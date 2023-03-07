Tradition Transportation Sets New All-Time Record Freight Bids as Parent Company Aqua Power Charters Long Term Growth Strategy

WINTER PARK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Aqua Power Systems, Inc. (OTC:APSI) a leader in reliable logistics and transportation solutions, announced that subsidiary Tradition Transportation Group Inc. recently achieved a new all-time record of freight bids in a single week. Management attributes the achievement to past performance, reliability, and service in addition to recent investments into marketing and sales initiatives.

Additionally, the Company's high service levels with a major retail customer have opened the door for additional freight lanes. Freight lanes, for those outside the transportation industry, are repeated, regularly scheduled transportation routes from Point A to Point B in order to move freight from Point A to Point B.

Robert Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Aqua Power, stated, "I am pleased to announce that Tradition which is a proud part of our Company has secured additional freight lanes from a large retail customer due to our superior service. This is a significant achievement for us and demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest quality transportation services to our customers.

Our ability to obtain these additional freight lanes is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, who consistently deliver exceptional service and reliability. By prioritizing customer satisfaction and investing in our technology and infrastructure, we have been able to distinguish ourselves in a highly competitive industry.

We are thrilled to continue our partnership with this valued retail customer and look forward to further expanding our business with them. Our team is committed to meeting their transportation needs with the same level of excellence that earned us these additional freight lanes.

As we move forward, we remain focused on growing our business and providing exceptional service to all of our customers. We are confident that our investments in technology, infrastructure, and people will position us for continued success in the years ahead."

About Aqua Power Systems, Inc.

We offer a wide range of logistics services, including transportation, reverse logistics, warehousing, and distribution. Our goal is to make logistics and transportation as seamless as possible for our customers so they can focus on their core business activities. Our team consists of experienced logistics professionals who are dedicated to delivering exceptional service.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to several uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

