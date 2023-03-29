U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.25
    +15.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,697.00
    +109.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,772.25
    +39.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,775.20
    +10.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.63
    +0.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.30
    -4.20 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    +0.0360 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    19.97
    -0.63 (-3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2326
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6930
    +0.8180 (+0.63%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,399.91
    +360.48 (+1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    601.24
    +358.56 (+147.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,625.99
    +107.74 (+0.39%)
     

Traders Go Long Treasuries After Hedge Funds Unwind Short Bets

  • 1/5

    Traders Go Long Treasuries After Hedge Funds Unwind Short Bets

  • 2/5

    Traders Go Long Treasuries After Hedge Funds Unwind Short Bets

  • 3/5

    Traders Go Long Treasuries After Hedge Funds Unwind Short Bets

  • 4/5

    Traders Go Long Treasuries After Hedge Funds Unwind Short Bets

  • 5/5

    Traders Go Long Treasuries After Hedge Funds Unwind Short Bets

Edward Bolingbroke
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are leaning toward further gains in the world’s biggest bond market, after a rally that got a major boost from short-covering by hedge funds this month.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That’s the read from Citigroup Inc.’s latest modeling as well as Treasuries positioning data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The scramble to dump short positions helped drive two-year yields down around 100 basis points from a March 8 peak above 5% as banking-sector turmoil led traders to exit bets on Federal Reserve tightening.

Now, Citigroup strategists say positioning has turned bullish in some parts of the yield curve, as traders assess the Fed’s immediate path with risks to the financial system lingering and officials still signaling an intent to fight elevated inflation.

“Fast- and medium-term positioning has flipped long as yields squeeze lower driven by short covering (capitulation),” Citigroup strategists Ed Acton and Bill O’Donnell said in a note Tuesday, referencing the bank’s positioning model.

Swaps traders see it as a tossup as to whether the Fed tightens by a quarter-point at its next gathering in May, rather than pause its year-old campaign of rate increases. Just a few weeks ago, traders anticipated several more quarter-point hikes on top of the one the Fed delivered last week.

Two-year yields were little changed around 4.1% in Asia trading Wednesday.

The following is a rundown of how positioning stands in various parts of the rates markets:

Hedge Funds Dump Shorts

With speculators trimming bets on Fed tightening, they continued to unravel short positions in two-year note futures in the week through March 21, according to the latest CFTC data. In total, around $2.7m/DV01 of net cash risk was unwound, after the position had been at a record.

The data show a larger unwind of short bets among speculators in Secured Overnight Financing Rate futures. In this market, the net short position shrank by $6.2m/DV01, also from a record.

Skew Remains Positive

In a sign that traders are paying up to hedge against further declines in yields, the options skew on 10-year note futures has remained positive. That shows calls are in favor as 10-year Treasury rates oscillate around 3.5%, down from 4% several weeks ago. The skew is off its most extreme levels reached two weeks ago, indicating traders are paying a slightly lower premium to protect against a Treasuries rally.

Bullish Play Still Active

In June 10-year Treasury options, open interest remains elevated in 112.00 and 114.00 call strikes, suggesting outstanding risk remains in a $60 million bullish play from March 14 via a 10-year Jun23 112.00/114.00 call spread wager.

SOFR Heat Map

Open interest in options tied to SOFR remains elevated across a range of strikes between 94.25 and 95.50 out to Dec23 tenors. Recent stand-out flows have included 65,000 SOFR Jun23 95.75/95.50/95.25/95.00 put condor, and 24,000 SOFR Jun23 95.1875/95.4375/95.6875 call fly.

(Updates with Wednesday trading)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Four Billion of US Remittances to Mexico Could Be Linked to Crime

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly 8% of the record $58 billion that Mexicans mainly living in the US sent home last year appear to be linked to illegal activities, including money laundering, according to a new report by a Mexico-based data think tank.Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpRemittances to Me

  • Schwab Wins $7 Million From Morgan Stanley and Former Advisers

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. won more than $7.3 million from Morgan Stanley and two financial advisers it accused of stealing trade secrets when they moved to the latter firm in 2019.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe arbitration award in favor of Schwab was disclosed Friday in a

  • EV startup Lucid to cut about 18% of its workforce

    The company plans to communicate with all its employees over the next three days about the plan, CEO Peter Rawlinson said in a letter, adding its U.S. workforce will see reductions in nearly every organization and level, including executives. Lucid, which had about 7,200 employees at the end of last year, will incur between $24 million and $30 million in related charges.

  • Lululemon Jumps As Outlook Exceeds Expectations

    (Bloomberg) -- Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares jumped after the company gave an annual outlook that surpassed analysts’ expectations, driven by high demand for activewear, even as it deals with nagging inventory issues that ate into margins.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says Stay Defensive as Banking Woes Persist

    (Bloomberg) -- Heightened uncertainty and rising recession odds posed by the banking crisis are reasons for investors in US stocks to remain defensive in their positioning, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe bank’s chief global markets

  • Let's Dig Into First Republic Bank

    First Republic Bank's stock price plunged sharply in March on concerns that the San Francisco-based lender could fail as some regional banks had done. Rapid customer withdrawals forced them to lock in losses on depreciated assets but FRC has remained open.

  • Bucking the Trend: How Private Market Real Estate Is Defying REIT Downturns

    Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have experienced a turbulent month, with performance lagging the overall stock market. In the last 30 days, the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) has dipped by 7.38%, while the S&P 500 has remained relatively flat. Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) is down more than 5%, WP Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) is down 4.7%, and Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) is down 5.14% over the past month. Two of the primary factors contributing to the recent underperformance of REITs are

  • AT&T Flashes Improved Technical Strength; Mimicking Previous Breakout?

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for AT&T shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Dollar on the defensive as banking fears ebb; yen drops

    The safe-haven U.S. dollar remained on the back foot on Wednesday following two days of losses as global financial markets regained a measure of stability on hopes a full-blown banking crisis can be averted. The weakness comes despite a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, which is also the result of ebbing demand for the safest assets. The dollar jumped 0.51% to 131.59 yen, erasing all of the previous day's 0.5% decline, when it uncharacteristically moved in the opposite direction with long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Goldman Shakes Up Global Financing Group With Leadership Changes

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is shaking up the leadership ranks at the heart of its capital-market business after a big overhaul in October that merged investment banking and trading operations all in one.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Crac

  • US pharmacy chain CVS to bolster customer privacy protection after shareholder push

    Arjuna Capital, a Massachusetts-based investment adviser and frequent filer of shareholder resolutions, said it has withdrawn its proposal from going to a vote at the company's annual meeting this spring. Medication abortion has drawn increasing attention since the U.S. Supreme Court last June overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide. "Shareholders are concerned data will be accessed without consumer consent by states that criminalize abortion," Arjuna Capital's shareholder proposal had said.

  • Temasek’s Advanced MedTech Said to Mull US IPO After Sale Stalls

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte is considering a US initial public offering of Advanced MedTech Holdings Pte after a planned sale of the medical device maker stalled, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trill

  • 'Starbucks may serve as a leading indicator of where [the restaurant] industry is headed': Analyst

    Starbucks (SBUX) CEO Howard Schultz is scheduled to testify before the Senate HELP, here's how it could impact the rest of the industry.

  • Oil Extends Rally as Iraq Dispute Curbs Exports, Bank Fears Wane

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil clung to gains as a disagreement between Iraq and Kurdish officials curtailed exports and fears of a banking meltdown receded.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksWest Texas Intermediate edged forward Tuesday and has recovered almos

  • Ken Fisher Boosts Wall Street West With $197 Billion Texas Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Fisher made a serious investment when he moved his firm north from California to Washington seeking a friendlier business climate to house its rapid expansion.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysNow, just years after settling into

  • Investing in Fear: Why the Fed Rate Hike Has Investors Turning to Gold and Silver for Security and Profit

    Few analysts and investors were surprised when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 25 basis points. While the decision to hike rates comes as no surprise, it has already stirred up debate among financial experts. Some argue that the move is a necessary step to combat inflation, while others contend that continuing to raise rates after the recent banking crisis could be detrimental to the fragile economic recovery. Amid this uncertainty, investors are turning to volatility hedges

  • Korea Can Consider Lifting Short Selling Ban in 2023, Watchdog Says

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean authorities will consider lifting a short-selling ban as early as this year if conditions are met, the nation’s financial watchdog chief said, acknowledging that the restriction is impeding foreign investors from buying local stocks.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trill

  • FDIC Added Sweeteners to Deals to Offload SVB, Signature

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. stuck to its guns and didn’t offer bailouts to keep two lenders from collapsing. Instead, it struck deals that included millions of dollars of sweeteners for the acquiring banks that sent their stocks soaring.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarket

  • Cineworld Reaches Deal With Creditors to Shave Billions of Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Cineworld Group Plc is set to submit its bankruptcy-exit plan on Wednesday after reaching a deal with creditors to trim billions of dollars of debt from its balance sheet, according to a lawyer for the company. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Sh

  • BYD’s Net Income Jumps More Than 400% as EV Shift Takes Hold

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co.’s profit more than quintupled last year after the Chinese automaker sold a record number of electric vehicles and stepped up its battle with Tesla Inc. for market share. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksNet income soared 446