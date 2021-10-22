U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

Tradewind Voyages Confirms Caribbean Cancellations For Winter 2021 Season

·2 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Voyages regrets to inform that the inaugural Caribbean season planned for winter 2021 will no longer take place. With concerns regarding the ability to deliver an exceptional guest experience, that have been heavily impacted by continuing external factors, the difficult decision has been made to cancel the 17 planned voyages between December and April. Guest concerns about accessibility to certain islands and resistance to travelling in bubbles which is a key part of the brand experience has brought the company to this conclusion.

Alan McGrory, CEO Tradewind Voyages commented, "As a company, the passion and vision has been to deliver an exceptional guest experience, however with the current culmination of ongoing travel restrictions in place for the winter season does not allow us to deliver the exceptional customer experience which the brand stands for. Our commitment is always to deliver an outstanding experience for our guests. With so many variables at play for us this winter, we have made the tough decision to cancel these Caribbean voyages. Instead, we plan to focus all our efforts in delivering our European 2022 summer season and return to the Caribbean for our winter season in 2022. We thank everyone who has supported us on this journey so far and those that have experienced Golden Horizon, know that travellers aboard this spectacular ship deserve nothing but the best."

Tradewind Voyages has reconfirmed that the world's largest tall ship, Golden Horizon, will be based in the Mediterranean from May-October 2022, and reposition to the Caribbean for winter 2022 season.

Three new collections, Western Mediterranean, Central Mediterranean and Eastern Mediterranean (including Greece and Turkey) have been confirmed for the Mediterranean summer season 2022, which will begin in Palma in May and end in Piraeus (Athens) next October. The extensive program will offer 22 different voyages and include visits to Spain, France, Italy, Albania, Montenegro, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece and Turkey.

ABOUT TRADEWIND VOYAGES UK LTD
A British start up cruise company who began trading in the year 2020, commissioned to operate the world's largest square-rigged sailing ship, Golden Horizon. The luxurious ship will carry up to 272 passengers and operate under the new brand Tradewind Voyages. Golden Horizon is a near replica of the 1913-built ocean vessel France II and will retain its historic charm.

Tradewind Voyages has designed a comprehensive set of itineraries for Golden Horizon to offer an exemplary guest experience. For further queries on Tradewind Voyages please call Guest Services for Canada: 437 826 9600 or US: 480 405 8808 or email at tradewind@us-sales.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tradewind-voyages-confirms-caribbean-cancellations-for-winter-2021-season-301406845.html

SOURCE Tradewind Voyages

