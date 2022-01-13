U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

Trading Update for Q4 2021

Company announcement (INSIDE INFORMATION – Upgrade)
January 13, 2022
Announcement No. 01/2022

Based on preliminary and unaudited figures for Nilfisk for Q4 2021, revenue for the total business grew organically by 16.7% to 260.6 mEUR, leading to an EBITDA before special items of 31.5 mEUR and an EBITDA margin before special items of 12.1%. The margin continued to be negatively impacted by increased supply chain costs.

For the full year 2021, revenue grew organically by 20.7% to 994.9 mEUR with an EBITDA before special items of 144.3 mEUR and an EBITDA margin before special items of 14.5%.

Torsten Türling, CEO of Nilfisk: “The solid organic revenue and order intake growth was driven primarily by stronger than anticipated execution in our key markets, which in turn allowed us to better mitigate some of the supply chain limitations, we continue to face. Simultaneously, we continued to increase market demand for our products and solutions.

Outlook for 2021

Preliminary Results

Guidance given with Q3 2021

Organic revenue growth for the total business

20.7%

17 to 18%

EBITDA margin before special items

14.5%

14 to 15%

Nilfisk will announce its fourth quarter results on February 25, 2022.

Contact

Investor Relations
Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm
T: +45 2555 6337

Media Relations
Steffen Støvelbæk
T: +45 2067 0833

Attachment


