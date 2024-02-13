Traditional Akron home with theater room, classic touches sells for $600K. See inside

These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Akron as the top seller for week of Dec. 13, 2023, with a price of $679.900.

Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark and Medina counties can be found be found below.

2799 Aeries Way, Akron, $679,900

1049 Medina Line Rd, Bath Township, $575,010

2707 Summit Rd, Copley Township, $565,000

3485 Crandall Ave, Richfield Village, $559,485

2940 Steffan Woods Dr, Twinsburg Township, $550,000

According to Realtor.com, the Akron home on Aeries Way was built in 1999 on a .46-acre lot. At 4,140 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms and a two-car garage.

Located in the High Hampton neighborhood, the traditional colonial style home is close the Summit Metro Parks, the listing notes.

The homestyle kitchen has modern touches with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, as seen in photos. The other side of the room opens up into a rotunda-shaped breakfast nook with double doors that lead out to the patio and backyard.

Right off the kitchen is the great room with a fireplace and a library with dark wood accents and built-ins that leads out to the deck. Off the other side of the kitchen is the formal dining room with a decorative floor inlay along the border of the room, as seen in photos.

Also on the main floor is a designated office space with dark wood accents in the window frames and a coffered ceiling.

Upstairs are the four bedrooms including the primary suite with a sitting area, walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with a double vanity, jacuzzi tub and shower. Notice in photos the tiling details in both the shower and the bathroom floor.

In the finished basement, there are two large flex spaces (the previous owners used them as a work out area and a music recording studio), a full wet bar most restaurants would envy and a theatre room complete with a small stage, "state of the art" sound system and six elevated theatre-style recliner chairs.

See photos of the home here.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron

65 N Wheaton Rd, Fesler Elizabeth Trustee to Duryea Laura H Trustee, $420,000

883 Fess Ave, Brookman Charles to Bulgrin Donald, $100,000

733 Rainbow Dr, T B Solution LLC to K & M Investments 1 LLC, $20,000

1846 Shank Dr, Riverwood Meadows Development LLC to NVR Inc, $65,000

388 Raasch Ave, Woods Antoinette M to Price Reginald, $5,000

826 Ravenswood St, Hardway Jessica to Baker Griffin T, $79,500

1864 SW 12th St, Nelson Tracy to Rowe Shannon, $115,000

176 E Wilbeth Rd, Conley Rachel A to the Bank of New York Mellon, $65,200

1305 Ottawa Ave, Butts Johnny to Mcnair Johnl L, $48,000

1176 Woodward Ave, Hernandez Christopher to Hernandez James, $179,100

996 Indian Trail, K S Yoak Enterprises LLC to Ksiazek Thomas, $131,000

138 Hawk Ave, Trexler Sean to Trexler Sean, $60,610

252 Lookout Ave, Kelly Daniel Jr to Pursley Mark, $66,000

1607 Kingsley Ave, Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd to J & J Home Improvements LLC, $112,000

633 E Archwood Ave, Revision Homebuyers LLC to Carpenter Real Estate Holdings LLC, $70,000

1153 Copley Rd, Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company to Medinas L S General Construction LLC, $55,000

1673 Highview Ave, Zion City Homes LLC to Neely Kayley, $144,000

1282 Big Falls Ave, ZD Investments LLC to Amir S Leonora LLC, $63,700

1842 Shank Dr, Riverwood Meadows Development LLC to NVR Inc, $65,000

1333 Inman St, Wilson Holly M to Dollwet Nicole, $89,909

1062 Big Falls Ave, K S Yoak Enterprises LLC to Frazier Timothy K, $137,000

1226 Packard Dr, Igloo Properties IV LLC to Brice April M, $50,150

636 Ardella Ave, Claus Kevin P to Carcia Sixto Escobar, $37,000

328 Dennison Ave, Boley Michael G to Demattio Marc Derek, $175,000

920 Kelly Ave, Rathbun Bradley W to Allen B Properties LLC, $31,100

2574 Woodmere Ave, Barker Cynthia M to Allen B Properties LLC, $45,100

224 S Portage Path, Hargrove Veronica P to Hargrove Veronica P, $50,000

374 E Voris St, Rouse Joette to Gebrael Companies LLC, $33,000

702 Grace Ave, Pearl Funding LLC to Lee Yin Wah, $37,000

1848 Shank Dr, Riverwood Meadows Development LLC to NVR Inc, $65,000

1150 Dayton St, Parker Timothy John Jr to Sullinger Milissa M-R, $145,900

664 Ecton Rd, Egs Investments LLC to Katrine Jessica, $224,900

1840 Shank Dr, Riverwood Meadows Development LLC to NVR Inc, $65,000

453 Butler Ave, Wallace Charles D Trustee to Akter Taslima, $94,900

2331 E Market St, Watson James E to Mcarthur Joshua, $18,000

1838 Shank Dr, Riverwood Meadows Development LLC to NVR Inc, $65,000

2316 SW 9th St, Pritt Victoria J to Moore Quality Enterprises LLC, $25,000

44 E Mapledale Ave, K S Yoak Enterprises LLC to Senderoff Stephen, $139,000

1221 Orlando Ave, Hunt Anthony to Greens Investment Group Corp, $40,000

365 Watson St, Stanczyk Selena to Eakin Edward, $77,000

1844 Shank Dr, Riverwood Meadows Development LLC to NVR Inc, $65,000

283 Delaware Pl, Orley Mike to Gardner Klaudia, $290,000

104 Palmetto Ave, Whitlow Brandon Nathan to Third Street Investments LLC, $47,500

52 Corson Ave, Ledley Chad to Banzhof Sarah Anne, $130,000

1607 Treetop Trl, Hobbs Carolyn Rae to Morrow Melissa L, $75,500

557 Pauline Ave, Bondurant Cathy E to Bondurant Cathy E, $72,195

870 Saxon Ave, K & R Property Holdings LLC to Baer Cassandra Marie, $99,000

658 & 662 Sumner St, Morton Deandre L to Kelly James F IV, $170,000

1249 Easton Dr, 1249 Easton Drive LLC to Lepcha Suk, $112,000

2143 SW 18th St, Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Mark Goehler Ira to Atkins Colin C, $140,000

489 W Waterloo Rd, Mumford Thomas E to Yeager Jack, $130,000

285 Bowmanville St, Friga Scott to Zach Danny, $67,500

536 Auld Farm Cir, K Hovnanian Aspire at Auld Farms LLC to Coker Enterprise LLC, $249,990

451 Evers St, Wade Patricia Ann to Allen B Properties LLC, $26,000

801 Georgia Ave, Prestige Flooring & Tile LLC to Alcorn Angela P, $122,000

2237 Savoy Ave, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Algoe Kim, $102,000

2163 SW 11th St, Brookman Charles to Bulgrin Donald, $100,000

1246 Arnold Ave, Brunson Henry W to Johnson Shawn, $85,000

862 Chinook Ave, Pouliot Properties LLC to ZXP Properties LLC, $95,000

435 Black St, Brookman Charles to Bulgrin Donald, $100,000

688 Ranney St, Bever Madelyn A to Kennerly Darnell, $60,800

2799 Aeries Way, Bucar Jordan P to Zaccari Peter, $679,900

1728 Hampton Rd, Sparks William C Jr to Allen B Properties LLC, $54,000

1850 Shank Dr, Riverwood Meadows Development LLC to NVR Inc, $65,000

1873 SW 17th St, Steurer Mark T to Belew Anna M, $102,500

732 Corice St, Lowe George Wiley Jr to Strickland John, $32,000

597 Alpha Ave, Bernzweig Jennifer to Bernzweig Jennifer, $127,700

Barberton

641 Lincoln Ave, GCR Properties LLC to Hitchings Mary D, $47,700

327 W State St, Laparo Rachel M to Oddo Rebecca, $118,720

1363 S Azalea Blvd, Copeland Nancy to Davidson Renee M, $182,500

1648 Hagey Dr, Rupert Julie M to Hillyard Gavin B, $199,000

16 & 18 25th St NW, Kunkle Kimberly R to Overmire Luke, $180,000

269 Elson St, Askew Antoine to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, $72,100

217 Slate Ridge Dr, NVR Inc to Lu Frank Y, $216,455

Bath Township

1049 Medina Line Rd, Soulsby Christopher S to Mahone Terence, $575,010

Copley Township

2707 Summit Rd, Anders Randall N to Savage Patricia Ann, $565,000

2894 Ridgewood Rd, Debs Tanios to 1061 Virginia Ave LLC, $25,000

897 Kirkwall Dr, JL-Hill Construction LLC to Guinter Judith Rauch, $134,500

1551 Druid Dr, West Ritchie L to Moran Jack M, $330,000

Coventry Township

291 -295 Canova Dr, Lawrentz Eric to Forrest Jennifer M, $370,000

172 Lakota Ave, Smerglia Virginia L Co Trustee to Wilkerson Matthew R, $320,000

852 E Waterloo Rd, Stephens Willard R to Belknap Tammy L, $110,000

279 283 Canova Dr, Lawrentz Eric to Forrest Jennifer, $370,000

805 Gougler Rd, Edsall Charles A to City Blox LLC, $87,100

Cuyahoga Falls

734 Albemarle Ave, Hackett Andrew James to Tomko Anna, $140,000

2405 21st St, Brown Mary Hayward to Boulder Homes Inc, $169,000

516 & 518 Stow Ave, KTS Development Group LLC to Bradford John C, $216,000

2584 16th St, Ashbrook Robert L to Horvath Tammy, $228,500

1621 Williams St, Guy Jennifer A to Meredith Dennis, $135,560

2170 E Bailey Rd, Stevic Keith A Jr to Jaskiewicz Michael, $180,000

317 Jennings Ave, Sharp Stephen to Schwieterman Calvin, $180,000

2615 Fairland St, Hanley Suzanne J to Pasquerella Devin, $164,000

917 Elizabeth Ct, Stack Pamela D to Duncan Larry N Trustee, $251,100

2619 8th St, G2 Investments LLC to Nelson Gavin L, $153,650

2095 Pinebrook Trl, Giermann Nancy Lee to Hawley Cindy, $82,400

515 Meredith #3D Ln, Hewitt Susan to Spitale Anthony, $117,000

Fairlawn

3422 Links Dr, NVR Inc to Donnangelo Eric, $396,315

3402 Lenox Village Dr, Mitter Jason to Edwin Maranatha, $185,000

Green

1473 Spring Wood Ln, Szymanski Chance B to Browning Joseph, $415,000

3799 Rachael Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Horner Kip A, $454,905

4929 Massillon Rd, Musser Coburn Shana R to Maynard Dolores J, $90,000

2508 Barth Dr, Ek Aimee L to Kostoff Kirsten L, $175,000

3422 Bushwillow Dr, K Hovnanian Forest Lakes LLC to Adkins Jessica, $320,414

Hudson

5682 Young Rd, Huston Zane to Kolanko Taylor M, $435,000

5491 Sullivan Rd, Mcclelland David B to Hooten Tristian Allen, $335,000

1538 Amboy Dr, Hudson Preferred Properties LLC to Hogan James F, $374,750

6150 Nicholson Dr, Narla Deepti to Sykes Westley E, $487,000

115 Atterbury Blvd, Ramirez Lindsay to Jark Tarek, $465,000

1443 Carriage Hill Dr, Western Reserve Land Company Ltd to Lintec USA Holding Inc, $348,500

Lakemore Village

1559 Pawnee Blvd, Trogdon Frances V to Rufener Crystal L, $134,900

1016 Sandstone Ave, TWL Hidden Lake LLC to NVR Inc, $68,000

Macedonia

320 Spruce Hill Dr, CS Spruce LLC to Coblentz Homes LLC, $85,000

8574 Valley View Rd, Dorsey Gregory to BBG Ventures International LLC, $147,800

312 Kelley Dr, NVR Inc to Robinson Joan B, $481,075

8919 Spruce Hill Dr, CS Spruce LLC to NVR Inc, $95,000

301 Kelley Dr, NVR Inc to Bosley Sabrina J Trustee, $428,510

8315 Harmon Dr, Morrow Norma Jean Trustee to Zajac Eugene, $210,000

409 Oakhill Ter, Snell Jeffrey J Trustee to Ginos Alan, $300,000

Munroe Falls

112 Silver Valley Blvd, Pulcini Lenora June to Price Bryan, $151,000

537 Park Ridge Dr, Huber James W to Jackson Savannah A, $279,500

New Franklin

390 W Caston Rd, Strickler Walter M to Demercado Nicholas, $290,000

766 Zeletta Dr, Conti Kevin to Snyder-Wade Jamie, $64,175

5789 Brookwood Dr, Mandich Lori D to Livin Properties Inc, $115,000

916 Renninger Rd, 916 Renninger LLC to Venus Mitchell, $255,000

5974 S Main St, R&W Home Improvement LLC to Dewolf Andrew J, $255,000

Northfield Center Township

99 Dover Pl Ln, Sinchok Rebecca G to Khoptii Tetiana, $206,000

188 Timberlane Dr, Cobbs Marilyn Trustee to Perry Austin, $270,000

Northfield Village

9119 Coventry Dr, Fiktus Eugene R to Simione Trisha, $212,150

Norton

3909 Bushey Ave, Staples Mitzi M to Vanhorn Steven, $105,000

3632 Clubview Dr, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $65,838

3562 Pillar Cir, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $65,838

3723 Kirkham Dr, NVR Inc to Melvin Allison E, $260,275

3721 Strawboard Ave, NVR Inc to Sasz Dorothy M, $316,570

3788 Harper Ave, Buckeye Property Investors Inc to Reyersbach Travis, $200,000

Reminderville

10510 Florida St, Burkhart Bethani M to Massa Mikayla, $229,900

10188 Anchorage Cove, Huziak Ted R to Chestnut Alexandra, $235,000

Richfield Village

3485 Crandall Ave, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Jradi Hoda, $559,485

4338 Maple Dr, West Robert C II to Belosano Inc, $193,000

Sagamore Hills Township

440 Canterbury Ln, Streicher Matthew C to Allen Kenric, $300,000

975 Canyon View Rd, Balcer Richard to Dmitruk Kristen, $88,900

Springfield Township

489 Taylor Ave, Lively Steven to Labut Megan N, $176,500

1425 Krumroy Rd, Estes Elizabeth K to Teodosio Anthony Michael, $158,000

2954 Greenleaf Rd, Zion City Homes LLC to Lachowski Amy M, $265,000

703 Alta Vista Ave, Hall John L to Riddle Chelsi, $60,000

2908 Killian Rd, Herzog Edward A to Herzog Edward A, $36,500

Stow

1935 Bryn Mawr Dr, MTM Real Estate Investors LLC to Strickler Linda L, $175,000

3212 Crown Pointe Dr, Yoder Johnathan M to Ninan Gigimon, $400,000

1262 Housley Rd, Ritchie Erin to Ford Jacob W, $250,000

3476 Lakeview Blvd, Stenger Mary Trustee to Russo Vincent, $289,000

4453 Salsbury Ln, Dimarzo Michael S Jr to Huntington National Bank, $240,100

2221 Ross Dr, Oziomek Robert A to RP3 Funding LLC, $140,000

1971 Marhofer Ave, Nguyen Chau L to Tyburski Kevin, $40,000

2443 Wrens Dr S, Rossi Joseph L to Brewer William S, $155,250

5009 Portland Cove, Warstler Denise M to Robinson James L, $245,000

2107 Crestdale Dr, Alexander Linda D to Yoder Kaleigh, $224,500

2083 Berger Ave, Nickison Michael A to Conrad Jack Mcconnell, $192,500

Tallmadge

431 Tacoma Ave, Klubucar Marie Trustee to Chizmar Nathaniel Alexander, $161,000

113 Van Evera Rd, Eisemon Tina M to Morrow Christopher, $278,550

133 Stadium Dr, Obney Lorri to Mcminn Jennifer Lee, $72,785

66 Douglas Ct, Ertle Gregory M Trustee to Delaware K Properties LLC, $53,611

370 Millennium Dr, Boll Mary E to Huber James W, $245,000

112 Parker Ln, Myszka Edward S to Lampley Jeremy H, $280,000

Twinsburg

9957 Cynthia Dr, Behal Tara M Trustee to Good Homes LLC, $140,000

10238 Brighton Unit 23 Cir, Sinito Kristine to Lopez Alexander, $279,000

Twinsburg Township

2940 Steffan Woods Dr, Sustar Thomas Matthew to Mani Sharad, $550,000

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

1851 Industry, Halliburton Daniel & Patricia (J&S) to Congleton Russell E, $315,000

2354 New Milford, Gibson Trent Jacob & Triniti Shade (J&S) to Campbell John M & Hannah M (J&S), $203,500

1312 Aberagg, Walker Kallie to Cooley Sean, $179,000

Aurora

512 Club Dr W, BLW Properties LLC to Gratto Steve & Deborah K (J&S), $215,000

441 White Tail Dr, Friedman Allyn M (Trustee) to Pestino Joseph A & Wendy A (J&S), $712,500

Garrettsville

8165 Clover Ln, Ferrell Lawrence Dwaine & Judy G (J&S) to Jones Kenneth E, $185,000

7894 Shawnee Tl, Walstad Angela M to Adelman Cody & Amanda (J&S), $310,000

10552 Parkman, Lipstreu Daniel R & Kathleen L Wood (J&S) to Root Travis & Danielle S Griffith (J&S), $185,000

Kent

505 Sunrise BV, Newman Barbara J to Fhaner Michael L & Witney E (J&S), $193,000

133 Elm W, Ferry Michael R & Linda A to Roberts William Maston @3, $55,000

1156 Garth, Gray James D @4 to Jackson Johnathan & Cynthia D (J&S), $235,000

528 Lincoln, Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO William A Lews Jr Ira to Golden Flash Rentals 2 LLC, $220,000

485 Carthage, Mendiola Fred M to West John & Torrie (J&S), $155,000

613 Vine, Naini Kambiz Ghazinour & Ashley Campbell-Ghazinour to 613 Vine LLC, $196,400

1000 Erin, Trivigno Alyssa to Murphy Ethan Charles Scott & Kelsey E (J&S), $217,000

201 Sherman, Apseloff Stanford S (Trustee) to Riverbend Investments LLC, $190,000

1484 South BV, Mcvay Melanie S (Trustee) to Winnen Ann S, $150,000

parcel 12-076-20-00-057-000 South BV, Mcvay Melanie S (Trustee) to Winnen Ann S, $150,000

parcel 12-076-20-00-060-000 South BV, Mcvay Melanie S (Trustee) to Winnen Ann S, $150,000

2618 Old Forge, Reed Lawrence Daniel to Reed Brandon Christopher, $130,000

parcel 12-076-20-00-059-000 South BV, Mcvay Melanie S (Trustee) to Winnen Ann S, $150,000

1471 Cherrywood, Coduto David T & Daniel (J&S) to Biltz Shawn & Maria Fernanda Gonzalez (J&S), $165,000

2135 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Harrison Josha T & Courtney L (J&S), $426,778

parcel 23-022-00-00-026-013 Timber Pointe TR, JCJ Properties Inc to Timber Point Flex LLC, $90,000

Mogadore

3975 Eleanor, Diorio Cynthia G to Anthony Sean N & Danielle R (J&S), $185,000

203 Pontius, Riddle Michelle to Stine Jacqueline N, $249,900

2555 Spring Valley, Gaadt Tammy Talbott to Adkins James Ronald III & Emily Callahan (J&S), $360,100

4484 Ledge Ct, Pleasant Lakes of Ohio LLC to Mcmahon Patricia R & Michael W, $292,000

1704 Congress Lake, Global Rental Property LLC to Payne Trey X & Chelsi A Hoffmeier (J&S), $215,000

Ravenna

148 Freedom, Summers Laurie & Tammie Wunderle & Christine Waller to Schweikert James A & Michelle L (J&S), $166,500

parcel 11-317-10-00-021-005 St Andrews Wy, 2715 Wise Avenue Ltd to Wilke Douglas J & Rachael (J&S), $49,000

2855 Denny, Gall Audrey M to Ritts Logan I & Olivia A (J&S), $158,000

5344 Camp Rd, Morris Betsy A to Dicarlo Mackenzie, $195,000

8537 St Rt 44, Onchak Albert F & Barbara A (J&S) to Coleman Glen D & Lisa M (J&S), $350,000

6268 Peck Rd, Edwards Dwayne C to Knapp Richard K, $230,000

Rootstown

3061 Stroup, Want to Sell Now LLC to Lange Kirk E & Lisa D, $196,000

3061 Stroup, Schiraldi Meghan E to Want to Sell Now LLC, $150,000

Streetsboro

760 Stewart, Kontura Sandra (Trustee) to Garcia Filadelfo IV, $211,000

1525 Evergreen, Dunlap William R & Ruth A (Co-Trustees) to Boling David Lee, $239,900

8084 Diagonal, Dryhurst Marc E & Stefanie D (J&S) to Anderson Benjamin & Jamie (J&S), $302,500

9433 Steffner, Reinhart Karen S to Limbu Roman & Mon Maya Monger, $220,000

802 Heath Ln, Lantz Lawrence O Jr to Largent Heather A, $196,000

1645 Maplewood Dr, NHF Maple Wood Re LLC to Streetsboro 1645 Property Holdings LLC, $5,110,720

Tallmadge

1464 Timbertop Dr, Tung Wor Sing to Khadka Nandu R & Chandra M, $270,000

1558 Newton, Sokira Walter J to Sokira Kevin D & Caitlin T (J&S), $325,000

Uniontown

936 Martin Rd, Istenes John & Patricia A to Miller Eugene C & Victoria L (J&S), $115,000

Windham

8908 School, Renewing Properties LLC to Kurtz James & Miriam Gingerich (J&S), $187,000

STARK COUNTY

Alliance

Alliance Historical Society from Steed Family Properties LLC, 807 N Union Ave, $50,000.

Bowles Shaina & Phillips Brandon from Brunner Ruth A, 606 E Market St, $84,000.

Braho Zachary QJ & Haidet Samantha M from Stanley Sierra, 2248 Cherry Ave, $129,900.

Edwards Michael T & Anglea D from Swisher Daniel A & Stephani L, 1565 Raywood Rd, $390,000.

KSR Homes LLC from Snowden Dennis R & Hagan Sharon L, 622 N Lincoln Ave, $28,500.

Meek Scott & Sarah from Shunk Estates LLC, 663 W Harrison St, $93,000.

Richardson David from Prosperify Capital LLC, 73 W Harrison St, $22,500.

Rose Mary C from Longenette Summer M & Greiner Ross P, 2237 Parkway BLVD, $140,500.

Sabo Realty Ltd from Goat Hill Realty Coinc, parcel 7701380 Quality Dr, $130,000.

Sibs Re LLC from NJM Quality Real Estate, 1608 S Freedom Ave, $33,400.

T&L Casas LLC from KSR Homes LLC, 622 N Lincoln Ave, $43,000.

Bethlehem Township

Canal Way Properties LLC from Loco Poco LLC, 303 Canal St E, $17,000.

Sanville Ronald & Royce Doris from Benedict Theresa, 6000 Beth Ave SW #60, $3,400.

Canton

Aar Investments LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 716 Harriet Ave NW, $22,000.

Aguirre Veronica R & Perez Javier D from K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, 2912 Grove PL SW, $120,000.

Am Pappas Properties LLC from Pappas Mary T, 1822 34th St NW, $120,000.

Beck Timothy R from Gulley Harry F, 3830 Shanabruck Ave NW, $89,900.

Bolin Kathryn Grace from Weisbrod Amy G, 360 38th St NW, $325,000.

Canton Houses LLC from Hinton Wayne R, 2827 Blair PL SW, $68,750.

Derrow-Ping Tyler from Getz Dacia & Theresa, 1212 39th St NW, $143,000.

Fame City Properties LLC from Oasis Home Buyers LLC, 1308 4th St NE, $20,000.

Fame City Properties LLC from Oasis Home Buyers LLC, 1312 4th St NE, $20,000.

Hissner Homes LLC from Lennon Hermon, 2231 21st St NE, $51,100.

Hutchens Matthew Gilbert & Mallory E from Top Tier Properties Ohio Inc, 3815 Woodland Ave NW, $140,000.

JK IV Enterprises LLC from Lasorella Anthony & Karen, 3327 Harrison Ave NW, $184,000.

Johnson Chauncey Lamon from Scottglen Properties LLC, 1610 22nd St NE, $70,000.

Jr Horn Realty LLC from Legg Kenneth L & Shirley J, 2004 Ira Turpin Way NE, $178,000.

Jr Horn Realty LLC from Legg Kenneth L & Shirley J, parcel 242656 Blecker PL NE, $178,000.

Kanam John Michael from Harden Homes LLC, 822 Bedford Ave NW, $40,000.

Kepple Properties LLC from Kramerica Properties Inc, 1715 Gibbs Ave NE, $66,000.

Kover Stephen & Zuk Allison from Rankin Sandra K, 1522 Monument Rd NW, $151,000.

Lazar John from Wells Fargo Bank National Association, 1011 Roslyn Ave SW, $43,600.

Looby Joseph M from Crum Aimee M, 349 Reno CT NW, $71,500.

Mick Chad & Butler Courtney from Bush John P, 2607 Maple Ave NE, $65,000.

Milan Robert L III from Milan II Robert L, 2225 Indiana Way NE, $40,000.

Myers Heather J from Barkheimer Realty Ltd, 631 21st St NW, $110,000.

Oasis Home Buyers LLC from Williams Artez, 1308 4th St NE, $7,500.

Oasis Home Buyers LLC from Williams Artez, 1312 4th St NE, $7,500.

Peralta Rodriguez Jorge Luis & Solano Ca from Fontes Mark A, 816 Highland Rd NE, $50,000.

Perez Marcos from 4517 Group LLC, 2227 Bollinger Ave NE, $35,200.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner 1 from Kanam John, 2700 7th St NW, $73,000.

Weidman Michels Kayla Marie from Lyden Terrence Patrick, 1623 29th St NW, $127,000.

Canton Township

Burwell Eric & Monter Breanna from Crallie Franklin G, 1342 Cole Ave SE, $205,000.

Collett Barbara A & Redvers T from Reagan Regina M Estate, 3423 3rd St NE, $103,200.

Manns Eric Todd from Stone Rodney R III & Sarah L, 4533 Baker St SE, $314,000.

Robinson Jerald B II & Brianna from Winn Linda Lee, 1531 Bravado Rd SW, $240,000.

Seccombe Richard from Warth Michael & Stephen Ttees, 1421 Viola Pkwy NW, $132,000.

Worrell Raymond H & Rebecca L from Manko David P, 218 29th St SW, $119,000.

Jackson Township

Greenland Christopher R & Katharine E from Christine Elizabeth Wray-Minor Revocable, 5852 East BLVD NW, $989,000.

Habowski Michael J & Lisa A from Rohr Kerrell D & Foley Lauren G &, 7088 Lorraine Ave NW, $361,810.

Morrison David & Shumar-Morrison Dena from Osborne Linda S Ttee, 2410 Strathmore Dr NW, $655,000.

Tanaskoski Mende & Tanaskoska Diana from Walsh Barbara R & Robert E, 6181 Drexel St NW, $309,900.

Werner Covolo Robert Thomas from K. Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC, 7027 Heritage Park Ave NW, $489,503.

Willowdale Country Club Patterson Tina from Willowdale Country Club Taggart Keith, 158 Oak Dr NW, $305,000.

Wonner Douglas L & Linda L from Smith Kenneth W & Stacy A, 6075 Sandy Ridge Cir NW, $385,000.

Lake Township

Aronhalt Gary E & Christine M from Muller Margot Ttee, 140 Woodbury Glen St Condo 140, $205,000.

Fladung Elizabeth Anne from Corrigan Shelee Simmons Trustee of the M, 9406 Huntshire Ave NW, $299,000.

Perkins Randall from Jogerst Amanda, 8464 Cleveland Ave NW Lot 23, $1,000.

Riegler David R & Deborah D from Mcclintock Richard Jr, 2926 Chalford Cir NW, $340,000.

Lawrence Township

Monsanty Gregory T & Suzanne E from Farina Rochelle S Trustee of the Rochell, 14152 Sousa St NW, $1,216,160.

Louisville

Amp Restoration Services LLC from Lesh Properties LLC, 5970 Kathryn St NE, $125,000.

Bellamy Christine E from Norris Catharine A, 2115 Capitol St, $242,250.

Mckinney Jacqueline R from Case Susan M, 2144 Hillocke St, $222,000.

Mueller Samantha N from Kagey Joel Dean, 1433 E Broad St, $162,000.

Marlboro Township

Molnar Ryan B from Burns Edward A & Vicky S Co Trustees of, 6686 Pinedale St NE, $390,000.

Massillon

Berkey Investments LLC from Keefer Kristopher T & Crystal M, 447 Cherry Rd NW, $80,000.

CFT NV Developments LLC from Kettle Creek Capital I LLC, 2435 Lincoln Way E, $1,000,000.

Dei Lucrii Properties LLC from L & H Land Company, 635 3rd St NW, $1,275,000.

Getz Dacia & Theresa from Hambach Roy G, 310 Noble PL NW, $197,000.

JD Real Estate Investments Inc from Wickemeyer James C & Nikki R, 909 Lincoln Way E, $150,400.

Marker Steven L & Debrah J from Mason Virginia Mae, 1302 Duncan St SW, $51,500.

Myles Dan from Lincolnway-Terrace Homes LLC, 2606 Lincoln Way NW Lot 60, $55,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1778 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Orr Ryder L from NVR Inc. A Virginia Corporation DBA, 3501 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $273,735.

Peterman Matthew J from Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-3 US Bank, 1022 15th St SW, $93,500.

Smith Gregory C Jr from Conley Laura M, 1750 Oak Trl NE, $122,000.

North Canton

Bryan Derek P & Opsitnik Alissa from Kennedy William R Jr & Julie K, 241 Everhard Rd SW, $184,000.

Cramer Glenn & Heather from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 241 Briar Ave NE, $196,000.

David Michael & Yoho Jessica from George Susan M, 502 7th St NW, $225,000.

Monnig Shannon Marie & James Herbertiii from Campanizzi Matthew R & Bryan Kaylee, 348 Weber Ave NE, $284,977.

Osnaburg Township

Colley Russell J & Powers Kristy from Bellamy Steven J & Christine E, 2735 Ravenna Ave SE, $385,000.

Perry Township

Hegidus Amanda from Carpenter Linda M, parcel 4303303 Roselawn Ave SW, $22,000.

Hoffman Ronald L Sr & Patricia L from Dressler Katherine M Trustee, 2445 Ashwell Ave SW, $319,900.

Isaiah Erroll II from Goebel Richard P Sr, 2604 Brooklyn Ave SW, $115,540.

K&R Property Solutions LLC from Windamere Properties LLC, 532 Windamere Ave NW, $85,000.

Maske Kevin from Masalko Manuel F, 3030 Holodale St SW, $279,900.

Reinhart Commercial Properties LLC from Biggie Brian R & Nicole L, 143 Bernower Ave SW, $130,000.

Rose Harry E from Fer De Lance LP, 5072 Quincy St NW, $25,710.

Rossiter Brandon M & Rylee H from Graybill Ralph L III, 1822 Stonehenge Ave NW, $187,500.

Seymour Rentals LLC from R & W Home Improvements LLC, 4324 Briar Hill St SW, $265,000.

Solmen Trenton H & Audrey T from Hudson Paula, 8130 Navarre Rd SW, $190,000.

Pike Township

Houck Craig A & Phoenix Sarah from Artnz-Tournoux Laurie A, 5730 Sherbourne Dr SW, $50,000.

Sells Zella M from Worrell Raymond & Rebecca, 2706 Congress Dr SW, $59,399.

Plain Township

Braun Emily M from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 6768 Harrington Court Ave NE, $412,885.

Coduto David T & Daniel A from Murnane Jane A, 2301 41st St NW, $83,600.

Crist Jennifer & Amanda from Crist John R. Jr & Barbara J, 1470 Chelmsford St NW, $221,700.

Dycus Jackie L & Fey Andrew S from Beadling Jordan R, 2904 Millvale Ave NE, $138,000.

Gattis Tralaina & Timothy from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 6696 Harrington Court Ave NE, $398,960.

Giurgin Ashley Marie & Springer Allison from Rino Construction LLC, 1906 Lakeside Ave NW, $185,000.

Grabanova Lyudmila from Foster Cheryl Lee, 2216 34th St NE, $92,500.

Khoshbin Soroosh from Siyaman 1 LLC, 1232 Marquardt Ave NW, $628,900.

Lewis Tyree Delmar from Roholt Real Estate LLC, 3815 Root Ave NE, $157,250.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Mckinley Edgewood Development Company LLC, 6917 Harrington Court Ave NE, $77,500.

Ramm Home Buyers LLC from Martzolf Eric B & Theresa, 2407 45th St NE, $140,000.

Ruffin Cecily from Siyaman 1 LLC, 1240 Marquardt Ave NW, $628,890.

Zorc Michael S from Eshelman Diane L, 3907 Orion St NW, $190,000.

Sandy Township

Cabmab Properties LLC from Bowling Mark R, 7366 Waynesburg Dr SE, $70,000.

Cabmab Properties LLC from Bowling Mark R, 7394 Waynesburg Dr SE, $70,000.

Visci Carol James from Edwards Rex Ttee, 585 N Main St, $366,000.

Visci Carol James from Edwards Rex Ttee, parcel 6500355 Main St N, $366,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Heck Lucas R & Erin N from Heck Randal L & Cheryl Y, 6981 Baymere Ave SW, $265,000.

Rivertree Christian Church from Church of Ohio LLC, 11771 Navarre Rd SW, $200,000.

Rivertree Christian Church from Church of Ohio LLC, parcel 6780019 Mount Eaton St SW, $200,000.

Rover Leasings LLC from Miller Christopher B & Susan C, 11005 Portland Ave SW, $250,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Spadone Stephanie from Mann Jesse A & Kandel Brooke R, 994 Kenyon Rd NW, $185,000.

Washington Township

Gierke Paige S & Justin C from Ecrement Suzanne T, 12941 Bayton St NE, $160,000.

MEDINA COUNTY

Wadsworth

336 Stratford Ave, Snodgrass Marc J & Elizabeth L Muzilla to Elhachach Bernard, $220,000

parcel 033-12C-27-015 Foxfire Cir, Grindle Albert J & Jamie Perry & Annie Snyder to Crooks Mark, $45,000

155 Mills St, Homan Jeffrey R Jr to Mizer Rachel O & Michael, $195,900

parcel 038-17B-12-024 Hartman Rd, Vance Eric P & Kathy D Keys & Alain B Guerin Trustees to Primovero Michael & Barbara, $206,910

440 Barrenwood Dr, Roberts Roger Wayne to Sahr Matthew A, $288,000

5687 Graven Way, Gildersleeve Pernina L & Margaret B Sureck to Garner Kelsey, $1,815,000

1406 Tullamore Trl, Stoney Hill Dev LLC to Shantz Wayne A Trustee, $116,905

parcel 033-12D-16-017 Fixler Rd, Bidinger Subdivision LLC to Farnham Craig & Leslie, $212,000

5959 State Rd, Holland Craig to Cook Charles & Kathleen S, $385,000

137 Grandview Ave, Adams Scott P to Reeves Lewis M, $130,000

266 Deepwood Dr, Jones Joshua & Maria Anne to 266 Deepwood Drive LLC, $153,612

2317 Ridge Top Dr, Horne Kenneth Jr & Teri to Mrksich Michael G & Vesna E, $615,000

Brunswick

1995 Southview Trl, the Drees Company to Chandler Donald R & Barbara J Trustee, $600,519

4247 Maiden Ct, Blazek Alfred S Jr & Susan to Kollar John A, $140,000

1608 Eisenhower Dr, Simeone Anthony R & Darol D to Suszko John, $310,000

4283 Rolling Hills Dr, Green Megan & Bradley Daugharthy to Slattery Joseph M & Renata Paola Celis Vasquez, $200,000

766 Carpenter Rd, Turk Mary Margaret to Carile Kyle, $230,000

986 Sugarmaple Ln, Hlynosky Keith E to Eljaouhari Rawad F, $273,000

3924 Grafton Rd, Allis Elizabeth A to Kulon Christopher & Delores, $147,400

Chippewa Lake

15 Beau Bay Blvd, Wooten Douglas L & Tracy A to Belosano Inc, $42,000

Hinckley

2511 Babcock Rd, Krizner William R to Cherneta Aleksander & Emily, $245,000

Litchfield

3840 Avon Lake Rd, Squire Eloise E to Fox Eric & Britney Spies, $188,675

Medina

parcel 031-11B-22-013 Gary Kyle Ct, Daniel Jane Holdings LLC to Donald J Tecco Developement LLC, $26,950

5139 Maplewood Farm Dr, Beshire Cody B & Lindsey M to Furry Blake A & Carrie R, $724,900

324 Jackson St, Motz Alice I Co Trustees & Verlaine Favri Co-Trustee to Fisher David L, $95,000

2754 Torrey Pine Dr, Drees Company the to Da Silva Fabio Giovani & Renata Benedetti, $641,831

4874 Windfall Rd, Muniz Gabriela Escudero & Luis Escudero Dies Debonilla to Jenkins Devin R, $235,000

parcel 005-07D-13-020 Medina Line Rd, Soulsby Christopher S & Tracy L to Mahone Terence & Elizabeth, $4,990

parcel 005-07A-31-033 Olde Stone Dr, Mindala Gregory & Sarah to Bailey Nicole & Jonathan, $200,000

5680 Lance Rd, Vandenberg Mark S to Yancey Jessica L & Christopher, $275,000

1075 Dover Dr, Arwood Harry J Trustee to Hayes Susan Ellen & John Mark, $330,000

6910 Wolff Rd, Hartney Michael S & Meredith to Nagle Larry G & Shirley R, $650,000

3989 Kelly Ln, Said Barbara to Makarev Evgeny, $133,100

920 Quincy Ct, Dushaw Kyle F to Daugherty Cameron, $325,000

324 Howard St, Keaton Mary B to Forrest Nathaniel E & Lucero C, $216,500

336 W Liberty St, Joyce Brian A & Tina L to Guminey Spenser & Jessica, $302,000

Seville

101 Cedar Ct, Weppler Jonathan F to Miller Brian, $265,000

parcel 041-15D-05-002 Westfield Rd, Walls Phyllis A to Marshall Emerson C & Katie A, $775,000

588 Swan Dr, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $59,750

5833 Greenwich Rd, Dale R Fenton to Northern White Shark Inc, $198,000

576 Swan Dr, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $59,750

144 Royal Crest Dr Unit B, Elam Carmella F Trustee to Thomas John M & Cortney L, $178,000

193 Captain Trl, NVR Inc to Mandato David & Heather, $316,575

130 Royal Crest Dr Unit G, Payn Darla & Wendel L to Prokorat Cathy J, $110,000

9369 Westfield Rd, Walls Phyllis A to Marshall Emerson C & Katie A, $775,000

parcel 041-15D-05-003 Westfield Rd, Walls Phyllis A to Marshall Emerson C & Katie A, $775,000

7236 Hunters Glen Ln, Pokersnik Ryan & Maria to Misiak Phillip M & Rachel M, $620,000

Valley City

2151 Lester Rd, Bargar Daniel S Trustee to Rodriguez Macaulay & Patrick II, $290,000

Westfield Center

9063 Roy Crest Dr, Knotek Dale D & Heather M to Forbes Jeffrey N & Jody A, $245,000

parcel 044-22A-08-047 Westfield Rd, Knotek Dale D & Heather M to Forbes Jeffrey N & Jody A, $245,000

parcel 044-22A-08-038 Roy Crest Dr, Knotek Dale D & Heather M to Forbes Jeffrey N & Jody A, $245,000

WAYNE COUNTY

Apple Creek

99 Eyman Dr, Miller Sylvia E Trustee to Orrson Custom Farming Ltd, $310,000

30 Apple Ridge Dr, Geiser Teresa M & Julia G Welsh Cotrustees to Mast Ruby, $159,400

8669 Zuercher Rd, Zuercher Hill Ltd to Otsego Company Ltd, $200,000

3501 S Kansas Rd, Troyer Melvin A & Anna A S/T to Troyer Leon M & Verna A Miller, $395,00

Creston

13761 Eby Rd, Maibach Brian K to Miller Heidi C & Kathleen Pero, $200,000

Dalton

parcel 01-00217.001 Dalton Fox Lake Rd, Erb Merlin L & Sharon L S/T to Isaac Owen & Bethany, $609,000

parcel 01-00217.002 Dalton Fox Lake Rd, Erb Merlin L & Sharon L S/T to Isaac Owen & Bethany, $609,000

2453 Dalton Fox Lake Rd, Erb Merlin L & Sharon L S/T to Isaac Owen & Bethany, $609,000

2417 Dalton Fox Lake Rd, Erb Merlin L & Sharon L S/T to Isaac Owen & Bethany, $609,000

Doylestown

12980 Hametown Rd, Rumes John R to Phillips Melissa, $246,500

Marshallville

parcel 12-01833.001 Porr Rd, Garlene Holdings LLC to L&R Dairy Farm LLC, $1,788,260

10315 Fulton Rd, Johns Derek W & Melissia A S/T to Indermuhle Douglas, $220,000

13 W Church St, Snyder Barbara to Stoller Wynn, $185,000

parcel 12-00624.002 Coal Bank Rd, Garlene Holdings LLC to L&R Dairy Farm LLC, $1,788,260

Mount Eaton

15750 W Chestnut St, Stutzman Leroy A & Anna Mae S/T to Hershberger Mark Daniel & Anita L, $360,000

Navarre

parcel 39-00218.000 Harrison Rd, Hiner Family Farm LLC to Weaver Milan A & Clara J, $1,321,500.95

parcel 39-00220.000 Harrison Rd, Hiner Family Farm LLC to Jarrett W Michael, $194,829.8

parcel 39-00220.004 Harrison Rd, Hiner Family Farm LLC to Weaver Andy M & Ada L, $161,634

parcel 39-00219.002 Harrison Rd, Hiner Family Farm LLC to Miller Matthew J, $189,741.75

parcel 39-00219.001 Harrison Rd, Hiner Family Farm LLC to Hershberger Daniel Jr & Linda S, $198,564.3

16518 Konita Dr, Lottes James C & Melissa N Irwin to Schlabach Kendall R, $300,000

Orrville

870 Cleveland Ave, Swartzentruber Lydia A to Caricofe Carolyn J, $145,000

539 Lehman St, Cannon Restorations Ltd to Bukovitz Sue L, $284,900

2037 W Market St, Miller Russell W to Randalls Roy Leon Jr, $336,000

826 Buckeye St, Wilson Charles & Shilo S/T to Frame Raelene A, $149,500

Rittman

308 N Metzger Ave, Phillips Brittany A to Austin Korey, $95,000

Smithville

417 S Summit St, Mast Kimberly Aka Kimberly A to Fehr Jeffrey & Jacob Fehr & Matthew Byler, $65,000

8885 Smucker Rd, Caricofe Carolyn J to Baltic Adam M & Hailey Ann, $185,000

West Salem

parcel 25-00529.019 Holli Ct, South Valley Development LLC to Squires Property Management LLC, $40,000

5454 Ruff Rd, Yoder Joseph J & Katie J S/T to Miller John A & Mary Miller & Samuel J Yoder Etal, $440,000

parcel 25-00529.020 Holli Ct, South Valley Development LLC to Squires Property Management LLC, $40,000

7980 Shilling Rd, Campbell Susan Elizabeth to Larrison Jeremy J & Mary A Larrsion, $399,999

10711 W Easton Rd, Stutzman John H & Lizzie H S/T to Hostetler Levi N & Jacob N, $235,000

parcel 25-00529.024 Holli Ct, South Valley Development LLC to Squires Property Management LLC, $40,000

parcel 25-00529.023 Holli Ct, South Valley Development LLC to Squires Property Management LLC, $40,000

Wooster

4325 Hunters Chase Ln, Douglas Sarah H to Trimpi Ettamae L, $125,000

1928 Eddy Way, Brown William J to Kull Kennedy Lauren, $190,000

parcel 27-00966.006 Mcquaid Rd, Matthew 25:16 LLC to Schlabach Mark A & Ian D, $500,000

1550 Cedar Ln, Shaffer Julie A to Taylor Jesika Marie & Daniel Benton, $190,000

403 E South St, Klingler Richard James & Sarah to Triple R Group LLC, $70,000

6807 Nonpariel Rd, Pine Meadows Ranch LLC to Hostetler Marvin J & Leah J, $370,000

9555 Van Zile St, Metrik Jason & Deseree S/T to Neptune Todd & Maryiah, $300,000

3934 Burbank Rd, Loral Lowes Property LLC to PDQ Wooster LLC, $6,500,000

parcel 27-00966.005 Mcquaid Rd, Matthew 25:16 LLC to Amstutz Kendall G & Orpha L, $500,000

1340 Kadas Ln, NVR Inc to Knetzer Kristine K, $338,540

1269 Jesse Owens Dr, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470

6862 E Lincoln Way, Lance Naomi I Myers Tod to Galehouse Robert, $210,000

parcel 27-00966.004 Mcquaid Rd, Matthew 25:16 LLC to Bridgestone Farms LLC, $582,120

1642 Brentwood Dr, Clark Michael E to Brady Robert H & Betty J Leathers, $265,000

877 Brooke Way, Perry Jacqueline S Successor Trustee to Lepley Diane M, $153,730

