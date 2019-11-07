Traders Are Calling for Shorter Hours for Better Health

(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Europe’s biggest buyers and sellers of equities say they should work a shorter day.

The Association for Financial Markets in Europe and the Investment Association told exchanges in London and throughout the continent to cut 90 minutes from their opening hours, reflecting the impact of technology and the evolution of trading patterns.

While promoting a more efficient marketplace, the shorter work day would also address concerns over work-life balance and diversity, according to the industry groups. And even at 7 hours (from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. London time), the new European trading day would still be longer than in the U.S. and Japan. The current trading day in London runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Equities trading risks lagging behind a wider financial services industry push for more diversity and inclusion unless the long trading day is tackled by an industrywide approach,” said April Day, managing director and head of equities at AFME.

The City of London is grappling with multiple reports of sexual harrassment, long hours and a macho culture. In the pressurized world of equity trading, the expectation of long hours has made it harder to recruit those with family commitments and it “impacts on traders’ mental health and wellbeing,” the letter said.

A spokeswoman for the London Stock Exchange Group Plc said it will consult on the proposals with its members and customers. A spokeswoman for CBOE Europe said a shorter trading day was “a very interesting concept worthy of discussion.”

To be sure, equity traders are highly paid and are remunerated for their time and effort. But volumes have also been on a long term downward trend and LSE Chief Executive Officer David Schwimmer said recently that investors are increasingly waiting to end-of-afternoon auctions to buy and sell, rather than making trades across the course of the day.

Aquis Exchange Plc CEO Alasdair Haynes said that while he is supportive of the initiative, he would like to see a trial on a subset of exchanges across Europe to see how it works in practice.

“We want to see real evidence that shorter hours will enhance markets,” he said.

