Treasuries Extend Post-CPI Declines as Focus Shifts to Auctions

(Bloomberg) -- Bond traders turned their attention back to this week’s Treasury auctions after US inflation data for February led to only slight paring of expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts beginning in June.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Treasury yields initially jumped to session highs after growth in consumer prices unexpectedly accelerated, then retreated as traders focused on benign elements in the data. The selloff resumed ahead of this week’s remaining auctions — a 10-year note at 1 p.m. New York time and a 30-year bond on Wednesday — and a growing slate of new corporate bonds.

“Friendly data and a further move lower in yield will likely run into resistance ahead of the auctions, but make for a better environment overall,” said Gregory Faranello, head of US rates trading and strategy for AmeriVet Securities.

The so-called core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs, increased 0.4% from January and 3.8% from a year ago, both more than economists estimated.

Market-implied expectations for Fed policy only slightly downgraded the odds of a quarter-point rate cut in June and at least three over the course of 2024.

Never miss an episode. Follow the Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen. Read the transcript.

--With assistance from Kristine Aquino.

(Adds reaction to CPI data, updates yield levels.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.