DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

Trading Update

The Board of DXS International plc (“the Company”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted healthcare information and digital clinical decision support systems provider, is pleased to announce that the Board is reviewing its growth plans for the next 24 months. The Company is seeking to accelerate its current market expansion drive in both the UK and internationally and to support the launch of its new advanced artificial intelligence clinical decision support solution. The option to achieve a rapid expansion of its customer base may require further investment in its sales, marketing and development base. A further fund raise to increase efforts in this area is under consideration, and ideally the Company would like to raise up to but not limited to £1.5m in this calendar year as a part of those plans, however no firm decisions have yet been made in this regard.

In our recent annual report, we highlighted that healthcare IT is moving at an unprecedented pace. The Covid-19 pandemic has added new impetus to the realisation that healthcare delivery is urgently in need of a major overhaul and DXS, with deep knowledge and experience in the electronic healthcare space, is well-positioned to exploit this fast-emerging opportunity.

A further announcement will be made in due course when plans have been finalised.

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contacts :

David Immelman 01252 719800

DXS International plc

www.dxs-systems.com

AQSE Corporate Broker

Hybridan LLP 020 3764 2341

Claire Louise Noyce

Corporate Advisor

City & Merchant 020 7101 7676

David Papworth

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.



