U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,180.00
    -5.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,083.00
    -69.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,311.00
    +4.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.20
    -8.20 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.16
    -0.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.70
    -4.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    -0.28 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0972
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.55
    +0.77 (+4.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2473
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5610
    +0.0930 (+0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,121.89
    -477.36 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.71
    -7.29 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,866.84
    -3.73 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.77 (+0.12%)
     

Trading to be resumed after national holiday

Storebrand Asset Management AS
·1 min read
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Storebrand Asset Management AS

Lysaker, 2 May 2023

Trading of the below funds will resume today after having been suspended 1 May due to national holiday in Norway.

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on kundeservice@storebrandfondene.dk.

Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share class

Symbol

ISIN

Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5

STIIAM

NO0010841588

Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5

STIINM

NO0010841570

Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5

STIGEP

NO0010841604

Storebrand Global Solutions A5

STIGS

NO0010841612

Storebrand Global Multifactor A5

STIGM

NO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 800 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Delphi Funds, in addition to SPP Funds in Sweden.