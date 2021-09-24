Trading Giant eToro Launches DeFi Portfolio
Multi-asset trading platform eToro has launched a portfolio offering clients exposure to decentralized finance (DeFi) projects.
Announced on Sept 23, eToro’s “DeFiPortfolio” is an index-type investment comprised of 11 decentralized finance assets.
These are Ethereum (ETH), Uniswap (UNI), Chainlink (LINK), Aave (AAVE), Compound (COMP), Yearn Finance (YFI), Decentraland (MANA), Polygon (MATIC), Algorand (ALGO), Basic Attention Token (BAT), and Maker (MKR).
