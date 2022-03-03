Trading in Pandora A/s Shares by Board Members, Executives and Associated Persons

Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S has been notified of transactions in the Pandora A/S share by a person discharging managerial responsibilities and/or closely associated persons.

Catherine Spindler, Board member of Pandora A/S, has reported the purchase of 315 shares at a total price of EUR 30,427.37 and now holds a total of 700 shares in the company.

With company announcement 702, Pandora is correcting the accumulated number of shares held by Catherine Spindler. In company announcement 665, Pandora reported a purchase dated 4 November, 2021 by Catherine Spindler of 405 shares at a total price of EUR 47,806.56. The correct date and number is 8 November, 2021, respectively 385 at a total price of EUR 47,807.72.

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,800 points of sale, including more than 2,600 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 27,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will use only recycled silver and gold in its jewellery by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 23.4 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in 2021.

