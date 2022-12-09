Traders and Consumers Lower Their Expectations for US Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- Bond traders and US consumers alike are getting more comfortable with the idea that inflationary pressures have peaked in the world’s top economy, allowing the Federal Reserve to adopt a more cautious approach.

So-called breakeven rates on inflation-linked debt and derivatives — measures of what traders anticipate consumer prices will do over the coming decade — have slipped from a week ago. That’s just as preliminary data from the University of Michigan showed consumers’ short-term inflation expectations unexpectedly ebbed to the lowest level in more than a year.

All that sets the scene for the November consumer price index on Tuesday, which is expected to show a 7.3% year-on-year increase, down slightly from a month earlier. A day later, the Fed is forecast to deliver a half-point hike, capping a streak of four straight three-quarter-point moves.

Bond traders expect the monetary authority’s overnight rate to plateau at about 5% by mid-2023 as the central bank takes time to assess the impact of its policy changes. Odds of a modest US recession and waning price pressure in the coming year has fueled a rally in Treasuries over the past month, led by longer-dated securities.

The following is a series of indicators on how the market views US inflation.

Inflation Snapshot

Inflation News Bites

Brazil’s consumer prices rose less than forecast on temporary, Black Friday shopping discounts as the central bank warns that greater public spending could pressure inflation going forward.

The Bank of England said the expectations that British consumers have about where inflation is headed drifted further above its 2% target, and more people were dissatisfied with the way the central bank is doing its job.

China’s factory-gate prices contracted again in November while consumer inflation eased as Covid disruptions suppressed demand, giving the central bank some room to ease policy as the economy tries to recover.

Soaring tuna prices are among the items driving Japan’s fastest inflation in four decades and a fall in purchasing power that are together testing the limits of the country’s outlier policy mix.

With inflation rising at the highest rate since 1996, the forint sliding and teachers staging another national walkout, it’s been a tough week for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Key Upcoming US Releases

Dec. 13: Consumer Price Index for November

Dec. 14: Import and Export Price Indexes for November

Dec. 14: Federal Open Market Committee policy decision

Dec. 22: GDP report, including PCE deflators, for third quarter (third reading)

Dec. 23: Personal income and spending report, including personal consumption expenditure gauges, for November; University of Michigan inflation expectations gauges for December (final)

Jan. 6: Monthly jobs report, including average wages data, for December

Jan. 18: Producer Price Index for December

