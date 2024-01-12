Traders boost bets on Fed rate cuts after producer prices slide

Associated Press Finance

Three of the nation's biggest banks said Friday that their profits fall last quarter, as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup deal with the lingering effects of higher interest rates and the industry costs of last year's banking crisis that caused the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. JPMorgan Chase said Friday that its profits dropped 15% in the fourth quarter, despite the bank reporting record quarterly revenue. JPMorgan's profits fell because it was required to pay $2.9 billion to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. as part of an industry-wide, one-time special assessment by the regulator to cover the government's costs for covering uninsured depositors caught up in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.