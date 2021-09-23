Trading in shares of AUGA group was suspended on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

Please be informed that the Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (hereinafter, the “WSE”), taking into consideration the announced tender offer to subscribe for the sale of shares of AUGA group AB, code 126264360, address of the registered office Konstitucijos pr. 21C, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter, the “Company”), in order to delist the Company’s shares from trading on the WSE, which was announced by Baltic Champs Group, UAB and in order to ensure proper execution of this tender offer, has adopted a decision to suspend trading of the Company's shares on the WSE from 23 September 2021 (inclusive and from the beginning of the trading session) for an indefinite period. The Company notes that trading of the Company’s shares on the WSE was also suspended by the Board of WSE on 22 September 2021 from 10:49:00 CET until the end of the trading session on this day. Thus, all the orders for acquisition or transfer of shares of the Company provided on the WSE until this date were executed following the procedure of the applicable legal acts.



Furthermore, trading in Company’s shares on AB Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange was not suspended and will further be continuously executed.

Please also be informed that the shares of the Company will further remain listed on AB Nasdaq Vilnius and the Company currently has no intentions to delist them from trading on this regulated market.

CEO

Kęstutis Juščius

+370 5 233 5340



