Trading Halt Pending Material News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company")(CSE:NLR), (OTCQB:NLRCF) announces trading of the Company's shares has been halted at 10:48 PM PST by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) this morning at the request of the Northern Lights, pending material news to be issued prior to the resumption of trading.

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100% in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

