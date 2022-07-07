Traders News Source Interviews Oz Adler Chief Executive Officer at SciSparc Ltd.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with SciSparc Ltd. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had the opportunity to conduct the interview featuring Oz Adler Chief Executive Officer at SciSparc.

Mark recently conducted the Interview with Oz Adler CEO at SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC). Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and potential future shareholders. See interview highlights below.

Access this interview in it's entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/sprc-interview/



Traders News Source, Thursday, July 7, 2022, Press release picture



Oz Adler, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Adler joined the Company in September 2017, and since April 2018 serves as the Company Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Adler has a wide variety of managerial, financial, tax and accounting experience. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Adler was employed as a CPA at Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, a member of Ernst & Young Global. He currently chairs and serves as director on the boards of several private and public companies. Mr. Adler holds a B.A. in Accounting and Business Management from The College of Management, Israel.

Interview Highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers details, including the market(s) for cannabis/psychedelic derived medicines, details on the upcoming SCI-110 Phase 2B trial, details on the clinical trial for SCI-210 in patients suffering from autism spectrum disorder, the scope of the company's collaboration with Clearmind Medicine and much more.

About SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC):

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. SciSparc's focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD): SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus.

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard hitting questions that rest on the minds of most current and future shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/sprc-interview/

