one day reached a $14 premium to those maturing a day later on Tuesday, in a condition known as backwardation that signals buyers are rushing to secure spot supplies. The spread was trading at a discount before the measures were announced, and it was the busiest day of trading in the spread since June 2021.

The spread between April and May contracts also closed in a large backwardation on Monday. Several people involved in the LME aluminum market who asked not to be identified said that the sharp moves in the spreads reflected traders looking to secure tonnages for these so-called rent-share deals.

Read: Aluminum Spreads Tighten as Traders React to Russian Sanctions

On Tuesday, nearly $200 million worth of aluminum was ordered for withdrawal from LME warehouses, signaling that the trade is now well underway.

While the deals could be lucrative for the traders if they’re right that no one will want to touch the metal, they could prove problematic for the LME. Since the invasion of Ukraine, it’s faced criticism that it risked becoming a dumping ground for Russian aluminum, but it’s avoided blocking Russian deliveries unilaterally on the grounds that consumers have still been showing an appetite for the increasingly large volumes of Russian stock that have been delivered on to the exchange.

In implementing the new UK sanctions, the exchange said it will be monitoring inflows and outflows to assess whether that remains the case — and traders appear to be making a bet that it won’t.

“The LME continues to monitor the market closely and remains ready to take further action should that be required, including in relation to adverse market behaviours as a result of the introduction of the recent sanctions,” a spokesperson for the exchange said in response to questions.

Whack-a-Mole

Rent-share deals have become popular on the LME in recent years, particularly as the exchange introduced whack-a-mole regulations to clamp down on other lucrative and sometimes controversial ploys that traders have come up with to make money from its global warehousing network.

Most famously, during the financial crisis banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. and traders like Glencore Plc bought up huge volumes of surplus aluminum and stashed it in warehouses they owned. As demand started to recover, consumers reacted with fury as they realized it would take years to get hold of the mountains of metal the banks and traders were sitting on.

While loose supply conditions persisted in the aluminum market, another popular trade was to withdraw metal from the LME and store it much more cheaply elsewhere, capturing a spread between depressed spot prices and higher-priced futures. Typically traders held the metal in off-exchange warehouses — or private sections of LME sheds — but sometimes they even stashed it in fields.

--With assistance from Yasufumi Saito.

(Replaces third chart and updates details on price spread)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Medical Properties Deal Lifts Near-Term Bonds; Stock Dips After Monday Rise

    Ailing hospital landlord Medical Properties Trust’s bonds and stock got a shot in the arm yesterday after the company announced an $886 million asset sale that would be used to pay down debt and fund operations. The company’s $500 million bond due in 2026 jumped 2% yesterday to 92 cents on the dollar and is up about 10% this year, according to data from MarketAxess. Medical Properties sold 75% stakes in five Utah hospitals in the transaction and took on $190 million in new secured debt.

  • LVMH shares rise after luxury giant's Q1 sales offer element of reassurance

    PARIS (Reuters) -LVMH shares rose on Wednesday, after first quarter sales figures from the world's largest luxury group offered an element of reassurance to investors concerned about the industry's outlook, particularly in China. LVMH shares were up by around 2% in early session trading. On Tuesday, LVMH reported that sales for the quarter ending in March rose 3% on an organic basis to 20.69 billion euros ($22 billion), matching analysts' expectations.

  • Turkish Disinflation Goal Means Reserve Buildup May Need to Wait

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey faces a tradeoff between ensuring disinflation and rebuilding its international reserves, a dilemma the central bank governor said may sideline dollar purchases in favor of keeping a check on consumer prices. Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?China Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelPowell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation Surprises

  • International Paper to Buy DS Smith for $7.2 Billion in All-Share Deal

    International Paper has agreed to buy London-listed peer DS Smith for roughly $7.2 billion in an all-share deal, outgunning a rival bid from Mondi to form a global packaging leader.

  • Red Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster is mulling a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing as it looks to restructure its debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?China Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelPowell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play:

  • Morgan Stanley, HSBC cutting dozens of Asia investment banking jobs as deals slump

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Morgan Stanley and HSBC are cutting dozens of investment banking jobs in the Asia Pacific this week, sources with knowledge of the matter said, as weaker deal activities and sluggish markets in China and Hong Kong weigh on their business prospects. Morgan Stanley is cutting at least 50 investment banking jobs in the region starting this week, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, affecting around 13% of the Wall Street bank's Asia investment banking workforce of 400.

  • ASML new bookings miss forecast, but China sales hold up

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML, the largest supplier of equipment to computer chip makers, reported weaker than expected first-quarter new bookings on Wednesday, although sales to China held up despite U.S.-led restrictions on what it can export. ASML kept its full-year financial forecasts unchanged, with sales seen flat from last year's 27.6 billion euros ($29.3 billion), although it is gearing up for strong growth in 2025. Sales of ASML's lithography systems to customers in China made up a record 49% of the total in the first quarter, or around 2 billion euros, the company said in an investor presentation published alongside the earnings.

  • Telegram to hit one billion users within a year, founder says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Telegram messaging app, one of the most popular social media platforms, will likely cross one billion active monthly users within a year as it is spreading like "forest fire", its billionaire founder Pavel Durov said on Tuesday. Telegram, based in Dubai, was founded by Russian-born Durov, who left Russia in 2014 after he refused to comply with demands to shut down opposition communities on his VK social media platform, which he sold. "We'll probably cross one billion monthly active users within a year now," Durov, who fully owns Telegram, told U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson according to a video interview posted on Carlson's account on the X social media platform.

  • Yen Traders Brace for 160 Level Even as Intervention Risks Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- A tumbling yen is spurring traders to game plan how much further Japan’s beleaguered currency can fall even with the specter of intervention looming. Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelS&P 500 Futures Steady After Selloff Rattles Globe: Markets WrapIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarMicrosoft Invests $1.5 Billion in UAE’s G42 in

  • Metals Whipsawed as Sanctions on New Russian Supplies Rattle LME

    (Bloomberg) -- Metals swung sharply, with aluminum surging by a record before later erasing most of its gains, as traders digest US and UK sanctions that banned delivery of new Russian supplies onto the London Metal Exchange.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseBeyond the Ivies: