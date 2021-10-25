Traders Trainer Academy Innovates In Trading Education, Execution With Alpha Trader Technology

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Founded in 2015, the Singapore-based trading education solution initially started out as a trading floor.

Based on the success floor traders encountered, the firm transitioned to an educational institution that now supports close to 70,000 students in areas such as stocks, forex, futures, and options.

Recent Developments

In support of its goal to enrich lives, Traders Trainer Academy developed an education and trading platform: Alpha Trader. The platform delivers an innovative education package and supportive community that helps students trade profitably. Its key features are a Strategy Builder, Smart Score, Intelligent Alert System and Multibroker and Asset Support. The platform has evolved to meet the needs of inexperienced traders, with an emphasis on increasing financial literacy via a set of tools that help students execute with a customized rules-based system as well as naked chart trading.

Traders Trainer Academy's Master Trader & Founder Mr. Charlie released a statement "We have come a long way and in my time in Traders Trainer Academy, this is without question the most proud I've been of our results both in trading results and market expansion. While the financial market is in turmoil due to covid-19, and unfortunate events, we believe our results are evidence of long-term secular demand for education in the financial markets. Despite the pandemic, we remain on track to continue to grow our software assets and deliver strong results in 2021. While these remain challenging in unprecedented times, we are at the beginning of one of the most transformative periods in Artificial Intelligence(A.I) for trading. The need for more automated trading software to service customers with digital transformative strategies has never been greater and Traders Trainer Academy is in a strong position to help our customers remain resilient, effective and efficient."

Going Forward

Traders Trainer Academy aims to further innovate, lowering barriers to learning, technology and self-confidence.

In the spring of 2020, Phase I of the Alpha Trader platform went live, allowing traders access to core and futures classes, simulations, charting and analysis tools as well as a trade builder, smart score and A.I Technical Screener.

About Traders Trainer Academy:

Founded in 2015, the Singapore-based trading education solution initially started out as a trading floor. Based on the success floor traders encountered, the firm transitioned to an educational institution that now supports close to 70,000 students in areas such as stocks, forex, futures, and options. The platform delivers an innovative education package and supportive community that helps students trade profitably. Its key features are a Strategy Builder, Smart Score, Intelligent Alert System and Multibroker and Asset Support.

