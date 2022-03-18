Tradezer® - Earth's Recycle Bin Launches a New Website to Celebrate Global Recycling Day

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradezer® - Earth's Recycle Bin, is joining the global recycling effort with the launching of its new website www.tradezer.com. Global Recycling Day, a global recycling initiative recognized by the United Nations in 2018, encourages everyone on planet Earth to look at their trash and reusable items in a new way. It is celebrated across the globe every year on March 18th, and recycling is also being recognized in the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

Currently the world generates over two billion metric tons of municipal solid waste and reusable items annually with the bad habit of throwing many reusable items away. At least thirty-three percent of that is not managed in an environmentally safe manner. Time is running out. People should not and can not continue to ignore the effects that throwing away their trash and reusable items is having on the environment. It is already affecting people's health and standard of living across the globe.

Tradezer® - Earth's Recycle Bin is making it easy for people across the globe to celebrate Global Recycling Day and join in the effort to implement the sustainable philosophy of reduce, reuse, recycle. It's a simple concept that anyone can incorporate into their daily lives. Post your unwanted or unused items on Tradezer® - Earth's Recycle Bin and trade them for something that you do want or can use. Best of all, it's FREE.

Get your recycle on now. After all, Trading is Recycling.

