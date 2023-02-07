U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.25
    -7.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,818.00
    -116.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,516.00
    +0.50 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.40
    -5.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.39
    +1.28 (+1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.50
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0694
    -0.0037 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6600
    +0.0260 (+0.72%)
     

  • Vix

    19.66
    +1.33 (+7.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1976
    -0.0048 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9130
    -0.6940 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,994.29
    +145.02 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.40
    +3.27 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,866.24
    +29.53 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.47
    -8.18 (-0.03%)
     

Traders Union Experts Name Best Bitcoin Mining Sites

·2 min read

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people want to mine Bitcoin, but not all of them have the initial investment amount to buy expensive mining equipment. TU experts selected the Best Bitcoin Mining Sites to use as an alternative.

Bitcoin confidently retains the status of one of the most popular coins to invest in. The cryptocurrency can be bought on popular exchanges, via a broker, or mine. Professional Bitcoin mining requires considerable investment for purchasing equipment, but traders can also mine the first cryptocurrency on specialized online platforms. Traders Union experts selected the Best Bitcoin Mining Sites and compared their conditions.

Things to know about Bitcoin cloud mining sites

By using the functionality of cloud mining sites, users can mine Bitcoin without purchasing the equipment. The mined coins can be withdrawn to a user's wallet or invested in purchasing additional capacity to increase profitability of mining.

Bitcoin cloud mining offers many advantages:

  • an opportunity to mine a popular cryptocurrency and grow one's investment portfolio;

  • the platforms project high level of personal data protection; the mining process is transparent and anonymous;

  • Bitcoin is a high-liquidity asset; the coins can always be exchanged for traditional currencies or gold.

Users should also be aware of some disadvantages of this method, including the following:

  • mining process on cloud sites is not sufficiently regulated and can be vulnerable to hacker attacks or other fraudulent actions;

  • just like other cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is subject to volatility: the asset's price can rise and fall rapidly, influencing the size of the investment portfolio.

5 Best Bitcoin Mining Sites

TU experts recommend that users consider the following criteria when choosing a cloud mining site: minimum deposit, number of coins available for mining, daily payouts, and trading fees. The best BTC cloud mining sites according to Traders Union are:

  1. StormGain

  2. ECOS

  3. Genesis Mining

  4. NiceHash

  5. IQ Mining

StormGain is one of the best platforms for mining Bitcoin. A user-friendly toolbar allows users to monitor asset prices in real-time mode. The platform also features a full range of chart-building tools and technical analysis of the market. The company offers a minimum deposit of $100 and 0.25% fee.

Media Contact:
Peter Halt
+35725060055
353263@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traders-union-experts-name-best-bitcoin-mining-sites-301739449.html

SOURCE Traders Union

Recommended Stories

  • Two Intel rivals positioned to dominate the chip industry, report says

    Intel is facing a "changing of the guard" in the chip industry as two competitors steal a page for its playbook, according to an analysis published by Bloomberg last week. After Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) reported earnings reflecting an "astonishingly bad" performance, two rivals, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) and Samsung have proved themselves as better positioned to weather a current demand downturn, according to Bloomberg. TSMC in particular "has caught and passed Intel quicker than even the most optimistic analysts had predicted," the according to the report.

  • NioCorp's Rare Earth Demonstration Plant Showing Strong Rare Earth Recovery Results, in Line with Expectations

    NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX:NB) (OTCQX:NIOBF) today announced that its demonstration-scale processing plant (the "demonstration plant") at L3 Process Development in Quebec, Canada has succeeded in producing a high-purity mixed rare earth concentrate from NioCorp's integrated demonstration plant. These encouraging results lend support to the technical feasibility of separating high-purity oxides of several key magnetic rare earths, on which the U.S. is presently 10

  • BP Stock Jumps On Mixed Q4, Throttles Back On Renewables

    BP stock has rebounded 57% from Oct. 2020 lows of 14.74. Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil stock has ballooned 258% since then.

  • Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spotted Near US Bases During Trump’s EraSaudi Arabia signaled it’s optimistic about oil demand by unexpectedly raising prices for customers in its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for Europ

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Crude Oil Prices, Oil Stocks Rebound With China, Turkey In The Spotlight

    Crude oil prices rallied for a second day, also lifting Big Oil stocks as well as oil and gas producers and refiners.

  • Inside Germany’s industrial-sized effort to wean itself off Putin and Russian natural gas

    While the war in Ukraine rages on, the front lines for Europe’s biggest economy can be found in cities like Leuna and just offshore in the North Sea.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • S. Africa's Sasol expects HY profit to double on higher oil price

    Sasol expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS)- the main profit measure in South Africa - to be between 29.84 rand and 31.36 rand ($1.69-$1.78) in the six months to December 2022, compared with 15.21 rand in the same period a year earlier. The world's biggest producer of fuel products and chemicals from coal said the benefit of a weaker rand as well as higher oil prices and refining margins was offset by weaker global economic growth, depressed chemicals prices and higher input and energy costs. "Our South African operations also experienced several operational challenges, most notably in the mining business, where coal productivity and quality have been below plan," Sasol said in a trading update.

  • New Russian Fuel Sanctions Were Expected to Upend Markets. Why They Didn’t.

    U.S. diesel fell 0.2% on Monday. It's off 3% from the same time a year ago, before Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 3, 2023 Matthew Farrell: I’ll call everybody to attention. Hey, we haven’t been together for a few years. The last number were down here was January of 2020. So it’s been three years. It’s really great to see so many familiar faces in […]

  • Oracle to invest $1.5 billion in Saudi Arabia, open data centre in Riyadh

    Oracle Corp plans to invest $1.5 billion in Saudi Arabia in the coming years as it builds up its cloud footprint in the kingdom and opens its third public cloud region in Riyadh, a company official said. Increased demand for cloud computing has pushed technology companies such as Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet's Google to set up data centres across the world to speed up data transfer. Saudi officials have pressed international companies to invest in the kingdom and move their regional headquarters to Riyadh in order to benefit from government contracts.

  • Gaming industry’s ‘glow has faded’ in post-COVID era: Analyst

    CFRA Vice President of Equity Research John Freeman sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to break down Activision-Blizzard and Take-Two Interactive's earnings reports, how Microsoft's acquisition of Activision may weigh on the gaming industry, the competition between mobile and console gaming, and Google's ChatGPT competitor, Bard.

  • Semiconductor Inspection Company's Growth Soars, But How Long Will It Last?

    In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC), its latest earnings, and how the company's equipment is crucial for the chip manufacturing process. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights American Electric Power, Xcel Energy, Consolidated Edison and PPL

    American Electric Power, Xcel Energy, Consolidated Edison and PPL have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Not Beyond Petroleum after all — BP says it’s increasing investment in oil and gas as much as it’s boosting renewable spending

    BP on Tuesday said it was boosting spending on oil and gas as much as it will on what it calls "transition growth engines," a sign of both the pushback energy giants have received for their moves into the renewable energy space as well as the need for energy security and affordability.

  • Russian Deficit Soars to $25 Billion on War Spending, Oil Embargo

    Western oil sanctions and soaring battlefield costs took a heavy toll on Russia’s finances last month, pushing the government budget into its deepest deficit to start the year in more than a decade. Oil and gas revenues nearly halved, dropping 46% in January from the same month last year, according to data from the Russian Ministry of Finance published Monday. An oil refinery in Sicily, owned by Russia’s second largest oil and gas giant Lukoil, acts as a pass-through for Russian crude, which ultimately makes its way to the U.S. as gasoline and other refined oil products.

  • Newsom urges federal probe into soaring prices for natural gas in California, other Western states

    The governor asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to assess whether market manipulation or anticompetitive behavior contributed to rate hikes.

  • Crude Oil Supply Surge Weighs on Prices

    Crude oil prices have sagged in recent weeks amid a surge in supplies. Some analysts are pointing to an autumn drop in global demand as the culprit. Futures on WTI crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, slid for two straight weeks and closed Friday down more than 8.5% on the year. Prices have been pulled down by a raft of bearish data revealing an excess of global supplies, including in the U.S. where crude stocks have climbed to their highest level since June 2021, according to the Energy Information A

  • Earthquake hits Turkey and Syria, Tesla raises Model Y prices, Carlyle names Harvey Schwartz CEO

    Notable business headlines include Turkey and Syria being hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, Tesla raising its Model Y prices by as much as $1,500, and the Carlyle Group choosing Harvey Schwartz as the company’s new CEO.