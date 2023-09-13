U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,469.42
    +7.52 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,718.25
    +72.26 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,795.85
    +22.23 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,855.32
    +0.18 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.94
    +0.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.90
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.21
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0755
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3000
    +0.0360 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2501
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.3510
    +0.2500 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,143.35
    +79.47 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.99
    +4.79 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.96
    -8.57 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,706.52
    -69.85 (-0.21%)
     
BREAKING:

Biggest monthly increase in inflation since June 2022 comes as oil prices surge

Traders keep view the Fed is probably done with rate hikes

Reuters
·1 min read
The U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C.

(Reuters) - Futures contracts that settle to the Federal Reserve's policy rate on Wednesday reflected growing confidence that the U.S. central bank probably will not increase borrowing costs any further, even after the U.S. government reported August inflation accelerated.

After the report the contracts pared earlier losses, as traders priced in a receding likelihood that the Fed will raise the policy rate beyond the 5.25%-5.5% range set in July. The prices now imply about a 60% chance the Fed will keep rates to that range through year end, versus a closer-to-even chance before the report.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)