Traders Pare ECB Rate-Cut Bets, See Fewer Than 150bps This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Traders pared bets on interest-rate cuts from the European Central Bank ahead of key inflation data in the region and the US jobs report.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Money markets briefly priced 149 basis points in borrowing cost reductions in the euro area in 2024, according to swaps tied to the central bank meeting dates. It’s the first time since mid-December that traders bet on fewer than six quarter-point cuts.

Investors have been reassessing their expectations for monetary easing from major central banks since late last week, adopting a more cautious tone as the new year started. In late December, the market priced in as much as 174 basis points of ECB rate cuts this year.

“150 basis points of cuts is still ambitious,” said Christoph Rieger, head of rates research at Commerzbank AG. He expects the ECB will only deliver half of that, broadly matching the majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. “The gap versus consensus forecasts will probably shrink from both sides.”

The latest leg of the repricing came on Thursday, after data showed S&P Global’s purchasing managers’ index was revised higher for Germany and the euro area in December, although the numbers still point to a growth contraction.

Data due later on Friday is expected to show that inflation for the euro area sped up again last month, primarily due to energy base effects. Bloomberg Economics sees euro-area headline inflation rate rising in December to 3.0% from 2.4%, but a slight fall in core inflation, to 3.4% from 3.6%.

Bonds consolidated recent levels on Friday, with the German 10-year yield trading at 2.13% — around the highest since mid December — after jumping 10 basis points on Thursday.

Story continues

Money markets have also been paring bets on the extent of rate cuts in the US amid evidence of economic resilience.

Read more: Massive Bearish Treasury Option Trade Bets on Rout Post-Payrolls

The Friday’s nonfarm payrolls data is expected to be strong, showing US employers added 175,000 jobs last month, with the so-called whisper number calling for an increase of 185,000 positions.

Data Thursday showed that US companies ramped up hiring last month, while a separate release showed initial applications for unemployment insurance fell in the final week of 2023 to 202,000, the lowest level since October.

--With assistance from James Hirai.

(Updates with quote, additional context.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.