Traders: Bitcoin Trend Looking Ugly, Why a Slow Drop Below $3,000 is Expected

In the last 24 hours, the crypto market has slightly declined by $2 billion in valuation as the Bitcoin price fell by one percent.

The decline in the value of major crypto assets in the likes of Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH) which recorded drops in the range of three to five percent prevented the market from continue recovering.

Source: CoinMarketCap.com

From January 30 to January 31, the crypto market seemed to be rebounding as its valuation rose from $111 billion to $115 billion. But, in the past 12 hours, the valuation fell back to $112 billion, unable to sustain its momentum.

