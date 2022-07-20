U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.75
    +17.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,909.00
    +118.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,330.75
    +56.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.50
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.82
    -1.40 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,704.60
    -6.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.03 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0251
    +0.0021 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.50
    -0.80 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2010
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1520
    -0.0180 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,718.17
    +1,926.05 (+8.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.38
    +37.53 (+7.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Trading update for the three months ended 30 June 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PayPoint plc
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PYPTF
PayPoint plc
PayPoint plc

PayPoint Plc
Trading update for the three months ended 30 June 20221

20 July 2022

A good quarter across the PayPoint Group in line with expectations

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive of PayPoint Plc, said:

“Whilst early in our financial year, we have continued to build on the strong momentum across the Group and remain confident in delivering further progress in the current year. Our focus remains on the delivery of our strategic priorities and a strong operational performance, while maintaining a tight control of our cost base.

In Shopping, we have made further progress in improving engagement with our retailer partners and key trade associations as we enhance our proposition, with the rollout of a number of key initiatives including Counter Cash, FMCG campaigns and a strengthened card proposition.

In E-commerce, our parcel volumes remain strong, reflecting the strength of our Out of Home network, the breadth of our carrier relationships and the investments we have made in technology and the in-store customer experience, with a number of new opportunities coming on stream, including our partnerships with Amazon returns and Wish.com.

In Payments and Banking, we continue to diversify our digital payments client base and strengthen our channel-agnostic payment platform as we expand the range of digital solutions we can deliver to support our clients across multiple sectors, including government, local authorities and housing associations. Our recent partnership and investment in OBConnect, a leading Open Banking software platform, adds to our capabilities in this area and immediately creates the opportunity for us, working with Pay.UK and the Payments Systems Regulator, to offer the Confirmation of Payee name checking service to our local government and energy company clients to enable the secure delivery of cost of living support payments to financially vulnerable people across the UK.

We remain confident, despite some continued headwinds, of the progress we are making in the transformation of our business as we take advantage of the accelerated growth opportunities across our key markets.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Good performance across the Group with transformation gathering pace

PayPoint Group

  • Group net revenue from continuing operations increased by 6.2% to £29.9 million (Q1 FY22: £28.1 million)

Shopping

  • Shopping divisional net revenue increased by 8.0% to £15.3 million (Q1 FY22: £14.1 million),

    • UK retail services net revenue increased by 11.0% to £7.4 million (Q1 FY22: £6.7 million), with continued increases in service fees from PayPoint One

    • Card payment net revenue increased by £0.4 million driven by the switch to a one month rolling contract proposition which delivers higher revenues than the previous proposition, but with an accelerated depreciation in costs. Value processed remained robust with a 1.9% increase: Handepay business grew to £1.14 billion in the quarter (Q1 FY22: £1.09 billion) and PayPoint card business reduced to £0.62 billion (Q1 FY22: £ 0.64) against a strong Q1 FY22 driven by the Covid-19 impact in the convenience sector

    • Total Card payment sites reduced to 31,846 (31 March 2022: 32,462) as non-active/low value merchants reduced. PayPoint card sites reduced by 57 (31 March 2022: 9,666) and Handepay reduced by 559 (31 March 2022: 22,796)

    • UK retail network increased to 28,341 sites (31 March 2022: 28,254) and revenue generating PayPoint One sites increased to 18,251 sites (31 March 2022: 18,120)

E-commerce

  • E-commerce divisional net revenue increased by 33.8% to £1.4 million (Q1 FY22: £1.1 million), through the Group’s e-commerce technology platform, Collect+, driven by a resurgence in the clothing category, growth in the second-hand clothing market and continued improvements to the in-store consumer experience

Payments & Banking

  • Payments & Banking divisional net revenue increased by 1.8% to £13.1 million (Q1 FY22: £12.9 million), driven by a continued growth in digital payments partially offset by the continued reduction in cash bill payments and top ups

    • Digital net revenue grew by 59.9% to £2.9 million (Q1 FY22: £1.8 million) due to the new Payment Exception Service for the Department for Work and Pensions, with transactions of 1.7m issued in the quarter and additional net revenue of £1.1m as the migration from Post Office Card Accounts completed.

    • Cash-through-to-digital-payments net revenue decreased by 24.7% to £1.8 million (Q1 FY: £2.4 million) due to the resetting of consumer behaviour following the peaks experienced during Covid-19.

    • Cash payment net revenue decreased by 2.8%, primarily due to a continued decline in consumers topping up mobile phones in store.

PROGRESS AGAINST OUR STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

PRIORITY 1: EMBED PAYPOINT GROUP AT THE HEART OF SME AND CONVENIENCE RETAIL BUSINESSES

SHOPPING BUSINESS DIVISION – Q1 FY23 net revenue £15.3 million (Q1 FY22: £14.1 million)

Q1 Progress

  • Counter Cash live in 4,112 sites with over £7.5 million withdrawn in the quarter through this new service, offering vital access to cash over the counter and complementing our existing ATM estate

  • FMCG – good progress with further campaigns live, partnering with Coca-Cola, AG Barr and JTI, leveraging our PayPoint One platform and i-movo vouchering capability to help our retailer partners drive sales and engage thousands of consumers across our network, with redemption rates of up to 40%

  • Enhancing our retailer proposition – next day settlement launched for new PayPoint card payment merchants from 1 July 2022 and to existing customers later this year, boosting cash flow to our retailer partners

  • New Android based payment terminal launched and being actively deployed to new Handepay merchants

PRIORITY 2: BECOME THE DEFINITIVE TECHNOLOGY-BASED E-COMMERCE DELIVERY PLATFORM FOR FIRST AND LAST MILE CUSTOMER JOURNEYS

E-COMMERCE BUSINESS DIVISION – Q1 FY23 net revenue £1.4 million (Q1 FY22: £1.1 million)

Q1 Progress

  • Parcel transaction growth of +60.5% year on year vs Q1 FY22, driven by a resurgence in the clothing category, growth in the second-hand clothing market and continued improvements to the consumer in-store experience, particularly through our investment in ‘print in store’ technology

  • New partnership launched with Wish.com, one of the largest ecommerce marketplaces in the world, enabling consumers to click-and-collect initially at 60 targeted stores, and building to over 2,000 Collect+ sites over the coming months

  • Amazon returns rollout expanded to 2,000 sites, enabled by further Zebra label printer rollout

  • Zebra thermal printer usage continuing to grow and delivering an enhanced customer experience, with 3.2 million labels printed in the quarter (Q1 FY22: 0.6 million), highlighting growth in consumer demand for the service

PRIORITY 3: SUSTAIN LEADERSHIP IN ‘PAY-AS-YOU-GO’ AND GROW DIGITAL BILL PAYMENTS

PAYMENTS & BANKING BUSINESS DIVISION – Q1 FY23 net revenue £13.1 million (Q1 FY22: £12.9 million)

Q1 Progress

  • Investment of £3 million in OBConnect, a leading Open Banking ‘Software as a Service’ business, forging partnership that enhances channel-agnostic payments platform with Open Banking services, offering payments and account information services directly to customers

  • PayPoint has joined Pay.UK's Confirmation of Payee name-checking service which enables Payers to compare the account name, sort code, and account number provided to the name of the recipient of the funds, becoming the first non-banking business to be able to offer the service. This will initially cover energy rebate and council tax returns to help deliver the government's cost of living support package, with two clients already live

  • First major digital contract now live with Optivo, one of the UK’s largest housing associations, and strong pipeline of further opportunities building in the housing sector

  • By classifying cash-through-to-digital into banking, gaming and gifting, we are creating a better targeted proposition for each of these market segments. Initial success with Pockit taking cash in (deposits) and cash out (withdrawals) together with instore sign-up campaign (account opening).

  • Launched a consumer awareness campaign through our retailer partner network to grow cash-through-to-digital volumes across all three market segments with over 3,000 branded voucher display units deployed in Q1, with a plan to reach 16,000 by year end.

PRIORITY 4: BUILDING A DELIVERY FOCUSED ORGANISATION AND CULTURE

PAYPOINT GROUP

Q1 Progress

  • Good progress against our ESG programme, including commitment to ensure all employees are paid a minimum of the Real Living Wage delivered in July 2022

  • Inaugural Pride Month programme launched in June 2022, as part of our ‘Welcoming Everyone’ activities, providing educational content, further meetings of our LBGTQ+ network and events to bring colleagues together, building on our commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion and supporting our vision to create a dynamic place to work

BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

The Group had net corporate debt of £37.7 million (31 March 2022: £43.9 million) comprising cash balances of £8.6 million (31 March 2022: £7.7 million), less loans and borrowings of £46.3 million (31 March 2022: £51.6 million).

DIVIDEND

The Board previously declared a final ordinary dividend for the year ended 31 March 2022 of 18.0 pence per share, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM on 20 July 2022, payable in equal instalments of 9.0 pence per share on 25 July 2022 and 30 September 2022.

Enquiries

 

 

PayPoint plc

 

FGS Global

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive (Mobile: 07442 968960)

 

Rollo Head

Alan Dale, Finance Director (Mobile: 07778 043962)

 

James Thompson

 

 

(Telephone: 0207 251 3801)

 

 

(Email: PayPoint-LON@fgsglobal.com)

ABOUT PAYPOINT GROUP

For tens of thousands of businesses and millions of consumers, we deliver innovative technology and services that make life a little easier.

The PayPoint Group serves a diverse range of organisations, from SME and convenience retailer partners, to local authorities, multinational service providers and e-commerce brands. Our products are split across three core business divisions:

  • In Shopping, we enhance retailer propositions and customer experiences through EPoS services via PayPoint One, card payment technology, Counter Cash, ATMs and home delivery technology partnerships in over 60,000 SME and retailer partner locations across multiple sectors. Our retail network of over 28,000 convenience stores is larger than all the banks, supermarkets and Post Offices put together

  • In E-commerce, we deliver best-in-class customer journeys through Collect+, a tech-based delivery solution that allows parcels to be picked up, dropped off and sent at thousands of local stores

  • In Payments and Banking, we give our clients and their customers choice in how to make and receive payments quickly and conveniently. This includes our channel-agnostic digital payments platform, MultiPay, offering solutions to clients across cash, card payments, direct debit and Open Banking; an eMoney offering that enables cash through to digital transactions and cash solutions providing vital consumer access across our extensive retail network

Together, these solutions enable the PayPoint Group to create long-term value for all stakeholders, including customers,
communities and the world we live in.

1 PayPoint’s auditors have not been requested to review the performance

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • ‘These stocks are down but not out’: Jim Cramer says to buy the dip

    Markets have dropped sharply through the first half of this year, but the news isn’t all bad for investors. The lower share prices we've been seeing offer plenty of opportunities for investors looking to buy the dip, or get in at a discount. The trick is to find them. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, has a few ideas about this situation. In his view, the market turbulence has had the beneficial impact of sorting out the wheat from the chaff and ‘working off the exce

  • Netflix sheds 1 million users in Q2 — why one analyst says that's still 'good' news

    Netflix lost nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2 — but that's actually a net positive, according to one media analyst.

  • AT&T Q2 Preview: Trouble Ahead?

    Earlier in 2022, in a move that investors didn't appreciate, the company slashed its dividend nearly in half and got kicked out of the elite Dividend Aristocrat group.

  • ASML Holding reports net profit rise, but lowers revenue growth guidance

    ASML Holding NV said Wednesday that second-quarter net profit rose, but lowered its full-year revenue growth guidance, due to revenue recognition delays from increased fast shipments. Net profit for the quarter rose to 1.41 billion euros ($1.44 billion) from EUR695 billion for the same period last year, the Dutch maker of semiconductor equipment (ASML) (NL:ASML) said. After significant revenue growth, ASML revised its dividend policy and declared an initial quarterly dividend of EUR1.37 a share.

  • AT&T Looks Impressive to a T Ahead of Earnings

    AT&T has struggled and made missteps in the past but we want to be forward looking. The company is scheduled to report earnings before the opening of trading Thursday, so let's check out the charts to see if there can be some capital gains on top of a nice dividend. In the daily bar chart of T, below, we can see that the shares have made a large bottom pattern the past 12 months.

  • Here's How Much Money You're Losing By Going With Cash & Not Bonds

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Worth Betting on Now?

    Occidental (OXY) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Netflix shares jump as Q2 subscribers beat estimates

    Netflix reported Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday — here's how the streaming giant performed.

  • The Fed Is Upside-Down on Inflation and That's a Big Risk

    The last time the U.S. suffered a nasty bout of inflation, in the 1980s, the economic emergency was seen as so dire the Federal Reserve, then led by Paul Volcker, jacked up interest rates by as much as three percentage points. “Unless we respond to the increase, which could be quite large in this period, we're going to have a real credibility problem,” Donald Winn, former senior official of the Federal Reserve Board, told Volcker at the Fed meeting in March 1980, according to the meeting transcript.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • Boeing Stock Continues Ascent As Order Pipeline Swells At Farnborough Airshow

    Boeing jet orders are ramping up at the U.K. Farnborough Airshow. Boeing stock rose to the highest since early May.

  • Markets: ‘I do think we’re getting closer’ to a bottom, strategist says

    Chris Pollard, Cowen Managing Director and Head of Market Strategy, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to check out today's market rally and recession indicators in the job market.

  • Is Carnival Cruising Towards Recovery?

    Clear waters appear to be ahead, but investors should beware of sharks

  • Nikola founder blocks stock proposal, Paul Pelosi takes stake in Nvidia ahead of key chip bill

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss EV maker Nikola failing to win shareholder approval to raise new funds and Paul Pelosi taking stake in Nvidia ahead of key chip manufacturing bill vote.

  • GE’s Three-Way Split Is Near. What the New Companies Will Be Called.

    General Electric revealed on Monday the names of the three companies after the split, which begins in 2023. The 'GE' survives in all three names.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Breaks Key Resistance; Netflix Jumps On Subscriber Data

    The stock market rally broke above key levels Tuesday, but faces several challenges. Netflix subscribers fell less than feared. Tesla earnings loom.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Growth Stock Down More Than 90% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has tumbled 29% from its high, sent into a downward spiral by the deteriorating macroeconomic environment. A combination of weak guidance, runaway inflation, and rising interest rates have left Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) 93% off its high. Here's what you need to keep in mind about this growth stock.