U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,101.50
    -19.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,761.00
    -151.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,531.50
    -73.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.50
    -10.20 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.90
    +0.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.15 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0685
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.60
    +0.81 (+3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2472
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8170
    +0.9160 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,556.63
    -1,662.95 (-5.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.49
    -37.06 (-5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,602.17
    -6.05 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Trading Technologies and Talos enter into strategic partnership, vastly expanding TT crypto offering

·4 min read

Initiative reflects TT growth into new asset classes

CHICAGO and LONDON, June 7, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, announced today that the firms have partnered to substantially and rapidly broaden TT's cryptocurrency offering on a global basis by leveraging the Talos infrastructure and market connectivity from directly within the TT® platform. The agreement represents the first major strategic partnership propelling TT's expansion into multiple asset classes, including cryptocurrencies, and provides a significant opportunity for TT's global customer base to access Talos' extensive, market-leading cryptocurrency trading solutions.

Trading Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Trading Technologies)
Trading Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Trading Technologies)

Announced at the International Derivatives Expo (IDX) in London, the first phase of the partnership agreement intends to give TT clients ready access to 14 additional cryptocurrency markets in Q3 2022, beyond the four already offered directly through the TT platform. Later phases of the partnership will incorporate more of Talos' trading services seamlessly onto the TT platform.

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "Our acquisition by 7RIDGE late last year has given us the ability to make a substantial investment into broadening our offering into new asset classes, including through partnerships with the most innovative and reliable firms with domain expertise. Among our first priorities is becoming a primary hub for crypto trading, giving our clients the array of choices, premier functionality and liquidity that has been a hallmark of our exchange-traded derivatives offering."

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Trading Technologies and Keith's team to help power institutional access to digital assets," said Talos co-founder and CEO Anton Katz. "Trading Technologies has earned its high repute within the traditional institutional trading infrastructure space, and together we will be able to bring institutional-grade digital asset services to this long-established community with a level of familiarity and quality to which they are accustomed."

Jason Shaffer, TT's EVP Product Management, who is leading the firm's new cryptocurrency initiative, said: "We're delighted to partner with Talos, which has the trust of the world's leading institutions and a powerful foothold, infrastructure and track record in the evolving crypto space. Institutional demand continues to build for this asset class, along with a need for reliable technology partners to help facilitate adoption. Combined with Talos' infrastructure, our proven technology will help our clients participate in the crypto space with ease and confidence."

TT began offering access to cryptocurrency spot and derivatives markets in 2018, building native connectivity to markets including Coinbase, BitMEX, Bakkt and Deribit. TT has also supported trading of bitcoin futures and options on CME Group since those products launched. The new partnership with Talos vastly expands on TT clients' ability to trade on a broad range of digital asset markets, alongside other asset classes, including with Binance, Bitstamp, ErisX (now part of Cboe Global Markets), FTX, Gemini, Kraken and others.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com) creates professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions for a wide variety of users, including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® trading platform, TT offers domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and machine-learning tools for trade surveillance.

About Talos

Talos powers digital asset trading strategies globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants and their end clients for its performance, reliability and security. Its growing network of services – trading platform, lending marketplace, data and analytics, and portfolio and settlement tools, all offered directly or through service providers on a white-label basis – enable clients of all types to transact end-to-end without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk or potential conflicts of interest. Talos has offices in New York, London, Sweden and Singapore. For additional information visit www.talos.com.

 

Talos
Talos
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trading-technologies-and-talos-enter-into-strategic-partnership-vastly-expanding-tt-crypto-offering-301562409.html

SOURCE Trading Technologies; Talos

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto investors are ditching other tokens for Bitcoin

    Since crypto’s drawdown in early May, investors in digital coins have been selling off tokens and buying Bitcoin at a pace not seen in almost a year.

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeStoc

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.

  • Why AMC Stock Got Shot Down Today

    In its first 10 days in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick has raked in an astounding $290 million haul and -- at least initially -- helped to lift shares of movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) out of the dumps. Within mere hours of the fighter jet movie's take-off, shares of AMC Entertainment blasted 18% higher, but it's been all downhill since. Since that opening day lift, in fact, AMC stock has now given back all 18% of its first-day gains.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles as Much as 7.1% to Drop Back Below $30,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell back below $30,000 to the lowest in a week as yet another attempt at upward momentum lost steam amid risk-off markets.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapThe largest cryptocurrency fell as m

  • Genius Ways to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Treasury Yields Jump; 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market action. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped back above 3%.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Rebounds: A Dead-Cat Bounce?

    Asset manager Cathie Wood's flagship, Ark Innovation ETF, has come back from its May 12 intraday low, though it remains down year to date.

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • It's Time to Take Powell at His Word

    The Chairman of the Federal Reserve has notably been sanguine about inflation, the economy and the potential for creating a massive bubble that may be impossible to retreat from. Tighten using too many rate hikes and risk losing the small growth in the economy. The markets respond to Jay Powell's words and comments from the press conference following the meetings, along with any speeches or testimony.

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • Recession fears ‘are way overblown’: Market strategist

    Heritage Capital President Paul Schatz and Simplify ETF CEO Paul Kim join Yahoo Finance Live to examine market volatility ahead of economic data, inflation, recession concerns, the Fed's interest rate hike cycle, and the effect of rising oil prices.