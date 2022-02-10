U.S. markets open in 8 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.50
    -8.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,646.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,996.25
    -42.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.40
    -5.70 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.70
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.00
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1429
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -1.9540 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    -21.44 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3531
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6100
    +0.0850 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,864.00
    +501.26 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.00
    +19.29 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,667.75
    +87.88 (+0.32%)
     

Tradesilvania Ventures launches Romania’s first crypto-blockchain investment fund of 500,000 EUR

Tradesilvania
·2 min read

Tradesilvania, a digital platform provides wide access of cryptocurrencies, 101 crypto pairs, a secure digital wallet, crypto asset management, OTC desk and other services

Cluj Napoca, Romania, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Tradesilvania.com board decided to expand its dedicated involvement in the Romanian crypto ecosystem. With Tradesilvania Ventures, the crypto platform aims to develop projects and companies involved in the creation of Blockchain technologies, web30 and DeFI.

Tradesilvania Venture Objectives

Tradesilvania Ventures focuses on developing crypto solutions in Romania and the EEA (European Economic Area). The platform is looking to invest in innovative applications with a significant impact on the Web3 and DeFi environment.

Tradesilvania aims to develop a smart way of implementing pre-seed and seed solutions and to evaluate the effect of innovative start-ups on the Blockchain, Web3, and DeFi ecosystem.

Through Tradesilvania Ventures, we want to encourage unique companies that can develop innovative Fintech, and Blockchain solutions. While commercial benefits are desirable, our main goal is to grow the crypto space alongside other enthusiastic entrepreneurs and developers. - Razvan Moldovan, Deputy CEO of Tradesilvania.

The budget for the first year, 2022, is up 500,000 EUR and will be used to develop innovative companies that want to change the Fintech and Blockchain ecosystem. The Tradesilvania team plans to find between 3 and 10 relevant investment opportunities during 2022.
Tradesilvania Ventures invests in Fintech and DeFi companies, which seek to redefine the way the world interacts with the financial world. Interested parties can send their ideas, presentations, and proposals to ventures@tradesilvania.com.

Type of Investment: Pre-Seed/Seed
Location of Companies: Romania

In addition to financial support, we are ready to offer companies a fully operational development infrastructure: legal compliance and procedures support, commercial and sales experience, digital marketing solutions, and a significant degree of operational adaptability in implementing fintech projects. - Ciprian Dobrescu, CEO Tradesilvania

The Ventures Review Board will include a Tradesilvania specialist, a partner, and an external consultant. Tradesilvania Ventures is looking for partners and companies in Fintech, Blockchain, Web3, and DeFi.

Tradesilvania.com - Premium Digital Assets Investments & Custody

Tradesilvania.com is a digital platform specializing in crypto investing and trading based in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. It offers access to 44 cryptocurrencies, 101 crypto pairs, a secure digital wallet, and a mobile application, which allows the user to access the portfolio anytime and anywhere 0 fees for FIAT top up via Bank account or VISA/Mastercard.

In addition to the exchange and trading platform, Tradesilvania offers crypto asset management and digital custody services. In 2021, the team implemented the 12-cryptocurrency Savings service, which allows users to earn up to 13% in annual earnings for coins stored on the Tradesilvania platform.

Website: https://www.tradesilvania.com/en/

CONTACT: Name: Ciprian Dobrescu Organization: Tradesilvania Address: Alverna Steet 58, Cluj Napoca, Cluj, Romania Phone: (+4) 031 631 3186


