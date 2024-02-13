Traditional Akron home with theater room, classic touches sells for $600K. See inside
These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Akron as the top seller for week of Dec. 13, 2023, with a price of $679.900.
Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark and Medina counties can be found be found below.
2799 Aeries Way, Akron, $679,900
1049 Medina Line Rd, Bath Township, $575,010
2707 Summit Rd, Copley Township, $565,000
3485 Crandall Ave, Richfield Village, $559,485
2940 Steffan Woods Dr, Twinsburg Township, $550,000
According to Realtor.com, the Akron home on Aeries Way was built in 1999 on a .46-acre lot. At 4,140 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms and a two-car garage.
Located in the High Hampton neighborhood, the traditional colonial style home is close the Summit Metro Parks, the listing notes.
The homestyle kitchen has modern touches with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, as seen in photos. The other side of the room opens up into a rotunda-shaped breakfast nook with double doors that lead out to the patio and backyard.
Right off the kitchen is the great room with a fireplace and a library with dark wood accents and built-ins that leads out to the deck. Off the other side of the kitchen is the formal dining room with a decorative floor inlay along the border of the room, as seen in photos.
Also on the main floor is a designated office space with dark wood accents in the window frames and a coffered ceiling.
Upstairs are the four bedrooms including the primary suite with a sitting area, walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with a double vanity, jacuzzi tub and shower. Notice in photos the tiling details in both the shower and the bathroom floor.
In the finished basement, there are two large flex spaces (the previous owners used them as a work out area and a music recording studio), a full wet bar most restaurants would envy and a theatre room complete with a small stage, "state of the art" sound system and six elevated theatre-style recliner chairs.
See photos of the home here.
SUMMIT COUNTY
Akron
65 N Wheaton Rd, Fesler Elizabeth Trustee to Duryea Laura H Trustee, $420,000
883 Fess Ave, Brookman Charles to Bulgrin Donald, $100,000
733 Rainbow Dr, T B Solution LLC to K & M Investments 1 LLC, $20,000
1846 Shank Dr, Riverwood Meadows Development LLC to NVR Inc, $65,000
388 Raasch Ave, Woods Antoinette M to Price Reginald, $5,000
826 Ravenswood St, Hardway Jessica to Baker Griffin T, $79,500
1864 SW 12th St, Nelson Tracy to Rowe Shannon, $115,000
176 E Wilbeth Rd, Conley Rachel A to the Bank of New York Mellon, $65,200
1305 Ottawa Ave, Butts Johnny to Mcnair Johnl L, $48,000
1176 Woodward Ave, Hernandez Christopher to Hernandez James, $179,100
996 Indian Trail, K S Yoak Enterprises LLC to Ksiazek Thomas, $131,000
138 Hawk Ave, Trexler Sean to Trexler Sean, $60,610
252 Lookout Ave, Kelly Daniel Jr to Pursley Mark, $66,000
1607 Kingsley Ave, Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd to J & J Home Improvements LLC, $112,000
633 E Archwood Ave, Revision Homebuyers LLC to Carpenter Real Estate Holdings LLC, $70,000
1153 Copley Rd, Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company to Medinas L S General Construction LLC, $55,000
1673 Highview Ave, Zion City Homes LLC to Neely Kayley, $144,000
1282 Big Falls Ave, ZD Investments LLC to Amir S Leonora LLC, $63,700
1842 Shank Dr, Riverwood Meadows Development LLC to NVR Inc, $65,000
1333 Inman St, Wilson Holly M to Dollwet Nicole, $89,909
1062 Big Falls Ave, K S Yoak Enterprises LLC to Frazier Timothy K, $137,000
1226 Packard Dr, Igloo Properties IV LLC to Brice April M, $50,150
636 Ardella Ave, Claus Kevin P to Carcia Sixto Escobar, $37,000
328 Dennison Ave, Boley Michael G to Demattio Marc Derek, $175,000
920 Kelly Ave, Rathbun Bradley W to Allen B Properties LLC, $31,100
2574 Woodmere Ave, Barker Cynthia M to Allen B Properties LLC, $45,100
224 S Portage Path, Hargrove Veronica P to Hargrove Veronica P, $50,000
374 E Voris St, Rouse Joette to Gebrael Companies LLC, $33,000
702 Grace Ave, Pearl Funding LLC to Lee Yin Wah, $37,000
1848 Shank Dr, Riverwood Meadows Development LLC to NVR Inc, $65,000
1150 Dayton St, Parker Timothy John Jr to Sullinger Milissa M-R, $145,900
664 Ecton Rd, Egs Investments LLC to Katrine Jessica, $224,900
1840 Shank Dr, Riverwood Meadows Development LLC to NVR Inc, $65,000
453 Butler Ave, Wallace Charles D Trustee to Akter Taslima, $94,900
2331 E Market St, Watson James E to Mcarthur Joshua, $18,000
1838 Shank Dr, Riverwood Meadows Development LLC to NVR Inc, $65,000
2316 SW 9th St, Pritt Victoria J to Moore Quality Enterprises LLC, $25,000
44 E Mapledale Ave, K S Yoak Enterprises LLC to Senderoff Stephen, $139,000
1221 Orlando Ave, Hunt Anthony to Greens Investment Group Corp, $40,000
365 Watson St, Stanczyk Selena to Eakin Edward, $77,000
1844 Shank Dr, Riverwood Meadows Development LLC to NVR Inc, $65,000
283 Delaware Pl, Orley Mike to Gardner Klaudia, $290,000
104 Palmetto Ave, Whitlow Brandon Nathan to Third Street Investments LLC, $47,500
52 Corson Ave, Ledley Chad to Banzhof Sarah Anne, $130,000
1607 Treetop Trl, Hobbs Carolyn Rae to Morrow Melissa L, $75,500
557 Pauline Ave, Bondurant Cathy E to Bondurant Cathy E, $72,195
870 Saxon Ave, K & R Property Holdings LLC to Baer Cassandra Marie, $99,000
658 & 662 Sumner St, Morton Deandre L to Kelly James F IV, $170,000
1249 Easton Dr, 1249 Easton Drive LLC to Lepcha Suk, $112,000
2143 SW 18th St, Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Mark Goehler Ira to Atkins Colin C, $140,000
489 W Waterloo Rd, Mumford Thomas E to Yeager Jack, $130,000
285 Bowmanville St, Friga Scott to Zach Danny, $67,500
536 Auld Farm Cir, K Hovnanian Aspire at Auld Farms LLC to Coker Enterprise LLC, $249,990
451 Evers St, Wade Patricia Ann to Allen B Properties LLC, $26,000
801 Georgia Ave, Prestige Flooring & Tile LLC to Alcorn Angela P, $122,000
2237 Savoy Ave, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Algoe Kim, $102,000
2163 SW 11th St, Brookman Charles to Bulgrin Donald, $100,000
1246 Arnold Ave, Brunson Henry W to Johnson Shawn, $85,000
862 Chinook Ave, Pouliot Properties LLC to ZXP Properties LLC, $95,000
435 Black St, Brookman Charles to Bulgrin Donald, $100,000
688 Ranney St, Bever Madelyn A to Kennerly Darnell, $60,800
2799 Aeries Way, Bucar Jordan P to Zaccari Peter, $679,900
1728 Hampton Rd, Sparks William C Jr to Allen B Properties LLC, $54,000
1850 Shank Dr, Riverwood Meadows Development LLC to NVR Inc, $65,000
1873 SW 17th St, Steurer Mark T to Belew Anna M, $102,500
732 Corice St, Lowe George Wiley Jr to Strickland John, $32,000
597 Alpha Ave, Bernzweig Jennifer to Bernzweig Jennifer, $127,700
Barberton
641 Lincoln Ave, GCR Properties LLC to Hitchings Mary D, $47,700
327 W State St, Laparo Rachel M to Oddo Rebecca, $118,720
1363 S Azalea Blvd, Copeland Nancy to Davidson Renee M, $182,500
1648 Hagey Dr, Rupert Julie M to Hillyard Gavin B, $199,000
16 & 18 25th St NW, Kunkle Kimberly R to Overmire Luke, $180,000
269 Elson St, Askew Antoine to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, $72,100
217 Slate Ridge Dr, NVR Inc to Lu Frank Y, $216,455
Bath Township
1049 Medina Line Rd, Soulsby Christopher S to Mahone Terence, $575,010
Copley Township
2707 Summit Rd, Anders Randall N to Savage Patricia Ann, $565,000
2894 Ridgewood Rd, Debs Tanios to 1061 Virginia Ave LLC, $25,000
897 Kirkwall Dr, JL-Hill Construction LLC to Guinter Judith Rauch, $134,500
1551 Druid Dr, West Ritchie L to Moran Jack M, $330,000
Coventry Township
291 -295 Canova Dr, Lawrentz Eric to Forrest Jennifer M, $370,000
172 Lakota Ave, Smerglia Virginia L Co Trustee to Wilkerson Matthew R, $320,000
852 E Waterloo Rd, Stephens Willard R to Belknap Tammy L, $110,000
279 283 Canova Dr, Lawrentz Eric to Forrest Jennifer, $370,000
805 Gougler Rd, Edsall Charles A to City Blox LLC, $87,100
Cuyahoga Falls
734 Albemarle Ave, Hackett Andrew James to Tomko Anna, $140,000
2405 21st St, Brown Mary Hayward to Boulder Homes Inc, $169,000
516 & 518 Stow Ave, KTS Development Group LLC to Bradford John C, $216,000
2584 16th St, Ashbrook Robert L to Horvath Tammy, $228,500
1621 Williams St, Guy Jennifer A to Meredith Dennis, $135,560
2170 E Bailey Rd, Stevic Keith A Jr to Jaskiewicz Michael, $180,000
317 Jennings Ave, Sharp Stephen to Schwieterman Calvin, $180,000
2615 Fairland St, Hanley Suzanne J to Pasquerella Devin, $164,000
917 Elizabeth Ct, Stack Pamela D to Duncan Larry N Trustee, $251,100
2619 8th St, G2 Investments LLC to Nelson Gavin L, $153,650
2095 Pinebrook Trl, Giermann Nancy Lee to Hawley Cindy, $82,400
515 Meredith #3D Ln, Hewitt Susan to Spitale Anthony, $117,000
Fairlawn
3422 Links Dr, NVR Inc to Donnangelo Eric, $396,315
3402 Lenox Village Dr, Mitter Jason to Edwin Maranatha, $185,000
Green
1473 Spring Wood Ln, Szymanski Chance B to Browning Joseph, $415,000
3799 Rachael Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Horner Kip A, $454,905
4929 Massillon Rd, Musser Coburn Shana R to Maynard Dolores J, $90,000
2508 Barth Dr, Ek Aimee L to Kostoff Kirsten L, $175,000
3422 Bushwillow Dr, K Hovnanian Forest Lakes LLC to Adkins Jessica, $320,414
Hudson
5682 Young Rd, Huston Zane to Kolanko Taylor M, $435,000
5491 Sullivan Rd, Mcclelland David B to Hooten Tristian Allen, $335,000
1538 Amboy Dr, Hudson Preferred Properties LLC to Hogan James F, $374,750
6150 Nicholson Dr, Narla Deepti to Sykes Westley E, $487,000
115 Atterbury Blvd, Ramirez Lindsay to Jark Tarek, $465,000
1443 Carriage Hill Dr, Western Reserve Land Company Ltd to Lintec USA Holding Inc, $348,500
Lakemore Village
1559 Pawnee Blvd, Trogdon Frances V to Rufener Crystal L, $134,900
1016 Sandstone Ave, TWL Hidden Lake LLC to NVR Inc, $68,000
Macedonia
320 Spruce Hill Dr, CS Spruce LLC to Coblentz Homes LLC, $85,000
8574 Valley View Rd, Dorsey Gregory to BBG Ventures International LLC, $147,800
312 Kelley Dr, NVR Inc to Robinson Joan B, $481,075
8919 Spruce Hill Dr, CS Spruce LLC to NVR Inc, $95,000
301 Kelley Dr, NVR Inc to Bosley Sabrina J Trustee, $428,510
8315 Harmon Dr, Morrow Norma Jean Trustee to Zajac Eugene, $210,000
409 Oakhill Ter, Snell Jeffrey J Trustee to Ginos Alan, $300,000
Munroe Falls
112 Silver Valley Blvd, Pulcini Lenora June to Price Bryan, $151,000
537 Park Ridge Dr, Huber James W to Jackson Savannah A, $279,500
New Franklin
390 W Caston Rd, Strickler Walter M to Demercado Nicholas, $290,000
766 Zeletta Dr, Conti Kevin to Snyder-Wade Jamie, $64,175
5789 Brookwood Dr, Mandich Lori D to Livin Properties Inc, $115,000
916 Renninger Rd, 916 Renninger LLC to Venus Mitchell, $255,000
5974 S Main St, R&W Home Improvement LLC to Dewolf Andrew J, $255,000
Northfield Center Township
99 Dover Pl Ln, Sinchok Rebecca G to Khoptii Tetiana, $206,000
188 Timberlane Dr, Cobbs Marilyn Trustee to Perry Austin, $270,000
Northfield Village
9119 Coventry Dr, Fiktus Eugene R to Simione Trisha, $212,150
Norton
3909 Bushey Ave, Staples Mitzi M to Vanhorn Steven, $105,000
3632 Clubview Dr, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $65,838
3562 Pillar Cir, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $65,838
3723 Kirkham Dr, NVR Inc to Melvin Allison E, $260,275
3721 Strawboard Ave, NVR Inc to Sasz Dorothy M, $316,570
3788 Harper Ave, Buckeye Property Investors Inc to Reyersbach Travis, $200,000
Reminderville
10510 Florida St, Burkhart Bethani M to Massa Mikayla, $229,900
10188 Anchorage Cove, Huziak Ted R to Chestnut Alexandra, $235,000
Richfield Village
3485 Crandall Ave, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Jradi Hoda, $559,485
4338 Maple Dr, West Robert C II to Belosano Inc, $193,000
Sagamore Hills Township
440 Canterbury Ln, Streicher Matthew C to Allen Kenric, $300,000
975 Canyon View Rd, Balcer Richard to Dmitruk Kristen, $88,900
Springfield Township
489 Taylor Ave, Lively Steven to Labut Megan N, $176,500
1425 Krumroy Rd, Estes Elizabeth K to Teodosio Anthony Michael, $158,000
2954 Greenleaf Rd, Zion City Homes LLC to Lachowski Amy M, $265,000
703 Alta Vista Ave, Hall John L to Riddle Chelsi, $60,000
2908 Killian Rd, Herzog Edward A to Herzog Edward A, $36,500
Stow
1935 Bryn Mawr Dr, MTM Real Estate Investors LLC to Strickler Linda L, $175,000
3212 Crown Pointe Dr, Yoder Johnathan M to Ninan Gigimon, $400,000
1262 Housley Rd, Ritchie Erin to Ford Jacob W, $250,000
3476 Lakeview Blvd, Stenger Mary Trustee to Russo Vincent, $289,000
4453 Salsbury Ln, Dimarzo Michael S Jr to Huntington National Bank, $240,100
2221 Ross Dr, Oziomek Robert A to RP3 Funding LLC, $140,000
1971 Marhofer Ave, Nguyen Chau L to Tyburski Kevin, $40,000
2443 Wrens Dr S, Rossi Joseph L to Brewer William S, $155,250
5009 Portland Cove, Warstler Denise M to Robinson James L, $245,000
2107 Crestdale Dr, Alexander Linda D to Yoder Kaleigh, $224,500
2083 Berger Ave, Nickison Michael A to Conrad Jack Mcconnell, $192,500
Tallmadge
431 Tacoma Ave, Klubucar Marie Trustee to Chizmar Nathaniel Alexander, $161,000
113 Van Evera Rd, Eisemon Tina M to Morrow Christopher, $278,550
133 Stadium Dr, Obney Lorri to Mcminn Jennifer Lee, $72,785
66 Douglas Ct, Ertle Gregory M Trustee to Delaware K Properties LLC, $53,611
370 Millennium Dr, Boll Mary E to Huber James W, $245,000
112 Parker Ln, Myszka Edward S to Lampley Jeremy H, $280,000
Twinsburg
9957 Cynthia Dr, Behal Tara M Trustee to Good Homes LLC, $140,000
10238 Brighton Unit 23 Cir, Sinito Kristine to Lopez Alexander, $279,000
Twinsburg Township
2940 Steffan Woods Dr, Sustar Thomas Matthew to Mani Sharad, $550,000
PORTAGE COUNTY
Atwater
1851 Industry, Halliburton Daniel & Patricia (J&S) to Congleton Russell E, $315,000
2354 New Milford, Gibson Trent Jacob & Triniti Shade (J&S) to Campbell John M & Hannah M (J&S), $203,500
1312 Aberagg, Walker Kallie to Cooley Sean, $179,000
Aurora
512 Club Dr W, BLW Properties LLC to Gratto Steve & Deborah K (J&S), $215,000
441 White Tail Dr, Friedman Allyn M (Trustee) to Pestino Joseph A & Wendy A (J&S), $712,500
Garrettsville
8165 Clover Ln, Ferrell Lawrence Dwaine & Judy G (J&S) to Jones Kenneth E, $185,000
7894 Shawnee Tl, Walstad Angela M to Adelman Cody & Amanda (J&S), $310,000
10552 Parkman, Lipstreu Daniel R & Kathleen L Wood (J&S) to Root Travis & Danielle S Griffith (J&S), $185,000
Kent
505 Sunrise BV, Newman Barbara J to Fhaner Michael L & Witney E (J&S), $193,000
133 Elm W, Ferry Michael R & Linda A to Roberts William Maston @3, $55,000
1156 Garth, Gray James D @4 to Jackson Johnathan & Cynthia D (J&S), $235,000
528 Lincoln, Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO William A Lews Jr Ira to Golden Flash Rentals 2 LLC, $220,000
485 Carthage, Mendiola Fred M to West John & Torrie (J&S), $155,000
613 Vine, Naini Kambiz Ghazinour & Ashley Campbell-Ghazinour to 613 Vine LLC, $196,400
1000 Erin, Trivigno Alyssa to Murphy Ethan Charles Scott & Kelsey E (J&S), $217,000
201 Sherman, Apseloff Stanford S (Trustee) to Riverbend Investments LLC, $190,000
1484 South BV, Mcvay Melanie S (Trustee) to Winnen Ann S, $150,000
parcel 12-076-20-00-057-000 South BV, Mcvay Melanie S (Trustee) to Winnen Ann S, $150,000
parcel 12-076-20-00-060-000 South BV, Mcvay Melanie S (Trustee) to Winnen Ann S, $150,000
2618 Old Forge, Reed Lawrence Daniel to Reed Brandon Christopher, $130,000
parcel 12-076-20-00-059-000 South BV, Mcvay Melanie S (Trustee) to Winnen Ann S, $150,000
1471 Cherrywood, Coduto David T & Daniel (J&S) to Biltz Shawn & Maria Fernanda Gonzalez (J&S), $165,000
2135 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Harrison Josha T & Courtney L (J&S), $426,778
parcel 23-022-00-00-026-013 Timber Pointe TR, JCJ Properties Inc to Timber Point Flex LLC, $90,000
Mogadore
3975 Eleanor, Diorio Cynthia G to Anthony Sean N & Danielle R (J&S), $185,000
203 Pontius, Riddle Michelle to Stine Jacqueline N, $249,900
2555 Spring Valley, Gaadt Tammy Talbott to Adkins James Ronald III & Emily Callahan (J&S), $360,100
4484 Ledge Ct, Pleasant Lakes of Ohio LLC to Mcmahon Patricia R & Michael W, $292,000
1704 Congress Lake, Global Rental Property LLC to Payne Trey X & Chelsi A Hoffmeier (J&S), $215,000
Ravenna
148 Freedom, Summers Laurie & Tammie Wunderle & Christine Waller to Schweikert James A & Michelle L (J&S), $166,500
parcel 11-317-10-00-021-005 St Andrews Wy, 2715 Wise Avenue Ltd to Wilke Douglas J & Rachael (J&S), $49,000
2855 Denny, Gall Audrey M to Ritts Logan I & Olivia A (J&S), $158,000
5344 Camp Rd, Morris Betsy A to Dicarlo Mackenzie, $195,000
8537 St Rt 44, Onchak Albert F & Barbara A (J&S) to Coleman Glen D & Lisa M (J&S), $350,000
6268 Peck Rd, Edwards Dwayne C to Knapp Richard K, $230,000
Rootstown
3061 Stroup, Want to Sell Now LLC to Lange Kirk E & Lisa D, $196,000
3061 Stroup, Schiraldi Meghan E to Want to Sell Now LLC, $150,000
Streetsboro
760 Stewart, Kontura Sandra (Trustee) to Garcia Filadelfo IV, $211,000
1525 Evergreen, Dunlap William R & Ruth A (Co-Trustees) to Boling David Lee, $239,900
8084 Diagonal, Dryhurst Marc E & Stefanie D (J&S) to Anderson Benjamin & Jamie (J&S), $302,500
9433 Steffner, Reinhart Karen S to Limbu Roman & Mon Maya Monger, $220,000
802 Heath Ln, Lantz Lawrence O Jr to Largent Heather A, $196,000
1645 Maplewood Dr, NHF Maple Wood Re LLC to Streetsboro 1645 Property Holdings LLC, $5,110,720
Tallmadge
1464 Timbertop Dr, Tung Wor Sing to Khadka Nandu R & Chandra M, $270,000
1558 Newton, Sokira Walter J to Sokira Kevin D & Caitlin T (J&S), $325,000
Uniontown
936 Martin Rd, Istenes John & Patricia A to Miller Eugene C & Victoria L (J&S), $115,000
Windham
8908 School, Renewing Properties LLC to Kurtz James & Miriam Gingerich (J&S), $187,000
STARK COUNTY
Alliance
Alliance Historical Society from Steed Family Properties LLC, 807 N Union Ave, $50,000.
Bowles Shaina & Phillips Brandon from Brunner Ruth A, 606 E Market St, $84,000.
Braho Zachary QJ & Haidet Samantha M from Stanley Sierra, 2248 Cherry Ave, $129,900.
Edwards Michael T & Anglea D from Swisher Daniel A & Stephani L, 1565 Raywood Rd, $390,000.
KSR Homes LLC from Snowden Dennis R & Hagan Sharon L, 622 N Lincoln Ave, $28,500.
Meek Scott & Sarah from Shunk Estates LLC, 663 W Harrison St, $93,000.
Richardson David from Prosperify Capital LLC, 73 W Harrison St, $22,500.
Rose Mary C from Longenette Summer M & Greiner Ross P, 2237 Parkway BLVD, $140,500.
Sabo Realty Ltd from Goat Hill Realty Coinc, parcel 7701380 Quality Dr, $130,000.
Sibs Re LLC from NJM Quality Real Estate, 1608 S Freedom Ave, $33,400.
T&L Casas LLC from KSR Homes LLC, 622 N Lincoln Ave, $43,000.
Bethlehem Township
Canal Way Properties LLC from Loco Poco LLC, 303 Canal St E, $17,000.
Sanville Ronald & Royce Doris from Benedict Theresa, 6000 Beth Ave SW #60, $3,400.
Canton
Aar Investments LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 716 Harriet Ave NW, $22,000.
Aguirre Veronica R & Perez Javier D from K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, 2912 Grove PL SW, $120,000.
Am Pappas Properties LLC from Pappas Mary T, 1822 34th St NW, $120,000.
Beck Timothy R from Gulley Harry F, 3830 Shanabruck Ave NW, $89,900.
Bolin Kathryn Grace from Weisbrod Amy G, 360 38th St NW, $325,000.
Canton Houses LLC from Hinton Wayne R, 2827 Blair PL SW, $68,750.
Derrow-Ping Tyler from Getz Dacia & Theresa, 1212 39th St NW, $143,000.
Fame City Properties LLC from Oasis Home Buyers LLC, 1308 4th St NE, $20,000.
Fame City Properties LLC from Oasis Home Buyers LLC, 1312 4th St NE, $20,000.
Hissner Homes LLC from Lennon Hermon, 2231 21st St NE, $51,100.
Hutchens Matthew Gilbert & Mallory E from Top Tier Properties Ohio Inc, 3815 Woodland Ave NW, $140,000.
JK IV Enterprises LLC from Lasorella Anthony & Karen, 3327 Harrison Ave NW, $184,000.
Johnson Chauncey Lamon from Scottglen Properties LLC, 1610 22nd St NE, $70,000.
Jr Horn Realty LLC from Legg Kenneth L & Shirley J, 2004 Ira Turpin Way NE, $178,000.
Jr Horn Realty LLC from Legg Kenneth L & Shirley J, parcel 242656 Blecker PL NE, $178,000.
Kanam John Michael from Harden Homes LLC, 822 Bedford Ave NW, $40,000.
Kepple Properties LLC from Kramerica Properties Inc, 1715 Gibbs Ave NE, $66,000.
Kover Stephen & Zuk Allison from Rankin Sandra K, 1522 Monument Rd NW, $151,000.
Lazar John from Wells Fargo Bank National Association, 1011 Roslyn Ave SW, $43,600.
Looby Joseph M from Crum Aimee M, 349 Reno CT NW, $71,500.
Mick Chad & Butler Courtney from Bush John P, 2607 Maple Ave NE, $65,000.
Milan Robert L III from Milan II Robert L, 2225 Indiana Way NE, $40,000.
Myers Heather J from Barkheimer Realty Ltd, 631 21st St NW, $110,000.
Oasis Home Buyers LLC from Williams Artez, 1308 4th St NE, $7,500.
Oasis Home Buyers LLC from Williams Artez, 1312 4th St NE, $7,500.
Peralta Rodriguez Jorge Luis & Solano Ca from Fontes Mark A, 816 Highland Rd NE, $50,000.
Perez Marcos from 4517 Group LLC, 2227 Bollinger Ave NE, $35,200.
Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner 1 from Kanam John, 2700 7th St NW, $73,000.
Weidman Michels Kayla Marie from Lyden Terrence Patrick, 1623 29th St NW, $127,000.
Canton Township
Burwell Eric & Monter Breanna from Crallie Franklin G, 1342 Cole Ave SE, $205,000.
Collett Barbara A & Redvers T from Reagan Regina M Estate, 3423 3rd St NE, $103,200.
Manns Eric Todd from Stone Rodney R III & Sarah L, 4533 Baker St SE, $314,000.
Robinson Jerald B II & Brianna from Winn Linda Lee, 1531 Bravado Rd SW, $240,000.
Seccombe Richard from Warth Michael & Stephen Ttees, 1421 Viola Pkwy NW, $132,000.
Worrell Raymond H & Rebecca L from Manko David P, 218 29th St SW, $119,000.
Jackson Township
Greenland Christopher R & Katharine E from Christine Elizabeth Wray-Minor Revocable, 5852 East BLVD NW, $989,000.
Habowski Michael J & Lisa A from Rohr Kerrell D & Foley Lauren G &, 7088 Lorraine Ave NW, $361,810.
Morrison David & Shumar-Morrison Dena from Osborne Linda S Ttee, 2410 Strathmore Dr NW, $655,000.
Tanaskoski Mende & Tanaskoska Diana from Walsh Barbara R & Robert E, 6181 Drexel St NW, $309,900.
Werner Covolo Robert Thomas from K. Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC, 7027 Heritage Park Ave NW, $489,503.
Willowdale Country Club Patterson Tina from Willowdale Country Club Taggart Keith, 158 Oak Dr NW, $305,000.
Wonner Douglas L & Linda L from Smith Kenneth W & Stacy A, 6075 Sandy Ridge Cir NW, $385,000.
Lake Township
Aronhalt Gary E & Christine M from Muller Margot Ttee, 140 Woodbury Glen St Condo 140, $205,000.
Fladung Elizabeth Anne from Corrigan Shelee Simmons Trustee of the M, 9406 Huntshire Ave NW, $299,000.
Perkins Randall from Jogerst Amanda, 8464 Cleveland Ave NW Lot 23, $1,000.
Riegler David R & Deborah D from Mcclintock Richard Jr, 2926 Chalford Cir NW, $340,000.
Lawrence Township
Monsanty Gregory T & Suzanne E from Farina Rochelle S Trustee of the Rochell, 14152 Sousa St NW, $1,216,160.
Louisville
Amp Restoration Services LLC from Lesh Properties LLC, 5970 Kathryn St NE, $125,000.
Bellamy Christine E from Norris Catharine A, 2115 Capitol St, $242,250.
Mckinney Jacqueline R from Case Susan M, 2144 Hillocke St, $222,000.
Mueller Samantha N from Kagey Joel Dean, 1433 E Broad St, $162,000.
Marlboro Township
Molnar Ryan B from Burns Edward A & Vicky S Co Trustees of, 6686 Pinedale St NE, $390,000.
Massillon
Berkey Investments LLC from Keefer Kristopher T & Crystal M, 447 Cherry Rd NW, $80,000.
CFT NV Developments LLC from Kettle Creek Capital I LLC, 2435 Lincoln Way E, $1,000,000.
Dei Lucrii Properties LLC from L & H Land Company, 635 3rd St NW, $1,275,000.
Getz Dacia & Theresa from Hambach Roy G, 310 Noble PL NW, $197,000.
JD Real Estate Investments Inc from Wickemeyer James C & Nikki R, 909 Lincoln Way E, $150,400.
Marker Steven L & Debrah J from Mason Virginia Mae, 1302 Duncan St SW, $51,500.
Myles Dan from Lincolnway-Terrace Homes LLC, 2606 Lincoln Way NW Lot 60, $55,000.
NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1778 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.
Orr Ryder L from NVR Inc. A Virginia Corporation DBA, 3501 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $273,735.
Peterman Matthew J from Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-3 US Bank, 1022 15th St SW, $93,500.
Smith Gregory C Jr from Conley Laura M, 1750 Oak Trl NE, $122,000.
North Canton
Bryan Derek P & Opsitnik Alissa from Kennedy William R Jr & Julie K, 241 Everhard Rd SW, $184,000.
Cramer Glenn & Heather from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 241 Briar Ave NE, $196,000.
David Michael & Yoho Jessica from George Susan M, 502 7th St NW, $225,000.
Monnig Shannon Marie & James Herbertiii from Campanizzi Matthew R & Bryan Kaylee, 348 Weber Ave NE, $284,977.
Osnaburg Township
Colley Russell J & Powers Kristy from Bellamy Steven J & Christine E, 2735 Ravenna Ave SE, $385,000.
Perry Township
Hegidus Amanda from Carpenter Linda M, parcel 4303303 Roselawn Ave SW, $22,000.
Hoffman Ronald L Sr & Patricia L from Dressler Katherine M Trustee, 2445 Ashwell Ave SW, $319,900.
Isaiah Erroll II from Goebel Richard P Sr, 2604 Brooklyn Ave SW, $115,540.
K&R Property Solutions LLC from Windamere Properties LLC, 532 Windamere Ave NW, $85,000.
Maske Kevin from Masalko Manuel F, 3030 Holodale St SW, $279,900.
Reinhart Commercial Properties LLC from Biggie Brian R & Nicole L, 143 Bernower Ave SW, $130,000.
Rose Harry E from Fer De Lance LP, 5072 Quincy St NW, $25,710.
Rossiter Brandon M & Rylee H from Graybill Ralph L III, 1822 Stonehenge Ave NW, $187,500.
Seymour Rentals LLC from R & W Home Improvements LLC, 4324 Briar Hill St SW, $265,000.
Solmen Trenton H & Audrey T from Hudson Paula, 8130 Navarre Rd SW, $190,000.
Pike Township
Houck Craig A & Phoenix Sarah from Artnz-Tournoux Laurie A, 5730 Sherbourne Dr SW, $50,000.
Sells Zella M from Worrell Raymond & Rebecca, 2706 Congress Dr SW, $59,399.
Plain Township
Braun Emily M from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 6768 Harrington Court Ave NE, $412,885.
Coduto David T & Daniel A from Murnane Jane A, 2301 41st St NW, $83,600.
Crist Jennifer & Amanda from Crist John R. Jr & Barbara J, 1470 Chelmsford St NW, $221,700.
Dycus Jackie L & Fey Andrew S from Beadling Jordan R, 2904 Millvale Ave NE, $138,000.
Gattis Tralaina & Timothy from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 6696 Harrington Court Ave NE, $398,960.
Giurgin Ashley Marie & Springer Allison from Rino Construction LLC, 1906 Lakeside Ave NW, $185,000.
Grabanova Lyudmila from Foster Cheryl Lee, 2216 34th St NE, $92,500.
Khoshbin Soroosh from Siyaman 1 LLC, 1232 Marquardt Ave NW, $628,900.
Lewis Tyree Delmar from Roholt Real Estate LLC, 3815 Root Ave NE, $157,250.
NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Mckinley Edgewood Development Company LLC, 6917 Harrington Court Ave NE, $77,500.
Ramm Home Buyers LLC from Martzolf Eric B & Theresa, 2407 45th St NE, $140,000.
Ruffin Cecily from Siyaman 1 LLC, 1240 Marquardt Ave NW, $628,890.
Zorc Michael S from Eshelman Diane L, 3907 Orion St NW, $190,000.
Sandy Township
Cabmab Properties LLC from Bowling Mark R, 7366 Waynesburg Dr SE, $70,000.
Cabmab Properties LLC from Bowling Mark R, 7394 Waynesburg Dr SE, $70,000.
Visci Carol James from Edwards Rex Ttee, 585 N Main St, $366,000.
Visci Carol James from Edwards Rex Ttee, parcel 6500355 Main St N, $366,000.
Sugar Creek Township
Heck Lucas R & Erin N from Heck Randal L & Cheryl Y, 6981 Baymere Ave SW, $265,000.
Rivertree Christian Church from Church of Ohio LLC, 11771 Navarre Rd SW, $200,000.
Rivertree Christian Church from Church of Ohio LLC, parcel 6780019 Mount Eaton St SW, $200,000.
Rover Leasings LLC from Miller Christopher B & Susan C, 11005 Portland Ave SW, $250,000.
Tuscarawas Township
Spadone Stephanie from Mann Jesse A & Kandel Brooke R, 994 Kenyon Rd NW, $185,000.
Washington Township
Gierke Paige S & Justin C from Ecrement Suzanne T, 12941 Bayton St NE, $160,000.
MEDINA COUNTY
Wadsworth
336 Stratford Ave, Snodgrass Marc J & Elizabeth L Muzilla to Elhachach Bernard, $220,000
parcel 033-12C-27-015 Foxfire Cir, Grindle Albert J & Jamie Perry & Annie Snyder to Crooks Mark, $45,000
155 Mills St, Homan Jeffrey R Jr to Mizer Rachel O & Michael, $195,900
parcel 038-17B-12-024 Hartman Rd, Vance Eric P & Kathy D Keys & Alain B Guerin Trustees to Primovero Michael & Barbara, $206,910
440 Barrenwood Dr, Roberts Roger Wayne to Sahr Matthew A, $288,000
5687 Graven Way, Gildersleeve Pernina L & Margaret B Sureck to Garner Kelsey, $1,815,000
1406 Tullamore Trl, Stoney Hill Dev LLC to Shantz Wayne A Trustee, $116,905
parcel 033-12D-16-017 Fixler Rd, Bidinger Subdivision LLC to Farnham Craig & Leslie, $212,000
5959 State Rd, Holland Craig to Cook Charles & Kathleen S, $385,000
137 Grandview Ave, Adams Scott P to Reeves Lewis M, $130,000
266 Deepwood Dr, Jones Joshua & Maria Anne to 266 Deepwood Drive LLC, $153,612
2317 Ridge Top Dr, Horne Kenneth Jr & Teri to Mrksich Michael G & Vesna E, $615,000
Brunswick
1995 Southview Trl, the Drees Company to Chandler Donald R & Barbara J Trustee, $600,519
4247 Maiden Ct, Blazek Alfred S Jr & Susan to Kollar John A, $140,000
1608 Eisenhower Dr, Simeone Anthony R & Darol D to Suszko John, $310,000
4283 Rolling Hills Dr, Green Megan & Bradley Daugharthy to Slattery Joseph M & Renata Paola Celis Vasquez, $200,000
766 Carpenter Rd, Turk Mary Margaret to Carile Kyle, $230,000
986 Sugarmaple Ln, Hlynosky Keith E to Eljaouhari Rawad F, $273,000
3924 Grafton Rd, Allis Elizabeth A to Kulon Christopher & Delores, $147,400
Chippewa Lake
15 Beau Bay Blvd, Wooten Douglas L & Tracy A to Belosano Inc, $42,000
Hinckley
2511 Babcock Rd, Krizner William R to Cherneta Aleksander & Emily, $245,000
Litchfield
3840 Avon Lake Rd, Squire Eloise E to Fox Eric & Britney Spies, $188,675
Medina
parcel 031-11B-22-013 Gary Kyle Ct, Daniel Jane Holdings LLC to Donald J Tecco Developement LLC, $26,950
5139 Maplewood Farm Dr, Beshire Cody B & Lindsey M to Furry Blake A & Carrie R, $724,900
324 Jackson St, Motz Alice I Co Trustees & Verlaine Favri Co-Trustee to Fisher David L, $95,000
2754 Torrey Pine Dr, Drees Company the to Da Silva Fabio Giovani & Renata Benedetti, $641,831
4874 Windfall Rd, Muniz Gabriela Escudero & Luis Escudero Dies Debonilla to Jenkins Devin R, $235,000
parcel 005-07D-13-020 Medina Line Rd, Soulsby Christopher S & Tracy L to Mahone Terence & Elizabeth, $4,990
parcel 005-07A-31-033 Olde Stone Dr, Mindala Gregory & Sarah to Bailey Nicole & Jonathan, $200,000
5680 Lance Rd, Vandenberg Mark S to Yancey Jessica L & Christopher, $275,000
1075 Dover Dr, Arwood Harry J Trustee to Hayes Susan Ellen & John Mark, $330,000
6910 Wolff Rd, Hartney Michael S & Meredith to Nagle Larry G & Shirley R, $650,000
3989 Kelly Ln, Said Barbara to Makarev Evgeny, $133,100
920 Quincy Ct, Dushaw Kyle F to Daugherty Cameron, $325,000
324 Howard St, Keaton Mary B to Forrest Nathaniel E & Lucero C, $216,500
336 W Liberty St, Joyce Brian A & Tina L to Guminey Spenser & Jessica, $302,000
Seville
101 Cedar Ct, Weppler Jonathan F to Miller Brian, $265,000
parcel 041-15D-05-002 Westfield Rd, Walls Phyllis A to Marshall Emerson C & Katie A, $775,000
588 Swan Dr, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $59,750
5833 Greenwich Rd, Dale R Fenton to Northern White Shark Inc, $198,000
576 Swan Dr, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $59,750
144 Royal Crest Dr Unit B, Elam Carmella F Trustee to Thomas John M & Cortney L, $178,000
193 Captain Trl, NVR Inc to Mandato David & Heather, $316,575
130 Royal Crest Dr Unit G, Payn Darla & Wendel L to Prokorat Cathy J, $110,000
9369 Westfield Rd, Walls Phyllis A to Marshall Emerson C & Katie A, $775,000
parcel 041-15D-05-003 Westfield Rd, Walls Phyllis A to Marshall Emerson C & Katie A, $775,000
7236 Hunters Glen Ln, Pokersnik Ryan & Maria to Misiak Phillip M & Rachel M, $620,000
Valley City
2151 Lester Rd, Bargar Daniel S Trustee to Rodriguez Macaulay & Patrick II, $290,000
Westfield Center
9063 Roy Crest Dr, Knotek Dale D & Heather M to Forbes Jeffrey N & Jody A, $245,000
parcel 044-22A-08-047 Westfield Rd, Knotek Dale D & Heather M to Forbes Jeffrey N & Jody A, $245,000
parcel 044-22A-08-038 Roy Crest Dr, Knotek Dale D & Heather M to Forbes Jeffrey N & Jody A, $245,000
WAYNE COUNTY
Apple Creek
99 Eyman Dr, Miller Sylvia E Trustee to Orrson Custom Farming Ltd, $310,000
30 Apple Ridge Dr, Geiser Teresa M & Julia G Welsh Cotrustees to Mast Ruby, $159,400
8669 Zuercher Rd, Zuercher Hill Ltd to Otsego Company Ltd, $200,000
3501 S Kansas Rd, Troyer Melvin A & Anna A S/T to Troyer Leon M & Verna A Miller, $395,00
Creston
13761 Eby Rd, Maibach Brian K to Miller Heidi C & Kathleen Pero, $200,000
Dalton
parcel 01-00217.001 Dalton Fox Lake Rd, Erb Merlin L & Sharon L S/T to Isaac Owen & Bethany, $609,000
parcel 01-00217.002 Dalton Fox Lake Rd, Erb Merlin L & Sharon L S/T to Isaac Owen & Bethany, $609,000
2453 Dalton Fox Lake Rd, Erb Merlin L & Sharon L S/T to Isaac Owen & Bethany, $609,000
2417 Dalton Fox Lake Rd, Erb Merlin L & Sharon L S/T to Isaac Owen & Bethany, $609,000
Doylestown
12980 Hametown Rd, Rumes John R to Phillips Melissa, $246,500
Marshallville
parcel 12-01833.001 Porr Rd, Garlene Holdings LLC to L&R Dairy Farm LLC, $1,788,260
10315 Fulton Rd, Johns Derek W & Melissia A S/T to Indermuhle Douglas, $220,000
13 W Church St, Snyder Barbara to Stoller Wynn, $185,000
parcel 12-00624.002 Coal Bank Rd, Garlene Holdings LLC to L&R Dairy Farm LLC, $1,788,260
Mount Eaton
15750 W Chestnut St, Stutzman Leroy A & Anna Mae S/T to Hershberger Mark Daniel & Anita L, $360,000
Navarre
parcel 39-00218.000 Harrison Rd, Hiner Family Farm LLC to Weaver Milan A & Clara J, $1,321,500.95
parcel 39-00220.000 Harrison Rd, Hiner Family Farm LLC to Jarrett W Michael, $194,829.8
parcel 39-00220.004 Harrison Rd, Hiner Family Farm LLC to Weaver Andy M & Ada L, $161,634
parcel 39-00219.002 Harrison Rd, Hiner Family Farm LLC to Miller Matthew J, $189,741.75
parcel 39-00219.001 Harrison Rd, Hiner Family Farm LLC to Hershberger Daniel Jr & Linda S, $198,564.3
16518 Konita Dr, Lottes James C & Melissa N Irwin to Schlabach Kendall R, $300,000
Orrville
870 Cleveland Ave, Swartzentruber Lydia A to Caricofe Carolyn J, $145,000
539 Lehman St, Cannon Restorations Ltd to Bukovitz Sue L, $284,900
2037 W Market St, Miller Russell W to Randalls Roy Leon Jr, $336,000
826 Buckeye St, Wilson Charles & Shilo S/T to Frame Raelene A, $149,500
Rittman
308 N Metzger Ave, Phillips Brittany A to Austin Korey, $95,000
Smithville
417 S Summit St, Mast Kimberly Aka Kimberly A to Fehr Jeffrey & Jacob Fehr & Matthew Byler, $65,000
8885 Smucker Rd, Caricofe Carolyn J to Baltic Adam M & Hailey Ann, $185,000
West Salem
parcel 25-00529.019 Holli Ct, South Valley Development LLC to Squires Property Management LLC, $40,000
5454 Ruff Rd, Yoder Joseph J & Katie J S/T to Miller John A & Mary Miller & Samuel J Yoder Etal, $440,000
parcel 25-00529.020 Holli Ct, South Valley Development LLC to Squires Property Management LLC, $40,000
7980 Shilling Rd, Campbell Susan Elizabeth to Larrison Jeremy J & Mary A Larrsion, $399,999
10711 W Easton Rd, Stutzman John H & Lizzie H S/T to Hostetler Levi N & Jacob N, $235,000
parcel 25-00529.024 Holli Ct, South Valley Development LLC to Squires Property Management LLC, $40,000
parcel 25-00529.023 Holli Ct, South Valley Development LLC to Squires Property Management LLC, $40,000
Wooster
4325 Hunters Chase Ln, Douglas Sarah H to Trimpi Ettamae L, $125,000
1928 Eddy Way, Brown William J to Kull Kennedy Lauren, $190,000
parcel 27-00966.006 Mcquaid Rd, Matthew 25:16 LLC to Schlabach Mark A & Ian D, $500,000
1550 Cedar Ln, Shaffer Julie A to Taylor Jesika Marie & Daniel Benton, $190,000
403 E South St, Klingler Richard James & Sarah to Triple R Group LLC, $70,000
6807 Nonpariel Rd, Pine Meadows Ranch LLC to Hostetler Marvin J & Leah J, $370,000
9555 Van Zile St, Metrik Jason & Deseree S/T to Neptune Todd & Maryiah, $300,000
3934 Burbank Rd, Loral Lowes Property LLC to PDQ Wooster LLC, $6,500,000
parcel 27-00966.005 Mcquaid Rd, Matthew 25:16 LLC to Amstutz Kendall G & Orpha L, $500,000
1340 Kadas Ln, NVR Inc to Knetzer Kristine K, $338,540
1269 Jesse Owens Dr, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470
6862 E Lincoln Way, Lance Naomi I Myers Tod to Galehouse Robert, $210,000
parcel 27-00966.004 Mcquaid Rd, Matthew 25:16 LLC to Bridgestone Farms LLC, $582,120
1642 Brentwood Dr, Clark Michael E to Brady Robert H & Betty J Leathers, $265,000
877 Brooke Way, Perry Jacqueline S Successor Trustee to Lepley Diane M, $153,730
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron real estate: Traditional home sells for $600K in December