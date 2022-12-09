U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.75
    +10.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,860.00
    +57.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,684.50
    +39.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.90
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.99
    +0.53 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    +7.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.26 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0585
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9220
    -0.7080 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,215.42
    +382.94 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.20
    +11.51 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,913.71
    +339.28 (+1.23%)
     

Paytm Shares Jump in Mumbai as Board to Consider Buyback

Ishika Mookerjee
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd. surged in Mumbai, with the operator of India’s largest digital payments provider set to explore a buyback.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company, which operates Paytm, on Thursday said its board is scheduled to meet on Dec. 13 to consider the proposal to repurchase fully paid-up equity shares. The stock climbed as much as 7%, the most in a week.

“The management believes that given the Company’s prevailing liquidity/ financial position, a buyback may be beneficial for our shareholders,” it wrote in an exchange filing.

After a much-watched listing late last year, the stock is down 60% in 2022 as questions swirl around profitability, competition and costs related to marketing and employee stock options. The weak performance, worsened by a global tech selloff, is stark compared with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index’s recent rise to a fresh record high.

There are eight buy recommendations on the stock, three holds and one sell rating, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

(Updates with share-price move.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Google Ad Manager outage costs big websites ad sales

    A Google service relied upon by many large websites to sell and display ads was down for about three hours Thursday, denying major news publishers revenue during the crucial holiday period, two sources familiar with the matter said. "The issue with Google Ad Manager has been resolved and ad serving has now been restored for the affected users,” Google said in a tweet on Thursday evening. News websites such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times were being affected by the issue, one of the sources said.

  • Amazon Probed by OSHA Over Retaliation Claims After NYC Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal safety officials are investigating Amazon.com Inc. over allegedly retaliating against employees who raised safety concerns after a fire at the company’s unionized New York City warehouse.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe Fed

  • Time to Buy These Iconic Stocks for 2023?

    The recent performance of Deere and IBM has been impressive. This certainly supports the narrative that these iconic companies are strong investments during economic uncertainty.

  • China’s Muted Inflation Leaves Room for Policy Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s factory-gate prices contracted again in November while consumer inflation eased as Covid disruptions suppressed demand, giving the central bank some room to ease policy as the economy tries to recover.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve C

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Lululemon, Costco, Docusign, Chewy, RH

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith breaks down the stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • LME Draws Takeover Interest From Rivals After Nickel Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange has attracted takeover interest from rivals as the historic institution wrestles with its future in the wake of March’s nickel crisis.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysStock Traders Skittish With Wor

  • Chinese Developer Shares Rally as More Property Easing in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese property shares rallied on expectations that authorities may add support for the ailing property sector at a key economic meeting next week. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe Federal Reserve Is Deflating Financial Bubbles, W

  • Apple workers in Australia plan Christmas strike

    Hundreds of Apple workers in Australia are preparing to go on a strike ahead of Christmas to demand better working conditions and wages, union leaders and staff said, a move likely to hurt the iPhone maker's sales and services in the country. The less than two-day strike by about 200 of Apple's roughly 4,000 employees in Australia comes as the U.S. tech giant faces disruptions due to worker unrest in its main iPhone plant in China. Members of Australia's Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU) are asking Apple Inc for fixed rosters, known hours of work, weekends of two consecutive days and an agreed annual wage rise.

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • Winter is coming: The 'best country in the world' is planning to ban electric cars amid the energy crisis. Is it time to revisit oil stocks? Here are 3 big plays

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Snowflake All Gained Ground Today

    After falling for much of the week, the major stock market indexes were gaining ground early Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment numbers. Last week's initial jobless claims suggest the Federal Reserve's campaign to combat inflation may finally be bearing fruit. Investors used that positive development as an excuse to buy up their favorite beaten-down tech stocks.

  • A 449,000% Return: Lessons From the Most Successful Investor You've Never Heard Of

    At age 51, Anne Schieber was broke and disillusioned. She had worked for the IRS for 23 years and was regarded as one of the agency’s top auditors. But she never got promoted and never earned more than $3,150 in a year. With half her life already behind her, her retirement prospects looked bleak. But Schieber had learned a powerful secret from years of studying the tax returns of America’s richest residents. Over the next 50 years, it earned her a 449,000% return — making Schieber one of the mos

  • Cathie Wood speaks on the Fed, energy, ARK ETF, crypto, Elon Musk

    ARK ETF Founder Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live for a wide-ranging interview on the state of the crypto market, Elon Musk, Fed policy, Teladoc, and more.

  • Stocks in focus: Microsoft, Activision-Blizzard, Chinese stocks, GameStop, Ciena Corporation

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre highlights which stocks are making moves at the end of the trading session on Thursday.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry is expected to undergo rapid changes in the coming years. One reason is the increasing awareness of the health benefits […]

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Electric Car Stocks To Buy Now. The Electric Car Industry: An Analysis Electric car stocks are increasingly becoming a popular investment option as the […]

  • Why Shares of Cano Health Are Slumping This Week

    Shares of Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) were down as much as 35.6% this week and were still down 31.2% for the week as of late Thursday afternoon, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock fell even further after investment advisor Third Point, run by Dan Loeb, worried about Cano's liquidity, sold its remaining 3.5% stake in the company, according to a Bloomberg report. Cano, as of the third quarter, reported only $24 million in cash and cash equivalents.

  • Tesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- While Elon Musk is busy overhauling newly acquired Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc. is facing increasingly urgent issues and testing the faith of some of its chief executive’s biggest fans.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe Federal Reserve I

  • Multiple Headwinds Pulled Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shares in Q3

    L1 Capital International, an investment management company, released its “L1 Capital International Fund” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned -0.4% net of fees in the third quarter compared to a 0.3% return for the MSCI World Net Total Return Index in AUD. The depreciation of Australian […]