UK Bonds Tumble as Inflation Pickup Fuels Repricing in Rate Bets

(Bloomberg) -- UK bonds tumbled and traders pared bets on interest-rate cuts from the Bank of England sharply after data showed inflation picked up unexpectedly for the first time in 10 months.

The benchmark 10-year rate climbed as much as 18 basis points to 3.98%, set for the biggest daily jump in almost a year. The five-year yield surged 23 basis points to 3.90%, which would be the largest increase since September 2022.

Money markets are now favoring four BOE quarter-point rate reductions and see just a one-in-three chance of a fifth in 2024, according to swaps tied to the central bank meetings. Yesterday, five cuts were fully priced and a month ago, six such reductions were seen as a certainty.

The repricing toward fewer monetary easing started after a report showed Britain’s consumer prices rose 4% in December from a year earlier, compared to 3.9% in the previous month and a median estimate of 3.8%. The moves extended after US retail sales topped estimates, a reminder of the inflationary forces still dogging the economy.

Traders are finally paying heed to warnings from the world’s major central banks and winding back bets on aggressive interest-rate cuts this year. Markets now imply 107 basis points of cuts from the BOE by December, compared to 130 basis points yesterday and 150 basis points last month.

Markets also reassessed their bets on the timing of the first interest-rate cut. The chance of a reduction in May is now seen as just over 50%, from about 85% the previous day. A cut in June remains fully priced.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is seen cutting rates by 135 basis points and the Federal Reserve, by 138 basis points. Not long ago, six quarter-point cuts were fully priced for both central banks.

