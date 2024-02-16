Advertisement
Treasuries Extend Selloff as US Producer Prices Beat Estimates

Elizabeth Stanton and Liz Capo McCormick
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Treasury market extended a slide Friday after stronger-than-expected January producer prices dimmed any expectations that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates soon.

Yields of all maturities rose, with those with shorter tenors leading the march, in the wake of a fresh dose of concern over inflation proving more sticky than some expected. This comes after a reading earlier this week showed consumer prices rose more than forecast.

The two-year yield, the most sensitive to changes in the outlook for US monetary policy, rose as much as 10 basis points to 4.68%.

Short-term interest-rate swaps contracts trimmed odds of the Fed’s first rate cut coming in June, and shaved down to about 85 basis points of rate reductions they see for all of 2024.

(Reframes story around reaction to PPI.)

