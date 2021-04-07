U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,081.98
    +8.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,459.62
    +29.38 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,729.05
    +30.67 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.55
    -14.61 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.13
    -0.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.60
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1910
    +0.0035 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6580
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3773
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7120
    -0.0540 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,962.50
    -1,754.41 (-2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,196.14
    -30.64 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,889.39
    +65.84 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,730.79
    +34.16 (+0.12%)
     

From traditional training to virtual 360° learning in the food and beverage manufacturing industry

·3 min read

Attracting and training people for essential jobs with virtual reality learning and career exploration labs.

OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Food Processing Skills Canada and the Future Skills Centre announces a new project for the Canadian food and beverage manufacturing industry that will revolutionize traditional training strategies and attract new people to the workforce.

FPSC Logo (CNW Group/Food Processing Skills Canada)
FPSC Logo (CNW Group/Food Processing Skills Canada)

iFood 360° Virtual Reality Training for People in the Canadian Food & Beverage Manufacturing Industry has been designed to support employers, especially in small to medium-sized businesses, in addressing their skills shortage and engaging with job seekers. This project will also support businesses as they respond to, and mitigate, Covid-19 workforce impacts.

Food Processing Skills Canada will deliver nationally-recognized training and upskilling, based on the industry-developed Learning and Recognition Framework, to participating companies using virtual immersive learning experiences.

"Our online technical and social-emotional training has proven effective in responding to the Covid-19 imperative of distance learning. With iFood 360° we are further supporting employers with virtual reality training, and engaging students with career exploration labs that profile career opportunities. With a virtual reality headset, an individual can literally step into a learning scenario that is 3D panoramic. It's an exciting new way to learn," said Jennefer Griffith, Executive Director, Food Processing Skills Canada

iFood 360° will develop 2 streams of virtual immersive learning experiences:

  • Plant operation training including food safety, sanitation and worker health and safety; and essential skills training, including emotional intelligence and adaptability, with employers in multiple regions across Canada.

  • Connect with post-secondary institutions and community organizations to provide virtual career exploration for students and job seekers and others with transferable skills.

An analysis of scale-up options for entry level virtual technology will also be provided for small to medium-sized businesses.

Pedro Barata, Executive Director of the Future Skills Centre, says delivering virtual skills and training in the food and beverage manufacturing sector is a perfect example of FSC's investment in innovative approaches to training to build capacity and fill future skills gaps. "This project changes the way people are trained and supports both workers and industry with the right tools for resilience and adaptability. We want to learn how we can help workers at all levels in the food processing industry to be able to get the specific skills and appropriate training to enter into and progress in this field, as it continues to change. This is just one of the exciting shock-proofing projects that FSC is investing in to build a future playbook for shared prosperity, and help Canadian workers and businesses seize opportunities in our future economy."

There is a growing body of evidence of the positive impacts of virtual immersive-learning experiences within an employment training context ranging from detailed technical training to advanced leadership training. The positive results include greater skill retention, higher levels of learner engagement, lower training costs and lowering common training barriers.

iFood 360° is funded by the Government of Canada's Future Skills program.

Food Processing Skills Canada is the food and beverage manufacturing industry's workforce development organization. As a non-profit, located in Ottawa with representatives across Canada, the organization supports food and beverage manufacturing businesses in developing skilled and professional employees and workplace environments. The work of Food Processing Skills Canada directly and positively impacts industry talent attraction, workforce retention and employment culture. Through partnerships with industry, associations, educators and all levels of governments in Canada, the organization has developed valuable resources for the sector including the Food Skills LibraryTM, Canadian Food Processors InstituteTM, FoodCertTM and Labour Market Information Reports.

To download the latest labour market research by Food Processing Skills Canada, please follow these links.

2020 Labour Market Information Survey – Canadian Food and Beverage Manufacturing Industry Report
Working Together – A Study of Generational Perspectives in Canada's Labour Force
Your Next Worker: What You Need to Know

SOURCE Food Processing Skills Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/07/c2650.html

Recommended Stories

  • Test Maker LumiraDx to Go Public in $5 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- LumiraDx Ltd., a diagnostic company that produces Covid-19 tests, is going public through a reverse merger with a blank-check company.The U.K.-based firm will combine with CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. in a deal that values LumiraDx’s equity at $5 billion, the companies said in a statement.While there is no equity placement attached to the transaction, LumiraDx has secured a $300 million loan from BioPharma Credit Plc and an additional $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility from Capital One Financial Corp., according to the statement.At $5 billion, LumiraDx’s deal is the largest of the past year by a health-care company with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Covid-19 TestLumiraDx’s machines, roughly the size of a brick, are designed to process about 30 different tests, including for Covid-19, in as little as 12 minutes. The company is also developing a smaller device that will be available for home use.The company has research and development and support offices in Waltham, Massachusetts, and in San Diego. In January, it filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.LumiraDx estimates that it will have revenue of $600 million to $1 billion this year, compared with $139 million in 2020, according to the statement. Its clients include CVS Health Corp., the U.K.’s National Health Service and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.Since its founding, LumiraDx has raised $700 million from backers including Morningside Ventures, U.S. Boston Capital Corp. and Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management, as well as from the Gates Foundation and other investors, according to the statement.The global coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the placement of LumiraDx’s machines in a way that exceeded the company’s expectations, according to Chief Executive Officer Ron Zwanziger.“There will be a significant long-term benefit to us for having so many more units in the field much earlier than would have happened without the pandemic,” he said in an interview.Broader FocusWhile LumiraDx expects to see significant growth in demand for its Covid-19 tests as the pandemic persists, the offering is secondary to the company’s broader focus on bringing point-of-care tests to patients, Zwanziger said.“Fundamentally we’re about transforming community-based care,” he said.While the SPAC frenzy has cooled in recent weeks, CA Healthcare Acquisition Chairman Larry Neiterman said this deal should still be well-received.“The market has dampened a little but I think the market will still be excited about it,” Neiterman, a former Deloitte chief operations officer, said in an interview. “We think it’s all about reasonable valuation and we feel good about our valuation.”Evercore Inc. and Raymond James Financial Inc. were financial advisers to LumiraDx, while BTIG advised CA Healthcare Acquisition.CA Healthcare Acquisition raised $115 million in its January IPO. Its shares closed at $9.70 each Tuesday. Shares of the new company are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol LMDX.(Updates with statement in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What if Biden never cancels your student loan debt? You have an option

    There's talk of forgiving $10,000 or $50,000 per person. But so far, it's just talk.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? Why you might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • I’m 30. My wife is 34. We saved $350K and I have $325K saved for retirement. Should we pay cash for a home — or take out a mortgage and invest it?

    ‘We have been cheaply renting for the last three years, and living as if I were still a very poor graduate student. During this time, we paid off all of our debts.’

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    I feel we have enough savings and it’ll continue to grow the next two to three years before we decide to call it quits but the challenge is how to get to the money since it’s all in 401(k) plans right now. Is it worth just paying the 10% penalty on early withdrawals versus paying tax and converting a large amount of the former 401(k) plans to a Roth?

  • Indian tribunal starts insolvency process against Oyo unit, company appeals

    India's company law tribunal has initiated insolvency proceedings against a subsidiary of Softbank-backed hospitality startup Oyo, a public notice showed on Tuesday, a decision the company said it had challenged. Oyo is one of SoftBank's biggest bets and the Japanese group has poured more than $1 billion into the company, in which it owns a 46% stake. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) notice said it was appointing a resolution professional for Oyo's subsidiary, Oyo Hotels and Homes Pvt Ltd, and inviting all creditors to submit any claims it may have against the company.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • These stocks seem expensive now, but in two years you may wish you’d bought them at these prices

    Amazon and Netflix are perfect examples of companies that have rewarded shareholders who have stuck by them.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon outlines 'serious weaknesses' of virtual work

    JPMorgan says the pandemic will change how it manages its real estate business, but it will continue with plans to open a new headquarters in NYC.

  • The futility of taxing big business

    The corporate tax code is a perennial mess that Democrats are unlikely to fix, even if they raise rates.

  • Fox Files Suit Over Valuation of FanDuel Investment Option

    (Bloomberg) -- Fox Corp. said it filed an arbitration claim over the value of its stake in FanDuel, a fast-growing sports-betting business majority owned by Irish bookmaker Flutter Entertainment Plc.The dispute ties back to a deal the two companies made when Flutter was acquiring the Stars Group in 2019. Fox, which already had a business venture with Stars, agreed to acquire an option on an 18.5% interest in FanDuel, a business Flutter controlled.Fox Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch said at an investment conference last month that the two companies have differing opinions on the exercise price of that option. Murdoch said the valuation should be based on what Flutter paid the minority shareholders of FanDuel for their stake last year.“That’s our reading of it,” Murdoch said. “There is a spread between what Flutter paid and market.”Flutter rejected Fox’s claim and said it would “vigorously defend its position in the arbitration,” in a statement on Wednesday. Its shares fell 2.3% to 15,390 pence at 8:32 a.m. in London.The market value of sports-betting operators has soared in the past year as more states have legalized such wagers and consumers have embraced the pastime. DraftKings Inc., an industry leader, has more than tripled in market value since its merger with a blank-check company in late April 2020 and is now worth $25 billion.Flutter, then called Paddy Power Betfair, merged its U.S. business with FanDuel in 2018 in a deal that valued FanDuel at less than $1 billion. That deal is also the subject of litigation from FanDuel’s founders and earliest employees. In December, Flutter paid $4.18 billion for the 37.2% stake in FanDuel owned by a group of institutional investors.Fox and Flutter still have much to work out in their relationship. Flutter has said it’s exploring a possible public offering of FanDuel. The two companies have another competing joint venture, FoxBet, which Fox has been heavily promoting on its TV networks.CNBC reported earlier on the arbitration claim.(Updates with Flutter statement and shares in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rupee Tumbles on Worries RBI’s Bond Plan May Add to Money Glut

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee tumbled by the most in almost two years, with some analysts saying the central bank’s formal plan to buy bonds will add to a liquidity glut.The rupee dropped 1.6%, the biggest fall since August 2019, to close at 74.5650 per dollar. The central bank said Wednesday it will buy one trillion rupees ($14 billion) of bonds in the secondary market this quarter, in addition to its existing liquidity operations.“A defined primary liquidity infusion via the bond program is de-facto a secondary QE of RBI,” said Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. “This will imply massive narrow money growth and primary liquidity which is clearly going to put depreciation pressure on INR.”The unwinding of carry trades by offshore traders and dividend payout by a corporate also hurt the rupee, according to two Mumbai-based traders who didn’t want to be identified as they aren’t authorized to comment publicly. The central bank wasn’t also seen stepping in to prevent the fall, they said.The loss on Wednesday has turned the rupee into Asia’s worst performer for the month. A surge in virus infections is also rekindling concerns the authorities may bring back stricter and wider lockdowns. India’s richest state Maharashtra, that houses the financial hub Mumbai, has ordered company employees to work from home and has also shut shopping malls.“Markets are nervous due to the worsening Covid situation in India, and talks of lockdowns potentially becoming nationwide, and more prolonged rather than what is just announced in Maharashtra, said Unnati Parekh, head of currency derivatives at Kanji Pitamber & Co.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Too many making new stimulus mistakes on their 2020 tax returns

    The IRS is mailing letters to some taxpayers who claimed the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit and may be getting less stimulus than expected. Here's why.

  • Barron’s Stock Screen: The 5 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ With the Fastest-Growing Payouts

    The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats are often held up as exemplars of dividend consistency. Barron’s, however, wanted to zero in on the Aristocrats with the fastest-growing dividends over that time. With the help of FactSet data, we landed on these five companies: (AOS) (AOS), (ABBV) (ABBV), (LOW) (LOW), (ITW) (ITW), and (SPGI) (SPGI).

  • Nokia and Lenovo’s Battle Over Patents Is Settled. It’s Payday for Nokia.

    Telecom group (NOKIA) is headed for a payday after it settled a patent dispute with computer titan (0992) ending a global legal battle spanning two years and four continents. Shares in (NOKIA) traded 1.5% higher in the U.S. premarket on Wednesday while its Finnish-listed shares rose 0.5%. Lenovo stock fell more than 4% in Hong Kong.

  • This major investor invested $100 million of his winnings from the GameStop trading frenzy into baseball trading cards

    Mudrick Capital's Jason Mudrick is making power moves after cashing in during the GameStop trading frenzy earlier this year. Here's why he is now putting money to work on trading cards.

  • India's Barbeque-Nation reverses course after weak opening on debut, jumps 18%

    Shares of restaurant chain Barbeque-Nation Hospitality recovered early losses to rise 18% in their debut trading on Wednesday, helped by a rally in broader Indian markets on the central bank's decision to stand pat on key interest rates. The Bengaluru-based casual dining restaurant chain, which offers unlimited barbecue buffets, raised about 4.53 billion rupees ($61.62 million) through an initial public offering (IPO). Shares of Barbeque-Nation, which also operates the high-end Toscano eatery chain, opened at 489.85 rupees, below the offer price of 500 rupees.

  • Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner to take trading card company Topps public in $1.3 billion SPAC deal

    Topps will become a public company again with the help of former Disney CEO Michael Eisner and top Wall Streeter Jason Mudrick.

  • How Is the Rule of 85 Applied to Retirement?

    In place of a 401(k) plan, your employer may offer a defined benefit pension plan for retirement savings. These plans follow different guidelines for withdrawals, including the rule of 85, which governs what type of payment you’re eligible for should … Continue reading → The post How Is the Rule of 85 Applied to Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Deliveroo shares rise on first full trading day as some riders go on strike

    Wednesday is the first day of trading for 70,000 retail investors, as 400 UK riders are expected to stage a strike.