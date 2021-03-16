U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,962.71
    -6.23 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,825.95
    -127.51 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,471.57
    +11.86 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,319.52
    -40.65 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.90
    -0.49 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.20
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.29 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1906
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6210
    +0.0140 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3895
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0050
    -0.1280 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,379.89
    -156.05 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.08
    +38.98 (+3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,803.61
    +53.91 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,921.09
    +154.12 (+0.52%)
     

Trading platform eToro to go public via SPAC merger in $10B deal

Mary Ann Azevedo
·3 min read

Multi-asset investing and trading platform and Robinhood competitor eToro announced Tuesday it will go public via a merger with SPAC FinTech Acquisition Corp. V in a massive $10.4 billion deal.

Once the transaction closes sometime in the third quarter, the combined company will operate as eToro Group Ltd. and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

The 14-year-old Israeli company was founded on a “vision of opening up capital markets.” It launched its platform in the U.S. just over two years ago and has seen rapid growth as of late. Last year, eToro said it added over 5 million new registered users and generated gross revenues of $605 million, representing 147% year over year growth. In January alone, the company added over 1.2 million new registered users and executed more than 75 million trades on its platform. That compares to 2019 when monthly registrations averaged 192,000 and 2020, when they grew to 440,000.

eToro said its platform is capitalizing on a number of secular trends such as the rise of digital wealth platforms, growing retail participation and mainstream crypto adoption. The company no doubt benefitted from the recent rise in retail investment interest, and in consumer investment apps and services specifically, which resulted from the so-called 'meme stock' activity that began with Redditors trading GameStop stock in order to frustrate institutional short-sellers.

The platform, which spans “social” stock trading and cryptocurrency exchange, in November 2019 acquired Delta, the crypto portfolio tracker app. eToro claims to be one of the first regulated platforms to offer cryptoassets. Its platform is regulated in the U.K., Europe, Australia, the U.S. and Gibraltar.

As Coinbase looks to list, Robinhood rides the crypto boom

The transaction includes commitments for a $650 million common share private placement from leading investors including ION Investment Group, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Third Point LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC and Wellington Management. The overall $10.4 billion implied equity value of the merger arrangement includes an implied enterprise value for eToro of $9.6 billion.

eToro currently has over 20 million registered users across 100 countries, and its social community is rapidly expanding due to the growth of its total addressable market, supported in part by secular trends such as the growth of digital wealth platforms and the rise in retail participation.

It expects to receivedapproval from FINRA for a broker dealer license, with plans to launch stocks in the U.S. in the second half of 2021. In a written statement, FinTech V chairman Betsy Cohen said that its sponsor platform Fintech Masala seeks out companies “with outsized growth, effective controls and excellent management teams.”

“eToro meets all three of these criteria,” she added. “In the last few years, eToro has solidified its position as the leading online social trading platform outside the U.S., outlined its plans for the U.S. market, and diversified its income streams. It is now at an inflection point of growth, and we believe eToro is exceptionally positioned to capitalize on this opportunity.”

Recommended Stories

  • eToro to Go Public Via Merger With SPAC; Combined Firm to Have $10.4B Value

    The combined company will operate as eToro Group Ltd. and be listed on the Nasdaq.

  • Ant Group Leads China-Dominated 2020 List of Blockchain Patent Holders

    The only non-Chinese firm in the rankings, IBM, came fourth in terms of number of patents.

  • Racial diversity in children's books grows, but slowly

    In the world of children's books, villagers can protect their water from a black snake, dark skin is as beautiful as the night sky, and a little girl's two puffs of hair can make her feel like she's floating above the clouds. Racial diversity in children’s books has been picking up since 2014, reversing a 25-year plateau, according to Kathleen T. Horning, director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Cooperative Children’s Book Center. Children’s books written by authors of color in 2020 increased by 3% to 26.8% compared with 2019.

  • ‘ESG’ funds have more energy stocks than you might think

    The similarities between the broad stock market and funds that purport to invest in more environmentally sustainable industries may be positive for returns, but what do they say about investor impulses?

  • Instagram stops adults from DMing teens who don't follow them

    Instagram is making it harder for creeps by preventing adults from sending DMs to teens that don't follow them, and making it harder to find those teens.

  • Holley CEO talks going public via SPAC amid pandemic

    Automotive performance company Holley is set to go public through a $1.55 billion SPAC merger. Holley CEO and President Tom Tomlinson joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the SPAC aquisition and discuss the company's outlook in the latter half of 2021.

  • How eToro Got Ready to Go Public

    CEO Yoni Assia says he beat Elon Musk by 10 years when it comes to adding bitcoin to the balance sheet.

  • US 'has 1,000 more troops in Afghanistan' than previously reported

    America has 1,000 more troops in Afghanistan than previously acknowledged, complicating Joe Biden's decision on whether to pull them all out in the next seven weeks. Classified special operations forces and the churn of temporary units moving in and out mean the true tally is some 40 per cent higher than declared, the New York Times reported. The disclosure comes as Mr Biden's new administration is debating whether to pull all troops out by May 1 in line with the Doha withdrawal deal signed between Donald Trump and the Taliban. The Pentagon has said American troops numbers have fallen from around 14,000 to 2,500 since that deal was signed at the end of February 2020. Military officials denied trying to hide the numbers, saying the rules on declaring who was deployed did not reflect the overlap when one unit replaced another. The Pentagon has also been accused of downplaying the number of troops deployed in other countries, including Syria. Yet the extra forces put Mr Biden closer to a troop level proposed by a recent congressional study report which suggested 4,500 US troops were needed in the country to avoid the collapse of the Afghan government. With peace talks in Doha currently stalled, the White House is wrestling with whether to pull out and risk a collapse of Afghan forces, or extend and risk a breach of the Taliban deal and surge in violence. Antony Blinken, the new secretary of state, late last month warned the Afghan government they could face a renewed Taliban spring offensive on their own if they did not consider a new US plan to energise a peace process. America is proposing a temporary interim government including members of the Taliban, and an international conference in Turkey of key neighbours, such as Pakistan and Iran, to try to get buy in. Meanwhile Russia is this week holding its own conference on the Afghan peace process in a move widely seen as an attempt to increase its influence in the negotiations.

  • Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week

    Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Cannabis and Psychedelics Industry News Stories for the Week of March 8th – 14th, 2021. Without further ado, let’s get started. * Yahoo Finance readers, please click here to view the full article. 10. Creso Pharma to Enter Burgeoning Psychedelics Industry With Blockbuster Halucenex Acquisition As a Result of the Pandemic, Mental Illness is on the Rise and With a Severe Lack of Treatment Options, the Medicinal Psychedelics Industry Has Experienced Exponential Growth With Some Analysts Already Valuing the Market at $100 Billion Already a global leader in the cannabis market, Creso Pharma (OTC: COPHF) announced a major deal to acquire Halucenex Life Sciences, an established Canadian Psychedelics company. The deal will put Creso in extremely rare air with CPH stock set to offer investors an incredibly attractive and unique opportunity to own a single stock with diversified exposure to both the Cannabis sector and the psychedelics industry. READ FULL CRESO PHARMA ARTICLE 9. Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies Approves Revised Marijuana Legalization Bill, Sending it Back to Senate The Mexican Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday Approved a Bill to Legalize Marijuana Nationwide, Sending it Back to the Senate With Amendments Mexico‘s Senate approved an initial version of the cannabis legislation late last year, and the Chamber of Deputies was expected to take it up sooner—but that process was delayed, in part due to complications resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Now, two days after the Health and Justice committees amended and advanced the bill, lawmakers passed it on the floor in a 316-129 vote, with 23 abstentions. READ FULL MEXICO CANNABIS ARTICLE 8. DEA Sued By Doctor Who Wants Permission to Give Psilocybin Mushrooms to Patients A Seattle Doctor Hoping to Expand Access to Psilocybin Mushrooms for Terminally Ill Cancer Patients is Taking the U.S. DEA to Court Over the Agency’s Recent Denial of an Application to LEgally Use the Psychedelic in End-of-Life Treatment Attorneys filed a lawsuit Monday in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, arguing that DEA’s denial of the application was unfounded. They’re asking judges to throw out the decision and force the agency to “expeditiously reconsider and accommodate valid requests made from qualified health providers for the therapeutic use of the eligible investigation drug psilocybin.” READ FULL DEA PSILOCYBIN ARTICLE 7. Key Congressional Chairman Plans To Refile Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill This Year Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Confirmed on Thursday That He Will Be Reintroducing His Bill to Legalize Marijuana and Promote Social Equity This Year Chairman Nadler made the announcement in his opening statement during a Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security hearing that broadly addressed federal drug policy. Nadler said that this session, he will again file the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act. That bill passed the House in a historic vote last year, but it did not advance in the GOP-controlled Senate. Nadler said the legislation will “remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act and to provide restorative justice for communities that have been disproportionally impacted by the War on Drugs.” READ FULL MARIJUANA REFORM ARTICLE HERE 6. TCI Interview With Todd Shapiro, CEO of Psychedelic Truffle Maker Red Light Holland Red Light Holland is Strategically Based in the Netherlands, an Area With a Long-Standing, Established Legal Magic Truffles Market Red Light Holland’s (OTC: TRUFF) CEO Todd Shapiro recently sat down with TCI host Jenna Sobocan to discuss the emerging Psychedelics industry as well as the company’s brand of premium magic truffles. Red Light’s business revolves around the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands. READ FULL TRIP ARTICLE 5. Aphria to Host Special Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 to Approve Proposed Aphria-Tilray Business Combination Tilray to Host Special Meeting of Stockholders on Friday, April 16, 2021 to Approve Proposed Aphria-Tilray Business Combination The combination of Aphria (NYSE: APHA) and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) will create the world’s largest global cannabis company with pro forma revenue of USD $685 million (CDN $874 million) for the last 12 months as reported by each company prior to the date of the announcement of the Transaction on December 16, 2020, the highest in the global cannabis industry. The boards of directors of Aphria and Tilray unanimously recommend that their respective shareholders vote “FOR” the transaction. READ FULL APHRIA TILRAY ARTICLE 4. New York Lawmaker Files Bill To Decriminalize Psilocybin Mushrooms A New York Lawmaker is Proposing to Decriminalize Psychedelic Mushrooms in the State Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal (D) introduced the reform legislation on Monday. It would amend state statute by removing Psilocybin and psilocin—two of the main psychoactive ingredients in so-called Magic Mushrooms—from the list of controlled substances. READ FULL NEW YORK PSYCHEDELICS ARTICLE 3. Canopy Growth, Others Formed JV ‘Solely’ to Pump Marijuana Stock, Refiled CDN $500 Million Lawsuit Alleges A High-Stakes Lawsuit That Canopy Growth and Other Ontario, Canada, Cannabis Companies Had Hoped Would Disappear Along With Their Ill-Fated PharmHouse Joint Venture Has Been Revived and Refiled A group of cannabis companies, including Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), is being accused of entering into the PharmHouse joint venture nearly three years ago to mass produce cannabis “solely” to pump their stock prices and earn profits for company insiders, according to the new lawsuit filed in February in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. READ FULL CANOPY GROWTH ARTICLE 2. Psychedelics are Now Decriminalized in D.C., Advocates Push for Further Legislative Changes As of today, the Criminalization of Psychedelics Including Psilocybin Are Now Officially the Lowest Local Law Enforcement Priority in Washington, D.C., as the Decriminalization of Plant- and Fungi-Based Entheogens Takes Effect Last November, voters approved ballot Initiative 81 to decriminalize psychedelic plants. Washington D.C. is the fourth U.S. jurisdiction behind Oakland and Santa Cruz in California, and Ann Arbor in Michigan to pass similar measures. Of the substances decriminalized include Psilocybin (psilocyn), Ibogaine, dimethyltryptamine (DMT), mescaline, and by virtue of its composition, ayahuasca. READ FULL DC PSYCHEDELICS ARTICLE 1. Arizona Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Hit $2.9 Million During Initial 10 Days Recreational Sales in Arizona Began on Janury 22nd After 73 of 130 Licenses Were Approved By the Arizona Department of Health Services Adult-use cannabis sales in Arizona reached $2.9 million in the first 10 days that sales were permitted, according to figures released by the state. The state collected $226,355 in tax revenue on the sales. MJ Biz Daily projects that Arizona’s recreational market will reach $375 million-$400 million in its first full year of sales and more than $700 million yearly by 2024. READ FULL ARIZONA CANNABIS ARTICLE Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The WeekCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Jack Ma's Ant Pledges To Go Carbon Neutral By 2030

    Ant Group, the financial technology affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030. What Happened: Ant Group said that to reach the goal within the next nine years, it will set up a carbon neutrality fund to support the research and development of renewable energy and other green technologies. The digital payments company will also work with industry partners to promote green finance. See also: How To Buy Alibaba Stock In addition, Ant Group will explore ways to apply blockchain solutions to the climate effort, including using the technology to track the carbon reduction process. Ant Group said it has laid out a roadmap to neutralize direct and indirect emissions associated with the purchase of electricity from this year. By 2030, the company will fully cancel out carbon emissions generated from other sources it does not own or control, covering areas such as supply chain and business travel. The company’s pledge to reduce carbon emissions came following the announcement of the resignation of its CEO Simon Hu. See Also: Alibaba May Be Forced To Cough Up Record 5M Fine By Chinese Regulators: Report Why It Matters: In 2016, Ant Group’s Alipay digital payment platform introduced the Ant Forest green initiative within the app to encourage its users to take part in low-carbon activities, such as paying utility bills online and walking instead of driving. Green energy points earned by users joining the initiative can be used to plant trees or protect a certain area of land for biodiversity conservation. Other major companies have also pledged to become carbon neutral within the next one or two decades, joining the global efforts to curb climate change and its devastating effects. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) said in July last year that it plans to turn carbon neutral across the entire spectrum of its business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) previously committed to becoming "carbon negative" by 2030, that is, it would aim to cut more carbon from the environment than it emits. In 2019, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon across its business by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Price Action: Alibaba Group shares closed 3.7% lower on Friday at $231.87. Read Next: China's Antitrust Regulator Penalizes Tencent, Baidu For Past Investments: Bloomberg See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFacebook Has Dedicated About 20% Of Its Workforce To VR/AR Efforts: ReportWarren Buffett Becomes Sixth Member Of 0B Wealth Club© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • S&P 500 ends lower as investors eye Fed meeting

    The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday as investors awaited the result of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. The U.S. stock market lacked direction for much of the day after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs in the prior session as optimism about a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package and ongoing vaccination drives bolstered views that the economy was on a path to recovery. At the same time, fears about an overheating economy and a recent increase in interest rates have increased scrutiny on the Fed's two-day meeting, where policymakers are likely to raise economic forecasts and repeat their pledge to remain accommodative for the foreseeable future.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower as investors eye Fed meeting

    The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday as investors awaited the result of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. The U.S. stock market lacked direction for much of the day after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs in the prior session as optimism about a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package and ongoing vaccination drives bolstered views that the economy was on a path to recovery. At the same time, fears about an overheating economy and a recent increase in interest rates have increased scrutiny on the Fed's two-day meeting, where policymakers are likely to raise economic forecasts and repeat their pledge to remain accommodative for the foreseeable future.

  • U.S. lawmakers seek 20% boost in foreign affairs budget, with eye on China

    Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday proposed an increase of $12 billion in the country's foreign affairs budget, hoping to prod President Joe Biden to boost funding for diplomacy after years of flat spending. Senators Chris Murphy and Chris Van Hollen and Representatives David Cicilline and Ami Bera said the 20% spending increase would enhance the country's ability to compete with China, prevent another pandemic and fight climate change.

  • H.R. 1 could be huge for voting rights, but it likely won't be bipartisan

    An argument about voting and elections has been playing out for years: One side says current election laws are too restrictive and keep people from voting, while the other says our election system is vulnerable to wide-scale cheating and we need additional security measures.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Bitcoin Slides From Record Highs; This EV Leader Surges Again

    Dow Jones futures were lower early Tuesday, as Bitcoin tumbled from record highs. Tesla stock rebounded Monday, while Volkswagen surged.

  • Amazon's union-busting drives exposed in NYT report

    Amazon's labor practices come under heavy scrutiny in the run-up to Alabama's crucial union vote.

  • Google antitrust lawsuit amended to target Chrome’s Privacy Sandbox

    Five more attorneys general have joined the suit, taking the total to 15.

  • U.S. to weigh in as post-Brexit row threatens Northern Ireland peace

    The Good Friday Agreement has kept Northern Ireland peaceful for almost 23 years, and kept the Irish border open. Now a post-Brexit spat is awakening old demons.

  • Key Supplier To Pot Producers Makes Sixth Acquisition So Far This Year

    GrowGeneration made its second acquisition in as many days as the marijuana growing-supplies retailer snapped up a hydroponics superstore.

  • Virginia Republican Governors race shows grip Trump has on party

    The first 2021 statewide election has Republicans relitigating the 2020 election through the topic of "election integrity."