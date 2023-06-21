Traders rush to dump housebuilders amid deepening mortgage crisis

- REUTERS/Paul Childs

Shares in housebuilders have slumped amid fears that mortgage costs will surge again as the Bank of England fights to control rampant inflation.

Barratt Developments and Persimmon were the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 in early trading on Wednesday, with their share prices falling more than 3pc. Rival housebuilders Taylor Wimpey and Berkeley suffered drops of 2.7pc.

It comes after underlying inflation hit a 31-year high in May, piling pressure on the Bank to take stronger action. Markets expect Threadneedle Street to raise rates from 4.5pc to 4.75pc on Thursday, and are betting on rates of 6pc by the end of the year.

Official figures revealed that core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, unexpectedly jumped to 7.1pc in May, while the consumer prices index remained unchanged at 8.7pc.

On Wednesday, bosses at Berkeley warned that sales will plunge by a fifth in the coming year if stubbornly high inflation and spiralling mortgage rates continue to weigh on Britain’s housing market.

Robert Perrins, its chief executive, told Reuters: “The outlook is going to be choppy for a while until interest rates settle, which brings confidence back into the market.”

Earlier this week, the cost of a two-year fixed-rate mortgage breached the symbolic 6pc mark for the first time since December last year in the wake of Liz Truss’s ill-fated mini-Budget.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “Over the last two months, inflation has replaced the mini-Budget as the biggest obstacle facing the UK housing market.”

Ministers have refused to bow to pressure to intervene in the mortgage market to help struggling borrowers, but the Chancellor will meet with bank chiefs on Friday to discuss what can be done to help within existing frameworks.

The Resolution Foundation has said that just under half of the country’s 7.5m mortgage holders are still yet to experience an increase in their payments.

There are 3.3m households on longer term fixed rate deals that have not yet expired, but will do so between now and the end of 2026.

The remaining 4.2m have either already had to renew at a higher rate or are on a tracker mortgage which automatically goes up in line with inflation.

Analysts at UBS said that for housebuilders, the regulatory and planning uncertainties were putting pressure on future home deliveries and exacerbating housing supply shortages, particularly in London.

