U.S. markets open in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,849.25
    -21.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,882.00
    +5.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,558.25
    -155.25 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.90
    +10.30 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.15
    -0.17 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.40
    +18.40 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.74
    +0.39 (+1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0030
    +0.0061 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.37
    -1.48 (-4.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0099 (+0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0220
    -0.9950 (-0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,331.53
    +1,016.09 (+5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.88
    +30.49 (+6.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.26
    -5.22 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Trading update for Q3 2022 and revised full-year 2022 outlook

Nilfisk Holding A/S
·2 min read
Nilfisk Holding A/S
Nilfisk Holding A/S

Company announcement (INSIDE INFORMATION – revised guidance)

October 26, 2022
Announcement No. 15/2022

Based on preliminary and unaudited figures for Q3 2022, Nilfisk reports revenue of 263.0 mEUR, corresponding to organic growth of 5.4%, and EBITDA before special items at 29.2 mEUR, corresponding to an EBITDA margin before special items of 11.1%.

Growth was driven by Branded Professional, which grew in all regions and especially fast in the Americas region. This was achieved despite continued manufacturing constraints, particularly in our main US facility. Consumer and Private Label slowed notably in line with their respective markets.

The margin was temporarily challenged by lower capacity utilization and by continued parts availability issues following the US Distribution Center destruction.

Increased inflationary pressures from raw materials were to a large extent offset by determined pricing actions. Overall, the margin level improved over the course of the quarter, and we expect this to carry through into Q4 2022.

For the first nine months of 2022, revenue was 799.2 mEUR, corresponding to organic growth of 5.8%. EBITDA before special items came to 101.3 mEUR, corresponding to an EBITDA margin before special items of 12.7%.

Based on the preliminary figures for Nilfisk for the first nine months of 2022 and given current visibility, we now expect organic revenue growth of 4.5% to 6.5% and an EBITDA margin before special items of around 13% for the full year of 2022.

 

Preliminary   9M 2022 Results 

New   FY 2022 outlook 

Previous   FY 2022 outlook* 

Organic revenue growth

5.8%

4.5% to 6.5%

4 to 7%

EBITDA margin before special items

12.7%

Around 13%

13.5 to 15.5%

*Outlook given with Annual Report 2021

Nilfisk will announce its Q3 2022 results on November 17, 2022.


Forward-looking statements

Statements made about the future in this report reflect the Executive Management Board’s current expectations with regard to future events and financial results. Statements about the future are by their nature subject to uncertainty, and the results achieved may therefore differ from the expectations, due to economic and financial market developments, legislative and regulatory changes in markets that the Nilfisk Group operates in, development in product demand, competitive conditions, energy and raw material prices, and other risk factors. Nilfisk Holding A/S disclaims any liability to update or adjust statements about the future or the possible reasons for differences between actual and anticipated results except where required by legislation or other regulations.


Contact

Investor Relations                                                   

Elisabeth Klintholm                                             

T: +45 2555 6337

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Should You Be Adding Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) To Your Watchlist Today?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Asian stocks follow Wall St up on hopes of rate hikes easing

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as hopes rose that the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and Britain installed its third prime minister this year. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained after bond prices rose, suggesting some investors expect the Fed to ease off rate hikes as economic activity cools. Traders see weaker U.S. housing prices and other data as support for a “dial back” of Fed plans at its December meeting, said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report.

  • Crypto Markets See Largest Short Liquidations in 15 Months; Ether Leads Token Surge

    Crypto exchange FTX saw some $500 million in liquidations alone, a larger-than-usual figure.

  • China fiscal deficit balloons to nearly $1 trillion as economy cools

    China's fiscal deficit ballooned to an all-time high of nearly $1 trillion in the first nine months of the year, analysis of government data by Bloomberg showed, as a real estate crisis and tax rebates to boost a cooling economy emptied government coffers.

  • Microsoft stock dips despite beating Q1 earnings, revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's first-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Google, Microsoft, Spotify, Mattel, Texas Instruments

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which stock shares are making the biggest moves in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Microsoft, Alphabet, Chipotle and more

    Microsoft, Alphabet, Spotify are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Will Q3 Earnings Spark Amazon Stock?

    Trading 36% from its highs, Amazon will give valuable insight into the state of e-commerce and cloud computing amid economic uncertainty. This will also be the company's first earnings report since its 20-1 stock split in July.

  • Microsoft Plunges on Forecast for Lackluster Azure Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. gave a lackluster forecast for sales growth in its Azure cloud-computing services business, a closely watched measure of corporate demand, sending the shares reeling in late trading.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much Gas. Europe’s En

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%. As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%.

  • Visa beats on earnings and boosts dividend by 20%

    Visa Inc. topped earnings expectations for its latest quarter as the payments giant continued to call out strong consumer spending trends.

  • Why Medpace Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP) surged 37.7% on Tuesday after the clinical contract research organization (CRO) delivered strong third-quarter results and issued an optimistic financial forecast for the year ahead. Medpace's revenue jumped 30% year over year to $383.7 million, easily outpacing Wall Street's estimates of roughly $357 million. The healthcare company, which helps pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies conduct clinical trials, also saw its backlog grow by 21% to $2.2 billion as of the end of September.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • Microsoft beats expectations, despite slowdown in cloud growth

    Microsoft reported its Q1 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating expectations despite a slowdown in Azure growth.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood was quiet last week. The co-founder, CEO, and ace stock picker of Ark Invest didn't add to more than a single position in her firm's popular exchange-traded funds on any trading day, and she didn't buy anything at all on Friday. Ark Invest added to several of Wood's favorite positions on Monday, including Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Google misses on expectations as YouTube ad revenue comes up short

    Google parent Alphabet reported Q3 earnings on Tuesday, missing expectations on revenue.

  • Microsoft, Alphabet Send New Warnings About the Economy

    Microsoft and Alphabet confirm fears that the economy is not doing well. Alphabet has indeed confirmed that inflation, the main threat to the economy, and the interest rate hikes to combat it are affecting the online advertising sector, the main source of income for Google Services, which includes products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

  • 3 REITs with the Most Reliable Dividends

    The two essential characteristics of income stocks investors look for when considering a purchase of real estate investment trusts (REITs) are safety and reliability of the dividend. Safety means that the dividend is well covered by the company’s funds from operation. Reliability speaks to the history of dividend payments. Are they consistent over time without cuts or eliminations? Here are three REITs with the most reliable dividends that investors can count on through good times and bad: Feder