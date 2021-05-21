U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

GN Store Nord A/S
GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely related with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Peter la Cour Gormsen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

GN Store Nord A/S

b)

LEI

5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10

4.1

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares



DK0010272632

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

DKK 515.2

DKK 515.3

DKK 515.3

DKK 515.3

DKK 515.3

DKK 515.3

DKK 515.2

DKK 515.2

DKK 515.2

DKK 515.0

Volume(s)

35 shares

141 shares

1,215 shares

323 shares

58 shares

60 shares

39 shares

29 shares

18 shares

82 shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



2,000 shares

DKK 515.3 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-05-21

f)

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Henriette Wennicke
Vice President – Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 03 33

Or

Rune Sandager
Director – Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57

Press and the media
Lars Otto Andersen-Lange
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs
Tel: +45 45 75 02 55


About GN Group

The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies between our hearing and audio divisions to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Attachment


