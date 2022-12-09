Traders and Consumers Lower Their Expectations for US Inflation

U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

Sydney Maki
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bond traders and US consumers alike are getting more comfortable with the idea that inflationary pressures have peaked in the world’s top economy, allowing the Federal Reserve to adopt a more cautious approach.

Most Read from Bloomberg

So-called breakeven rates on inflation-linked debt and derivatives — measures of what traders anticipate consumer prices will do over the coming decade — have slipped from a week ago. That’s just as preliminary data from the University of Michigan showed consumers’ short-term inflation expectations unexpectedly ebbed to the lowest level in more than a year.

All that sets the scene for the November consumer price index on Tuesday, which is expected to show a 7.3% year-on-year increase, down slightly from a month earlier. A day later, the Fed is forecast to deliver a half-point hike, capping a streak of four straight three-quarter-point moves.

Bond traders expect the monetary authority’s overnight rate to plateau at about 5% by mid-2023 as the central bank takes time to assess the impact of its policy changes. Odds of a modest US recession and waning price pressure in the coming year has fueled a rally in Treasuries over the past month, led by longer-dated securities.

The following is a series of indicators on how the market views US inflation.

Inflation Snapshot

Inflation News Bites

  • Brazil’s consumer prices rose less than forecast on temporary, Black Friday shopping discounts as the central bank warns that greater public spending could pressure inflation going forward.

  • The Bank of England said the expectations that British consumers have about where inflation is headed drifted further above its 2% target, and more people were dissatisfied with the way the central bank is doing its job.

  • China’s factory-gate prices contracted again in November while consumer inflation eased as Covid disruptions suppressed demand, giving the central bank some room to ease policy as the economy tries to recover.

  • Soaring tuna prices are among the items driving Japan’s fastest inflation in four decades and a fall in purchasing power that are together testing the limits of the country’s outlier policy mix.

  • With inflation rising at the highest rate since 1996, the forint sliding and teachers staging another national walkout, it’s been a tough week for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Key Upcoming US Releases

  • Dec. 13: Consumer Price Index for November

  • Dec. 14: Import and Export Price Indexes for November

  • Dec. 14: Federal Open Market Committee policy decision

  • Dec. 22: GDP report, including PCE deflators, for third quarter (third reading)

  • Dec. 23: Personal income and spending report, including personal consumption expenditure gauges, for November; University of Michigan inflation expectations gauges for December (final)

  • Jan. 6: Monthly jobs report, including average wages data, for December

  • Jan. 18: Producer Price Index for December

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

